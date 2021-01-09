Poet John Dryden came of age during the English Civil War. He was eighteen when Charles I was beheaded at the instigation of Oliver Cromwell.
After five years ruling Britain, Cromwell died in his bed. The dead king’s son, Charles II, regained the throne, and Cromwell’s body was dug up and tried for treason. His head was displayed on a pike for twenty-four years.
Charles II’s reign saw the bubonic plague and London’s Great Fire. His unpopular successor, James II, was allowed to flee the country, and the throne passed to James’s daughter and her Dutch husband. This transfer of power was christened the Glorious Revolution because they managed to replace a king without killing him.
Shortly before his own death, Dryden wrote a poem about his century. It concludes with the couplet, “‘Tis well an old age is out, and time to begin a new.”
We’re beset by chaos, too.
The United States comprises only four percent of the world’s population, but twenty percent of the world’s COVID deaths have been Americans. By Inauguration Day the virus will have killed 400,000 of us. Our problem isn’t medical. It’s political, rooted in a President who dabbles in quackery, who has repeatedly blamed China and “Democrat cities” for the fruit of his own incompetence, and who declared without blushing, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
He’s convened rallies and White House events where supporters, staff, and visitors could inhale the plague’s contagion. He’s turned wearing a medical mask into a political statement. He’s placed his own electoral fortunes above his country’s health.
It isn’t Trump alone. Hospitals are running out of oxygen and morgue space. Overwhelmed emergency departments are turning ambulances away. Funeral homes can’t accommodate all the grieving families. Meanwhile, fifty pro-Trump protesters stormed a supermarket in the name of “freedom,” chanting “Masks don’t work. It’s a conspiracy.” One protest leader proclaimed, “I’ll pull off my underwear right now and put them over my face.” Republican politicians routinely refuse to wear masks.
Republican Congressman Jim Jordan objects to stay-at-home orders. He insists the Founders wouldn’t approve. Except General Washington was isolating Americans exposed to smallpox in 1776. President Washington signed the first federal quarantine law in 1796 during a yellow fever epidemic.
Jordan is also the author of a manifesto justifying why Congress should overturn Joe Biden’s election.
In addition to filing unsuccessful pro-Trump election lawsuits, attorney Lin Wood has accused Chief Justice Roberts of complicity in the death of Justice Scalia, conspiracy to deny Trump a second term, and pedophilia. Justice Scalia died of a heart attack. The Chief Justice’s alleged co-conspirators are Mike Pence and Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in prison but somehow isn’t dead.
Wood has urged Trump loyalists to stockpile “2nd Amendment supplies” because “our leader is Donald Trump, not Biden.” He’s decreed that Mike Pence “should face a firing squad,” threatened Georgia’s governor and secretary of state with prison for opposing Trump, and accused them of conspiring with China to rig the election, a false allegation that was summarily dismissed by a federal judge.
Who tolerates this insanity, let alone applauds it?
Donald Trump retweeted Wood’s post attacking the two Georgia officials.
Wednesday was the day the Constitution appoints for Congress to count and publish the certified votes of the Electoral College. On Wednesday Donald Trump incited thousands of his followers to march on the Capitol to stop Congress from counting the votes.
The crime of sedition includes advocating or inciting the use of force to “prevent, hinder, or delay…the execution of any law of the United States” or “to take, seize, or possess by force any property of the United States.”
Even after Wednesday’s incitement, mayhem, and deaths, nearly 150 Republicans voted to overturn Biden’s election.
In more than fifty cases, courts including the Supreme Court have ruled against Trump. Local, state, and federal officials of both parties have affirmed the election’s legitimacy. Trump is on tape coercing Georgia officials to “find 11,780 votes” so he’d win the state. Republicans know Biden is the lawful President. Yet despite multiple recounts and court rulings, many assert Trump voters believe the election was fraudulent.
What else would those voters believe when that’s what Trump began telling them months before he lost? Even today after his mob had attacked Congress, he repeated his maniacal claim that he and they had been “robbed” in the election.
What else would they believe when so many Republicans have shamelessly failed to tell them the simple truth: Trump lost.
And Wednesday he sent a mob of thousands to attack the Capitol.
Some Republicans are belatedly turning from Trump. The timid still duck for cover, cling to the flag, and by their pernicious silence assent to the madness. Bolder Trump adherents engage in legislative sedition. They are men and women of puny conscience and colossal ambition, crippled by cowardice and repellently comfortable with deceit.
Somehow politicians incensed by Black Lives Matter protests remain unmoved when insurrectionists storm the nation’s Capitol and assault the United States government.
Wednesday night Congress confirmed Joe Biden’s election. But the cost of the partisan treachery is no less than this: Contesting election results will from now on be common practice in what once was our democracy.
Every election will be suspect.
Among his many ravings, Trump has been retweeting QAnon postings. QAnon disciples believe the federal government is controlled by a worldwide conspiracy of Satanic, pedophile elites. The QAnon faithful and their leaders are awaiting “The Storm,” when Trump will institute martial law, and the “elites” will be tried by tribunal and executed. QAnon zealots were photographed attacking Congress.
The FBI has designated QAnon a “domestic terror threat.” Trump says QAnon followers “basically believe in good government.”
In December pardoned Trump aide Michael Flynn called for martial law and “rerun” elections in states Trump lost.
In December Trump summoned his followers to a “wild” Washington rally on January 6 to “stop the steal.”
Wednesday he launched the resulting mob of thousands at the United States Congress.
Wednesday we harvested the bitter fruit of years spent appeasing Trump’s narcissism. The harvest has only begun.
His Republican coup co-conspirators love their skins and their poll numbers more than they love the republic
He may be a mad king, but they have no excuse.
Behold the end of the age.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.