Please note: In expressing my opinion about the value of other people’s opinions, I realize everything I’m about to say could easily apply to my words below.
The old expression, “Vox populi, vox Dei,” is typically translated, “The voice of the people is the voice of God.” It’s especially popular in republics like ours, and saying it in Latin makes it, like anything else, sound extra classy and wise.
Nobody’s exactly sure where it comes from. Possible sources include the prophet Isaiah, a letter written to Charlemagne and medieval annals compiled by a 12th-century English historian. Its meaning is also unclear. Democrats with a small “d” like to imagine it equates the will of the people with the will of God, but it could also simply mean that public opinion, while not always wise, is, like the will of God, an irresistible force.
My experience with public opinion inclines me to the latter interpretation. Consider the following “man in the street” survey conducted in the wake of the Sandy Hook shootings. The reporter inquired what passersby thought of President Obama’s “proposed gun control policies.” The question presupposed optimistically that the respondents had a clue as to what those proposals were, an unwarranted optimism based on their responses.
The framers of our Constitution were passionately committed to the preservation of liberty and also eminently practical. I’ve concluded that the language of the Second Amendment allows some reasonable middle ground between confiscating everybody’s guns and permitting cruise missiles on everybody’s front lawns, and I’ve heard reasonable arguments from both sides of the debate. My point here, though, isn’t to discuss gun control, but rather to examine what passes for an opinion worthy of public consideration.
An educated, informed judgment is ordinarily preferable to an opinion founded on ignorance, but educated people are entirely capable of saying stupid things. The first man in the street, for example, was a psychologist who favored tighter gun control and doubtless had more degrees after his name than I do. He responded with a tirade against the “armaments industry,” specifically the producers of both “war weapons” and “children’s weapons like the iPod.” He wanted these arms merchants “held accountable, politically and otherwise,” whatever that means. Now, I’ve never been accused of being an iPod fan, and I think most of us would be better off if we spent less time staring at handheld devices, but equating a smartphone with an assault rifle is less than helpful or enlightening.
Reading on to the next interview, I was even more puzzled as to why anybody needed to hear the opinion of someone whose opposition to gun control rested on his certain knowledge that President Obama was a “Muslim, and he’s not a citizen of the United States.” First of all, Mr. Obama couldn’t have been a Muslim because long before his detractors leveled that false accusation, they were condemning him for attending the wrong Protestant church. As for his citizenship, he was born in Hawaii, which has been part of the United States since 1898 when President McKinley and Congress said so.
The survey’s final voice from the people was even more perplexing. Beginning from the premise that “Obama’s a joke” because he wanted to do something about gun laws, this spotlighted citizen next complained that “they should have done something about the gun laws earlier,” a position she held for several syllables before declaring her opposition to gun laws because “I don’t think it’s fair.”
Huh?
I’m not surprised that people sometimes say ridiculous things. I’ve said and written things that make me cringe in retrospect. I also know that ordinary people can have good ideas. My cronies at the coffee shop often make more sense than the pundits and politicians on the national news.
The trouble is, in our fondness for equality and democratic values — again with a small “d” — we’ve forgotten that simply having a voice doesn’t mean you always need to exercise it. All opinions aren’t equally valid nor equally worth offering.
Dialogue among citizens can certainly be worthwhile. But in an age where the way to a reader or viewer’s heart is commonly through his ego, “empowering” those readers and viewers is the surest way to keep them turning the pages or tuning in. Unfortunately, empowerment too often means granting someone more ink or airtime than his ideas, experience or virtue deserve.
I want to read and hear an informed, civil debate, including the points of view I disagree with. I want to hear what people have to say but only if they really have something to say.
Schools are treated daily, and increasingly, to the opinions of parents and citizens, offered in the principal’s office and at school board meetings. Most of those opinions and requests are rational and constructive, even when they’re mistaken or ill-advised.
The trouble is, some aren’t rational, and they’re crippling our public schools and poisoning the public debate. The further trouble is, too few of us will say so out loud. Instead, we offer the ranters and ravers equal time, often more than equal time, partly to placate them, partly because we’re afraid, and partly because we’ve convinced ourselves that all opinions deserve to be heard and respected.
They don’t.
Fairness and an open mind are essential to sound thinking, and everyone has the right to form an opinion. But no one has the right to demand that others respect that opinion.
Each of us is entitled to equal justice under the law, but all ideas aren’t created equal. Some are foolish, vicious and unhinged.
We need a new civil majority, Republicans and Democrats who care more about reason and truth than they do about any single issue, Americans who cherish being in the right more than partisan victory. Otherwise, the history of republics warns us that the people’s voice will soon fall mute in our corridors of power.
Instead, the voice we’ll hear will speak a judgment on us.
And we will all surely lose, whichever side we’re on.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
