It’s hard to deny that contemporary American politics has succumbed to lunacy. The MAGA rumor that liberal schools are distributing kitty litter to students who identify as cats seems relatively tame in a field that includes Marjorie Greene’s Jewish space lasers and QAnon’s clandestine ring of Democratic pedophiles who eat children, rule the world and operate out of a pizzeria in the District of Columbia.
I haven’t always been a teacher, so I’ve had the opportunity to experience lunacy in a variety of workplace settings. In my younger days, I worked at a Home Depot predecessor where, despite numerous warnings, the management insisted on stacking 8-foot paneling vertically on its 4-foot edge. One day, a few dozen of these plywood sheets toppled over and landed on a cashier. The manager on duty assured me she wasn’t really hurt because, since the paneling was standing vertically, all the weight was concentrated at the bottom edges, and she’d been hit by the top edges.
I didn’t realize it at the time, but experience was grooming me for a career in education. Of course, education experts rarely resort to dropping plywood on anybody. They prefer instituting reading methods, like whole language, to eliminate all that boring alphabet and phonics stuff. They then complain fewer students can read, a problem for which they prescribe additional doses of whole language. Then there are the math experts who’ve decided fractions are too 20th-century. They advocate skipping fractions and progressing straight to algebra, even though resolving algebraic expressions, and nearly everything mathematical that comes after that, rely on manipulating expressions that involve fractions.
The lunacy doesn’t always involve specific innovations and methods. Sometimes reformers take their cue from George Orwell’s “1984” doublespeak, where the Ministry of Peace wages perpetual war, and the Ministry of Truth dispenses lies and propaganda.
Education policymakers play comparable word games by coining jargon that’s either disconnected from what the words really mean or that distorts reality itself. For example, the imposed, typically pointless, mandatory in-service meetings teachers attend used to be known as “professional development.” That designation apparently sounded too imposed and dictatorial, so teachers began participating in “professional learning,” which apparently sounded better but was no less imposed and dictatorial. Vermont teachers renewing their teaching licenses formerly prepared mandatory Individual Professional Development Plans, or IPDPs, pronounced “Ipdips.” In keeping with the new terminology, after exhaustive deliberation, mandatory IPDPs were replaced by even more tedious Individual Professional Learning Plans, or IPLPs, pronounced “Iplips.”
Education reform itself has assumed a new alias. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, reform was known as “restructuring.” Now it’s been rechristened “transformation.” Consider this sampler of transformation doublespeak.
While traditional schools are allegedly content when “some students achieve,” transformed schools ensure “all learners achieve.” Really? Decent teachers have never drawn a line at how many successes they’ll allow, but some students, for a variety of reasons, haven’t, don’t and won’t succeed. Note, too, “student” has been replaced with “learner,” even though we’re still talking about the same people younger than the age of 18. “Student” just sounds so directed and burdensome, like “study,” while “learner” sounds enlightened, spontaneous and effortless.
Transformers somehow simultaneously advocate “personalized” education, oppose “expectations” that “vary for different cohorts” of learners, and promise “every learner graduates college-ready.” Except, despite the barrage of “success for all students” mandates and slogans, all students won’t graduate meeting even the more moderate “college and career-ready” standard that replaced it.
Transformers ridicule direct instruction as “stand and deliver” education, preferring teachers who float and “facilitate” student-directed learning. They reject the idea teachers should be classroom “experts” in their subjects and mock those who actually teach as “sages on the stage” reciting “dogma.”
What hope is there for an education system that despises expertise and sneers at sages? As for dogma, I do teach my students certain incontrovertible facts, like the multiplication tables, the principles and events of the Revolution, and the name of the ocean next to New Jersey. That doesn’t make me dogmatic, and I make no apology for it.
Regrettably, I’m not a sage. I only wish I were. I am, however, a teacher, not a “guide on the side” facilitator, an instructional model that’s already failed for decades, and another insipid rhyme. I recognize sometimes it’s appropriate to let my students figure things out for themselves but, hopefully, I know more than they do. Otherwise, it would be much cheaper and make much more sense for all of us to stay home.
Whether you call the children I work with learners or students, learning requires study, effort and direction from teachers who know what they’re talking about. Transforming that doesn’t sound like a particularly good idea.
Transformation condemns “rote memorization” of facts and “content mastery,” advocating instead “deep understanding of core concepts.” In other words, not only are teachers forbidden to impart knowledge and tell students what to think, but children are somehow supposed to draw their own “deep” conclusions without first mastering the content evidence on which those conclusions should rest.
Transformation opposes a “high reliance on tests and quizzes” even as transformers help impose ever more exhaustive testing batteries.
Transformation rejects “separate disciplines” like math and U.S. history, installing in their place, “interdisciplinary learning,” a recycled folly responsible for rendering legions of students ignorant for decades.
Transformation means that, instead of teaching just “20th-century academics,” schools will teach “21st-century academics” plus “21st-century skills,” as if 20th-century schools didn’t teach “skills,” and as if 20th-century geometry and grammar expired when the millennial calendar rolled over.
“School administration” morphs into “education leadership,” even as the power to govern conduct and curriculum is struck from the hands of local principals and school boards and usurped by federal policymakers, state bureaucrats and supervisors ever more distant from the classrooms they supervise. Doublespeak likewise transforms teachers from mere “workers” into “professional knowledge leaders,” even as we, too, lose our power to lead our classrooms.
There’s no end to the rhetorical wonders. Transformed schools pursue “outcomes,” as if most schools currently don’t care what kind of graduates they produce. And even more miraculously, instead of untransformed “disengaged” students, transformation means “all learners” become “active,” as if repeatedly chanting “all” will make it so.
Transformers sound so positive, and some of their empty words even rhyme.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.