Public education reform travels under aliases. In the 1980s, advocates borrowed corporate jargon and billed it as “school restructuring.” Through the intervening years, restructuring schools has given way successively to “school improvement,” “reinventing” schools and “transforming” schools. All four make equally fine banners, as long as you realize that each new label and its associated age brought us new names for recycled follies that hadn’t worked at least once.
As schools continue their attempt to resume normal pre-pandemic classroom instruction, reformers have resumed their normal efforts to promote the bright ideas that have ill-served American students for decades. Creative problem-solving, collaborative learning and teamwork, once again headline education experts and business leaders’ lists of skills that workers, and, therefore, students, “really need,” or at least what policymakers think they really need.
It’s worth considering that it doesn’t matter how well workers collaborate if none of them knows much.
“Cooperative learning” was a late 20th-century variation on working in groups, a cutting-edge 1957 technique my second-grade teacher, Mrs. Evans, called “working in groups.” After 1980s reformers took classroom groups several giant leaps beyond common sense, it came back from bankruptcy under the alias “team-based learning.”
I know good teachers who arrange their classes in groups. It gives students a chance to work together, to delegate and accept responsibilities. It’s also easier for five groups to share five microscopes than for 20 pre-adolescents to mill around and fight over them.
During the past few decades, however, classroom groups have served another purpose. When middle and high school students were assigned to classes according to ability, teachers could work at different rates toward appropriately different objectives. But when experts outlawed ability grouping, teachers were routinely confronted with classrooms inhabited by gifted and remedial students, with the full spectrum in between.
Despite theorists’ claims, teaching a class isn’t the same as teaching 20 individuals. The broader the range of abilities, the more likely you are to go too fast or too slowly for someone, to talk over somebody’s head or water down material.
So how does a teacher effectively instruct an ever-vaster array of students at the same time in the same classroom, especially as reformers nonsensically guarantee success for everyone regardless of ability or effort? According to cooperative learning fans, the teacher doesn’t have to. The students teach each other.
You can learn a lot trying to explain something to somebody else. The trouble is most students have a hard enough time just being students. Arguing that they can learn more from other students than they can from their teachers is ludicrous.
Forty minutes talking with all my students usually better serves their education than two minutes talking to each of them. Reformers, including TBL boosters, rail against “sage on the stage” teachers who work to “impart knowledge,” as if that’s a bad thing, but I can usually lead my students better than they can lead themselves.
Team-based learning enthusiasts display a staggering unfamiliarity with real students and their behavior. TBLers claim their method induces “coming to class prepared” because students “don’t want to be seen as slackers.” And when students “arrive at a wrong answer,” TBL allegedly renders them uniquely “eager for teachers to explain” their mistake.
I’ve worked with adolescents for a third of a century. A distressing number seem perfectly at ease with their “slacker” image. TBL adherents also overstate most students’ passion for grappling with their mistakes.
TBL is loaded with gimmicks, from acronyms to scratch-off answer sheets that “work like lottery tickets.” The answer keys are codenamed IF-AT, for Immediate Feedback Assessment Technique.
During the Readiness Assurance Process (RAP) teachers assign reading materials. Next, in an equally cutting-edge move, there’s a test based on the reading, the Individual Readiness Assurance Test (IRAT). After handing in their IRATs, students take the same test again. This time, though, it’s called TRAT, or Team Readiness Assurance Test. On TRATs, they fill in the answers together. TBL calls this “reaching consensus” although regular people may confuse it with another popular classroom activity known as “asking the smart kid.”
Both RATs count toward students’ grades, a doubly bad idea. First, a student’s grade should reflect what he knows, not what the student sitting next to him knows. Employers may value team players but first, they’re looking for competent players.
Second, some students, owing to their ability or diligence, invariably shoulder more than their share of their group’s burden. Theorists speculate that students are learning to contribute to a common effort. In practice, all they’re often learning is the injustice of having their efforts corrupted by, or credited to, someone else. Even TBL promoters concede “there’s no easy answer” to avoiding “freeloaders.”
Cooperative grouping has been long on procedures, jargon and game scenarios from its early days, but boosters can get philosophical, too. Unless you’re a true devotee, you probably didn’t realize there’s apparently a difference between cooperative learning and collaborative learning.
Specialists say the distinction lies in who has “ownership of the learning process” and the “degree to which the community develops a valued and shared vision.” While cooperative and collaborative arrangements employ “peer interactions” to acquire “socially constructed knowledge,” collaborative groups “work together to solve a problem or make meaning together.” Further clouding matters, both formats deal with “substantive issues,” but “significant questions” are the special province of collaborative groups. If you’re confused, you’re not alone. Jargon buffs concede that the difference between the two concepts is “nuanced.”
My quarrel isn’t with classroom groups. They worked for Mrs. Evans, and sometimes for me. I’ve seen too much, though, of experts’ perpetual zeal for packaged miracles that topple classroom priorities and steal precious time we need to devote to content-based knowledge and skills.
It’s time that we stopped trying to bottle learning and sell it with a slogan. It’s long past time we stopped experimenting with children.
Reinventing folly isn’t school improvement.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
