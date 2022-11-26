It’s the day after Thanksgiving. Across the nation, hordes of my countrymen are descending on corporate retailers like clouds of RFID-enabled locusts.
Here in the third decade of the 21st century, Black Friday shoppers are the sentimentalists among us. Those with true millennial holiday spirit shop online at work on Cyber Monday instead of doing their jobs. Others who’d miss elbowing their neighbors in the checkout line abandon hearth and home on Thanksgiving, forsaking November’s holiday to begin shopping for December’s holiday, which apparently now celebrates the miracle of luxury automobiles that materialize in people’s driveways festooned with large red bows.
This inability to finish celebrating one holiday before embarking on the next is known as Attention Deficit Holiday Disorder. This year, I saw my first retail Christmas displays while I was purchasing Halloween candy. Of course, going door-to-door for candy is now giving way to “trunk or treat,” an express observance during which children are transported to a centrally located parking lot, often at school, so community volunteers can dole out candy from the trunks of their cars. This eliminates the need for children to walk farther than the length of their own driveways. Then the next day, those same communities can resume expecting schools to eliminate childhood obesity.
In the realm of higher education, while our universities’ elite thinkers were investigating how “pumpkins reveal racial and class coding of rural versus urban places” and Girl Scout cookies perpetuate “hegemonic gender roles,” an American Council of Trustees and Alumni study examined the history requirements at “75 leading colleges and universities.” The report concluded “the overwhelming majority of America’s most prestigious institutions do not require even the students who major in history to take a single course on United States history or government.”
Some schools that do require a U.S. history course for history majors allow students to fulfill the requirement with offerings like “Hip-Hop, Politics and Youth Culture” or “Jews in American Entertainment.”
Those who direct our institutions of higher learning, especially those who lament the ascendance of Trumpism, might ask themselves if it matters that fewer than half their graduates know Washington commanded American troops at Yorktown, or Theodore Roosevelt was instrumental in the construction of the Panama Canal, or only a third can connect FDR with the New Deal, or place the Civil War within 20 years of when it happened. Maybe we can all spare a moment to ponder how recent elections might have gone if more Americans knew more about American history.
Meanwhile, as schools continue their perennial campaign against bullying, a New York study has indicated “students who are in the top of the grade span in a school” are “less likely to report bullying” and “more likely to report feeling safe,” while younger students in lower grade levels are more likely to be bullied and less likely to feel safe. Equally shocking, students in “the middle of a school’s grade span report experiences that fall between those of their building’s top and bottom grades.”
Welcome to education research.
Analysts also found the greater the total grade span, “the greater the benefit to its most senior students.” In other words, if you want to help eighth-graders, put them in a K-8 school, not a 6-8 school. Since the rationale for 6-8 middle schools was they’d benefit sixth- through eighth-graders by “eas(ing) the hard transition to high school,” it would appear “the 1990s era push to create middle schools serving grades 6-8 (vs. K-8 elementary schools)” was “a mistake.”
Oops.
That’s why it’s so important to base education decisions on data and research. The thing is, I distinctly remember all the 1990s “middle school model” proponents, many of whom are still around, and how back then, they touted all the research they had on their side, and how they branded anyone who opposed them as “negative” and stuck in an “old paradigm.”
That’s still what education experts say when anyone disagrees with them. In case you’re wondering what they’ll say to themselves about this particular paradigm re-shift, most won’t say anything. Many won’t even remember they were wrong. They certainly won’t admit it.
On the biological front, the Centers for Disease Control reported in 2015 that cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis had “reached a record high level.” More than half of those infected with sexually transmitted diseases were between 15 and 24 years old, which is hardly surprising given the observable, well-documented propensity of 15- to 24-year-olds to engage in activities that transmit sexually transmitted diseases.
At the same time “STD rates (have been) rising,” the CDC found “many of the country’s systems for preventing STDs have eroded,” in part because “half of state and local STD programs have experienced budget cuts.”
Guess who offered to “address these trends” and “reduce sexual risk behaviors.” If you guessed public education, this was obviously too easy a question. Here in Vermont, schools have been directed to expand their “comprehensive sex education” and “condom distribution programs.”
According to authorities, “school-based STD prevention programs can significantly reduce sexual risk behaviors,” including “a delay in first sexual intercourse, a decrease in the number of sex partners, and an increase in condom or contraceptive use.”
Please reread that paragraph and ask yourself how delaying students’ first intercourse became your school’s business.
As for being a condom dispenser, the “most effective” school programs “provide condoms free of charge.” Hopefully, you’re not surprised free condoms are more popular than condoms you have to pay for. Speaking for myself, I figure if you lack the initiative and responsibility to pick up your own condoms at Walmart, your school and your English teacher shouldn’t, by supplying them, be encouraging you to need them.
If you’re not persuaded by that argument, consider A Nation at Risk’s 1983 warning as we began to grapple with the decline in student achievement. Risk concluded schools had been “called on to provide solutions to personal, social and political problems the home and other institutions either will not or cannot resolve,” and these non-educational “demands” convey a “financial” and “educational cost.”
Apparently, we’re still paying.
Oh, well. Here’s hoping for the gift of a little wisdom.
Thirty sleeps until Christmas.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.