I was one of the 47 million earthlings who watched last week’s State of the Union show. Most of us in the audience understandably were Americans, as the show was staged mostly for us. People in the rest of the world have enough of their own problems, although the antic behavior consuming the erstwhile leader of the free world increasingly constitutes one of the free world’s chief problems.
By way of warning regarding what follows, I’m a history teacher, which means I know more about history and government than most people, but far less than many other people, and hopefully less than I’ll know tomorrow. Nothing I say here is deliberately incorrect, but I’ve been wrong in the past and regrettably expect to be wrong again. As for my political opinions, count me among the deeply troubled.
You might have gotten the impression over the last few weeks, or even over recent years, that the State of the Union address is an opportunity for the president to showcase himself and his agenda. Presidents predictably view it that way, and modern media, from 20th-century radio on to 21st-century smartphones, have certainly furnished an opportunity for presidents to appear in the spotlight and speak directly to the American people.
That isn’t necessarily bad, but it wasn’t the original intention. The Constitution presents it instead as a presidential duty: “He shall from time to time give to Congress Information of the State of the Union…” It also provides a vehicle by which the president can participate in one of his roles in the legislative process, to “recommend to their (Congress’s) Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”
Note well the mandatory “he shall” and that he’s supposed to be recommending, not dictating. Most framers of the Constitution were staunchly Article I kind of guys.
The annual message didn’t acquire its title, State of the Union, until FDR’s administration, and the format has varied over the years. While Presidents Washington and Adams chose to fulfill their Constitutional responsibility by addressing Congress in person, President Jefferson opted to transmit his message in writing. This was in part because he had a soft voice and was by most accounts a far better writer than he was a public speaker. Following Mr. Jefferson’s example, presidents delivered their annual messages in writing until Woodrow Wilson resumed appearing before Congress in person. Most presidents since have delivered a speech, although assorted presidents, including Wilson and up through Carter, chose to present some of their State of the Union reports and recommendations in writing.
If you’re one of the 47 million who tuned in, you’re familiar with the modern pageantry, from the sergeant-at-arms’ bellowed introduction to the president’s now standard declaration that the state of the Union is strong. As for field position, the president stands at the lectern, while behind him the vice president and the speaker of the House sit in high-back leather chairs, displaying varying degrees of pleasure and displeasure. Everybody stands for patriotic statements, the Joint Chiefs and the Supreme Court justices — owing to their nonpartisan character — often sit silently, and everybody else stands up or sits on their hands according to their party, often taking their cue from the high-back chairs.
Since Ronald Reagan first spotlighted a hero who’d saved airline passengers after they’d crashed into the Potomac, presidents have introduced and featured special guests, both heroes and the victims of tragedy. While their achievements are often remarkable and their visible pain more than moving, I can’t help observing that under the current administration they’ve increasingly resembled props that are part of the production.
If you sense some disenchantment on my part with the current state of affairs, you’re right. That said, I expect to watch the proceedings next year, too. With that in mind, I have a few points of information and some recommendations of my own to offer.
I once upon a time believed that the pomp, ceremony, and even some of the silliness, were worthwhile. But in this age of tweets and reality TV government, we don’t need distractions. We need democrats and republicans without capital letters. We need government that rests on the sovereign power of an informed people and the agency of responsible, elected representatives.
We need to reject deceit and embrace the truth, regardless of whether it suits us or makes us feel good.
We need a moratorium on superficiality. We need ideas that are more than slogans, that require more than 140 characters.
We don’t need mindless chants of “USA, USA,” whether we’re cheering for Trump or for the achievements of women. Both matters are far too serious and far too complicated to be compassed in a Nuremberg refrain.
Sadly, it’s too much to expect dignity, humility, competence and integrity of our current president.
It should not be too much to expect more Republicans to place loyalty to the nation above loyalty to their party when they cannot possibly conceive that continued fealty to President Trump serves the nation.
It should not be too much to expect more of Democrats than populist slogans, intolerance for moderation, teeth-cleaning videos, and a swelling field of premature candidates who flatter themselves that they’re ready to assume the seat of Lincoln.
Our national past is a flawed place, and politics, which is the art and craft of governing, has always been tainted by corruption and expediency. It’s also easy and comfortable to remember the past as having been better than it was. But there were times when the halls of Congress rang with the voices of Americans whose depth of thought and devotion to the nation moved each other to weeping.
As Rome declined, its leaders offered the people bread and circuses to distract them.
Rome fell.
We don’t need another canned, staged speech. We can’t afford more lies or distractions. The State of the Union message shouldn’t be a show. It needs to be an occasion of accountability and serious thought.
We don’t need a show. We don’t need a circus.
We need a government.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
