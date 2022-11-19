It’s hard to deny that contemporary American politics has succumbed to lunacy. The MAGA rumor that liberal schools are distributing kitty litter to students who identify as cats seems relatively tame in a field that includes Marjorie Greene’s Jewish space lasers and QAnon’s clandestine ring of Democratic pedophiles who eat children, rule the world and operate out of a pizzeria in the District of Columbia.

I haven’t always been a teacher, so I’ve had the opportunity to experience lunacy in a variety of workplace settings. In my younger days, I worked at a Home Depot predecessor where, despite numerous warnings, the management insisted on stacking 8-foot paneling vertically on its 4-foot edge. One day, a few dozen of these plywood sheets toppled over and landed on a cashier. The manager on duty assured me she wasn’t really hurt because, since the paneling was standing vertically, all the weight was concentrated at the bottom edges, and she’d been hit by the top edges.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.