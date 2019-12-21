Poor Elijah’s been complaining about Christmas shopping since August. He blames retail executives. He’s convinced they all suffer from a calendar disability. According to his records, retail Halloween officially begins on Labor Day, a development that makes perfect sense now that back-to-school season opens in June before graduation. It also explains why last year’s leftover ornaments and tree stands appear on store shelves before pumpkins turn orange.
“I will not shop before December,” he declared on Columbus Day.
In response, Jerome Powell convened an emergency meeting of the Federal Reserve.
It was two weekends after Thanksgiving when what to my wondering eyes did appear, but Poor Elijah at the mall. There he was installed beside a giant candy cane, a vision of Christmas, all decked out for the holidays in his bridge coat, black felt hat and opaque sunglasses.
“You look typically festive,” I remarked.
“I know,” he agreed, as he surveyed his surroundings. “I think it’s the candy cane.”
A jolly old elf he may not be. But every year, Poor Elijah celebrates by trying to learn a lesson from “A Christmas Carol.” This year’s lesson concerns three boys.
We meet the first boy on Christmas Eve, Scrooge’s Christmas Eve. The dusk is foggy and frosted, and the boy is singing a carol through the keyhole outside Scrooge’s even frostier counting house. The boy gets no further than “God rest you, merry gentlemen” before Scrooge sends him fleeing down the alley for his life.
We meet the second boy in a dreary, derelict school. We’re in the company of the Ghost of Christmas Past. The boy is alone, without friends, without family, cheered only by his own imagination. The boy is Scrooge, and the elder Ebenezer weeps to see this shadow of his youth, so desperately lonely and unloved.
Then Scrooge weeps again, but his heartache and regret this time recall the caroler he’d turned away from his door. “I wish,” sighs Scrooge, “but it’s too late now.”
The third boy is the most famous of all, Tiny Tim. We sit with Tim, as “good as gold,” by his father’s side. Then we mourn the prospect of his empty stool in the chimney corner. And finally we watch him growing strong and healthy in the arms of his second father, Scrooge.
Three boys.
Everybody knows about Scrooge’s three Spirits. Most of us, shoppers and carolers alike, can tell you Scrooge spent his Christmas Eve visiting the past, the present and the future, and we know he woke up Christmas morning a better man. After all, that’s the whole point of his travels through time — to get back to the here and now and get his act together.
Except Poor Elijah doesn’t think so.
When Scrooge wakes up Christmas morning, his face, still wet with tears, glows with good intentions. He scurries madly through his apartment, retracing the steps of the Spirits, rejoicing in his bed curtains, chuckling until he cries. Within minutes, he’s already doing good deeds.
Well done, spirits.
Case closed.
Or maybe not.
Now, it’s true that Scrooge never spends another night with the Spirits. But that doesn’t mean he gives up traveling through time. As a matter of fact, his first words Christmas morning seem to tell a different story: “I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future.”
You could interpret his remark to mean he’ll remember the lessons the Spirits of Time tried to teach him. And, no doubt, that’s in part what he means.
But he means more.
The wonder of “A Christmas Carol” is it’s not a story where the bad guy gets what he deserves. It’s a story where the bad guy gets to be a good guy.
How many of us wish we could wake up like Scrooge? How many of us wish we could share the “Time to make amends” that lies before him and know his joy, his unfettered desire to do good? To feel at home, to be a friend, “light as a feather” and “merry as a schoolboy,” grateful and gracious.
Except how many of us expect a visit from three ghosts?
There surely is more to heaven and earth than we dream of. Don’t sell the spirits short. But, in the meantime, we can learn the lesson of the three boys. Because they’re the past, the present and the future, too.
Like Ebenezer, we can learn from our loneliness. We can learn from those around us. We can learn from the hurt we’ve inflicted on others. We can learn from the hurt we’re inflicting now. And we can turn our regrets into the best intentions, and our intentions into deeds.
We can visit those places on our own.
It isn’t easy. Ebenezer’s long night certainly wasn’t.
But the point of ushering Scrooge through time wasn’t simply to change him. The point was to teach him how to travel on his own.
And to teach us.
In hope and with best wishes — from Poor Elijah and me.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. He lives in Mount Holly. He would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
