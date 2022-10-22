A man wearing a MAGA hat waited to hold the coffee shop door for me the other day. It was a moment’s courtesy, born of polite custom and our shared humanity. He smiled, I thanked him, and he went on his way to find a table with his family. It was a small gesture, but tolerance for our differences often rests on small sincerities and commonalities.

Yet here we are every day a more divided nation.

