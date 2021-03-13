I was skeptical when I heard that the stage at the recent CPAC conference mirrored a Nazi symbol worn by SS troops. Then I saw the stage. Its design was unmistakable and unusual enough that it seemed an unlikely coincidence. The symbol is sufficiently associated with Nazism that it’s outlawed in Germany.
The convention venue condemned the stage, CPAC organizers denied responsibility, and the company that built the stage insisted its resemblance to a Nazi emblem was entirely accidental and innocent. I’m naturally inclined to credit most people with benign motives. Sadly, the past four years have driven me to conclude that sinister motives and deeds are more present in American politics than I once believed.
There’s no wisdom in magnifying any single offense, but neither is it wise to ignore a pattern of offenses. That the same symbol was present at Charlottesville, that Donald Trump pretended he didn’t know who David Duke was, that he told the Proud Boys to stand by, that he routinely scapegoats racial, religious and ethnic minorities, that he’s adopted a clenched fist salute — each telltale by itself may be inconsequential, but all of them together, while not conclusive, are worth noting.
Symptoms don’t necessarily mean you have the disease, but the more symptoms you display, the more likely you are to be sick.
The disease I’m talking about is fascism, and the patient is first, Donald Trump, and with him, the Republican Party, and through the erstwhile party of Lincoln, the nation itself.
It’s hard to find a comprehensive definition of fascism. I mean the 20th-century species that rose under Hitler and Mussolini. I mean a regime, nationalist in outlook, that acquires its power by appealing to its people’s grievances, that places escalating power in the hands of a leader, and then replaces the rule of law with the absolute will of that leader. I mean a regime where government by the people and the rights of the people, including their voting rights, are lost, where challenges to the leader’s authority are met and silenced by force.
I mean everything a republic is not.
Don’t misunderstand. I’m not equating Trump with Hitler. It’s only fair to note, however, that they share personality traits. Both are megalomaniacs in thrall to paranoia and delusions of grandeur. Each is fond of declaring himself a genius and a victim of craven enemies. I’m less concerned, though, about the two men than I am about their methods and how their nations responded.
To readers certain that fascism can’t happen here, I ask you set aside that confidence for a moment. Bridle your skepticism and consider the following observations.
Each man entered politics when his nation’s government seemed weak and ineffectual. Germany’s postwar Weimar Republic was economically crippled by a humiliating peace treaty and governed by a shrinking moderate center beset by left-wing communists and right-wing nationalists. The United States, while still the world’s superpower, has grown increasingly polarized and stymied by partisan intransigence, leaving many Americans with the sense that their government no longer works.
Both men were consistently underestimated by their political establishments, who mistakenly believed they’d be easy to manage.
Both rose to power without ever winning a popular majority.
Both glorify their acquisition of power as a “magnificent movement.”
Each promises to restore his nation to some past halcyon greatness. Each blames corrupt, incompetent government officials and minorities for his nation’s decline.
Both dehumanize their minority scapegoats. Hitler denounces Jews as “subhuman,” likening them to rats and bacteria. Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric began on his golden escalator and persists today in Trumpists’ characterization of asylum seekers as “bringing all sorts of diseases.” Furthermore, Trump has targeted Muslims and tolerated his militia supporters’ anti-Semitism.
Both condemn unfavorable media coverage as fake news. To promote his alternate version of reality, Hitler published pro-Nazi newspapers. When he became chancellor, he expanded his propaganda operation to radio broadcasts and movie production. He acquired the power to silence unfriendly voices as well. Trump relies on sympathetic broadcasters like Fox News, right-wing websites and radio, and his Twitter account. He’s threatened periodically to “challenge” critics’ broadcasting licenses, even though that would violate the First Amendment.
Both demand personal loyalty. Hitler replaced the oath of allegiance to Germany’s constitution with a pledge of loyalty to Hitler himself. Trump punished insufficient loyalty with primary challenges, tweets and termination. Mike Pence nearly paid with his life.
Both rely on paramilitary forces. Hitler’s private army of storm troopers wielded threats and violence to silence his opponents and intimidate voters. They also attacked Jews and anti-Nazi politicians in the streets. Trump has forged a connection with militias such as the Proud Boys and violent cults like QAnon. They combat anti-Trump protests. They also attacked the Capitol.
Both men exploit social unrest to enhance their power. Hitler gained broad dictatorial authority to rule by decree after an arsonist set fire to the Reichstag, home to Germany’s national legislature. Trump considered imposing martial law to suppress Black Lives Matter protests, and more recently, to overturn his election defeat. Somewhere amid legal opinions, military objections and Trump’s impeachment, the plan was abandoned.
Both men launched insurrections.
In 1923, Hitler rallied a mob of supporters and storm troopers at a beer hall. He declared his intention to overthrow the elected German government. His coup failed. Hitler was tried for treason and convicted. While in prison, he wrote “Mein Kampf,” his compendium of lies, social theories and political strategy. Eight months later, he was released for good behavior. By 1933, he controlled Germany.
In 2021, Trump rallied a mob of supporters and militia at the White House. He told the big lie and declared his intention to stop the electoral vote count and thereby overthrow the elected American government. His coup failed. Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection but acquitted in the Senate. One month later, he was speaking at CPAC. He retold his big lie and proclaimed to the crowd that “nobody’s ever seen a movement like this.”
I disagree. We have seen it before. We’ve seen the hate. We’ve heard the lies.
And we’ve seen the blinding gleam in the eyes of true believers.
It didn’t end well.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
