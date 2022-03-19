Twenty-odd winters ago, heavy snow toppled the Buick-sized roof that ordinarily sheltered Poor Elijah’s kitchen door. He found it Saturday morning buried on the stoop in front of his kitchen door.
“Why don’t we call for help?” I suggested.
“We should call for help,” he repeated.
By Sunday, we’d gathered enough hands and hammers to put the roof back where it belonged.
I remembered that roof when I saw the destruction in Ukraine, structure after structure of various descriptions without roofs, or walls or windows.
It’s nothing a weekend can fix. It will take a generation.
It looks like any mechanized modern war, except the people sound like refugees from the Holocaust and 1956 Communist Hungary. The images are brightly colorized versions of old newsreels from Warsaw, London and Berlin — history lessons that played routinely on television when I was a boy.
I can’t help seeing history — the mistakes of the 1930s, the bloodshed in the 1940s, and the resulting mountains of bricks. I can’t escape the sense that we were a better, stronger nation then.
Franklin Roosevelt was our president in 1940. Since 1932, American voters had repeatedly awarded him overwhelming majorities in Congress, and that broad support for his New Deal programs helped lift the American nation out of the Depression and ease its hardships on the American people.
It wasn’t all sweetness and light. Antisemitism was rampant, segregation was the law in some jurisdictions and the custom in others, and Roosevelt’s big government policies had led some Republicans to brand him “that lunatic in the White House.”
American hero Charles Lindbergh, speaking for that era’s isolationist America First Committee, praised Nazi Germany as a shield against communism and urged that we stay out of Europe’s war. In 1939, as Hitler prepared to invade Poland, 20,000 Americans attended a Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden. The stage featured a floor-to-ceiling portrait of George Washington flanked by swastikas.
President Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in 1940. He’d reassured Americans that their boys weren’t going to fight in World War II, even as he prepared the nation for what he knew was its inevitable and necessary entry into the war. FDR defeated Wendell Wilkie, a decent, idealistic Republican who recognized that same inevitable necessity.
FDR convinced Americans that Britain’s fight was our fight, too. Lindbergh volunteered to fly combat missions after Pearl Harbor. Wilkie didn’t claim the election had been stolen.
We face two perils in Ukraine. The first is we’ll ignore the lessons we should have learned from World War II. We’ve imposed crippling economic sanctions on Russia, but neither those sanctions nor the weapons and aid we’ve provided Ukraine, have stopped Putin yet.
We keep saying we want to negotiate with Putin and avoid provoking him. That was the British and French strategy in the decade leading up to World War II. The problem is that, each time they negotiated, each time they backed off, moderated their response, or withheld their fire, Hitler grew bolder and his demands escalated, which necessitated an even more unflinching, resolute response from Britain and France the next time — a resolve they couldn’t muster. When Hitler’s army crossed the Polish border in 1939, all-out war was the only response left.
A crazy tyrant will use whatever last resort weapon he has. If Putin really is mad, we can hope someone in his government who’s saner removes him from power. Assuming Putin finds ending the world an inconceivable option, our resolve at every point, while frightening, is necessary.
NATO’s Article 5 doesn’t mean we can’t defend non-NATO countries. I’m not suggesting we bomb Moscow, but if NATO can defeat Putin in battle, we must help drive him out of Ukraine before Ukraine is any smaller or gone altogether.
We can’t wring our hands about the “escalatory” risks of supplying Ukraine with obsolete MIGs when Putin is targeting missiles 15 miles from Poland and bombing children’s hospitals.
We are the second peril we face.
Donald Trump can’t decide whether Putin is a “genius” whose invasion of Ukraine is “wonderful,” or if he’s a “smart” man with “great charm and a lot of pride” who’s committing an “assault on humanity.”
Trump keeps broadly hinting he’ll run for president in 2024. He likes to boast that he kept Putin from attacking Ukraine. Trump’s fourth national security adviser, John Bolton, says Trump “barely knew where Ukraine was.”
Fresh from taunting President Biden during his State of the Union message as he called for research into cancers that have stricken veterans, including his dead son, Rep. Lauren Boebert announced that Putin invaded Ukraine because he’s “watching the tyranny that is taking place in America.” Boebert added that Canadians likewise “need to be liberated” from “tyrant Trudeau.”
Her comrade in reckless mayhem, Marjorie Taylor Greene, spoke at the annual gathering of a new America First Committee. When critics condemned her participation given the group’s neo-Nazi creed and pro-Russia stance, Greene claimed she knew nothing about America First’s beliefs or its prominent white supremacist leader. Apparently, she missed the part as he introduced her when he called on the audience to “give it up for Russia,” or their “Putin! Putin!” response, or his comedy riff after her speech that included, “They say Putin is Hitler, and they say that’s not a good thing.”
News personality Tucker Carlson’s Ukraine commentary has been so pro-Putin that Russian government officials directed state-run media that it’s “essential” to air Tucker’s almost verbatim Putin talking points “as much as possible.”
Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, announced that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine delayed Bill Gates’s plan for a New World Order that will eliminate “God and a soul.”
We have become a silly people.
FDR revered Mr. Lincoln as a man whose nature “invites us ever to turn to him for help.”
Donald Trump bragged that he would beat Washington and Lincoln in an election.
Which man — Roosevelt or Trump — would you vote for?
There hangs our fate.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
