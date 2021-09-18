Two hundred forty years ago, a British army found itself engaged in a campaign against a rebel insurgency where it was winning most of the battles but losing the war. Faced with that reality, the British burned all but their most essential supplies and headed for a coastal town to be evacuated by their navy.
Unfortunately for Britain, the Royal Navy was intercepted by the French navy, which left the British army stranded on the coast. The insurgents laid siege to the British position and the British commander, one of his nation’s brightest, was compelled to surrender, which effectively ended the war.
I mention this battle at Yorktown between Britain’s Cornwallis and our George Washington for two reasons. First, while losing his American colonies may have aggravated King George’s bouts of mental illness, it didn’t signal the decline of the British Empire. Burning the White House and the United States Capitol, vanquishing Napoleon, and a century of Victorian might still lay in Britain’s future.
Second, tradition holds that, as the British formally surrendered, their army band played an English nursery song, “The World Turned Upside Down.” It wasn’t the only moment in history when that would have been an appropriate tune. The Greeks overcame the Persians, England’s King Henry V defeated France at Agincourt, and France, Britain and the United States have in their turn been driven by lesser armies to quit colonies and client states, Afghanistan being the most recent.
I’m more concerned, though, with how history and reality are being turned upside down to suit an American political agenda.
Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn is a Republican by affiliation and a conservative by claim but, as with most contemporary Republican politicians, every shred of intellect and conscience goes out the window when he hears his master’s Trumpian voice.
Speaking at the White House “Save America” rally on Jan. 6, Cawthorn railed against Democrats for “all the fraud they have done in this election.” Then, within hours of voting to reject Biden’s electoral victory, Cawthorn affirmed “the election was not fraudulent.”
Last week, Cawthorn was once more asserting that anyone who says Biden’s election was legitimate, is “lying to you.” He described the Capitol rioters as mostly “normal people” who “saw an open door” and “were just kind of wandering in.” He alleged that only “a small minority” were “very aggressive” and “busting down doors.” Only those few engaged in “fisticuffs” and “endangered people’s lives.”
Based on police body camera footage, federal prosecutors have thus far identified “more than 1,000 assaults on police” committed by Jan. 6 rioters.
Cawthorn nonetheless characterized the insurrectionists in custody as “political hostages” and mused about trying to “bust them out of jail.” Parroting Donald Trump’s ravings about election fraud, he warned that, if American elections “continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen,” it will lead to “bloodshed.” Alluding to a civil war, he lamented that, while there was nothing he would “dread” more than “having to pick up arms against a fellow American,” he was “willing to defend our liberty at all costs.”
A Cawthorn spokesman promptly explained that was Cawthorn’s way of advocating against violence.
Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from his Illinois home to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Armed with an AR-15, he planned to protect property against protesters. In the process, he shot and killed two unarmed men and wounded another who was carrying a handgun. His lawyer proclaimed the dawn of the “Second American Revolution against Tyranny” and likened his client’s murders to the actions of the “brave unknown patriot who fired ‘the shot heard round the world’ on Lexington Green.”
First of all, according to Emerson, the poet who coined the phrase, the “shot” was fired in Concord at the bridge where the “embattled farmers” forced the British army to retreat. Nobody knows who fired the shot in Lexington that morning, but Paul Revere testified he saw smoke directly in front of the British line. More importantly, assuming the role of vigilante and shooting unarmed civilians is in no way comparable to exchanging fire with British grenadiers. As for tyranny, Mr. Rittenhouse’s victims weren’t the agents of any tyrant.
Political movements that feed on grievance find martyrs useful. Horst Wessel, a Nazi stormtrooper, was shot and killed by communists in 1930. His death had more to do with money and his association with a prostitute than with politics, but the Nazi propaganda machine turned Wessel into a symbol of German virtue and party loyalty.
Donald Trump has similarly attempted to transform Ashli Babbitt into a MAGA martyr. Ms. Babbitt was fatally shot as she tried to lead a vanguard of insurrectionists through a battered door into the House chamber where members of Congress huddled, waiting to be rescued. Trump portrayed her as “innocent,” “wonderful” and “incredible.” He neglected to mention she was a QAnon adherent who advocated the execution of Mike Pence for treason.
Mob rule lurks closer to home than the Capitol. A Republican candidate for county executive in Pennsylvania recently voiced his opposition to school mask mandates. In a speech delivered at a “Freedom Rally,” he advised citizens to “forget going to school boards with freaking data.” Instead, he recommended bringing “20 strong men” and giving the school board an “option” — “they can leave, or they can be removed.” He also exhorted men to “make men great again” and “make men men again.”
The candidate promptly released a video “clarifying” that, despite all the testosterone, he “at no point” threatened the school board “with physical violence.” By “strong men,” he simply meant people “who want to get involved” in local issues.
Meanwhile, three Arizona men, irate over a school’s quarantine policy, showed up in the principal’s office with zip ties and threatened her with “citizen’s arrest.”
False claims of fraud began appearing online before California’s recall election.
Today, Sept. 18, several thousand demonstrators are expected at the Capitol to demand justice for Ashli Babbitt and 600 “political prisoners” arrested at the Jan. 6 insurrection. The “Justice for J6” rally organizer, a former Trump campaign official, claims the protest is “not about any candidate or campaign.”
Instead, we would do better to embrace reality.
Freedom doesn’t mean always getting your way and to hell with everyone else.
Majority rule isn’t tyranny just because you’re not in the majority.
Twenty strong men just get 20 votes.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
