This is the second back-to-school season when students, parents and teachers aren’t sure what they’re heading back to. COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths are spiking almost exclusively among unvaccinated Americans. Those Americans are typically younger and, speaking plainly, predominantly Republican. Meanwhile, governors, school board members, parents and teachers are facing off in courts, in public meetings and in the streets. Political agendas have infected what should be matters of public health — vaccination, masks, testing and mandates.
As we begin this already fraught year, here are Poor Elijah’s back-to-school suggestions.
1. With the virus already postponing in-person classroom instruction, let’s act boldly and adopt a standard medical practice that’s been saving lives since 1796. That’s when Edward Jenner successfully vaccinated an English boy against smallpox which, you may have noticed, has been eliminated from the planet.
As for precautions like mandatory masking and testing, medieval Europeans incorrectly blamed the plague on everything from the imbalance of body “humors” to the alignment of the planets. Their remedies ranged from persecuting Jews to flogging themselves. Yet, even they recognized the value of isolating sick and potentially sick people from the rest of the population. The word quarantine itself means “forty-days,” their customary term of isolation.
2. September offers a clean slate. It’s not that I develop amnesia and forget who each student is. I’ve learned, though, many students change so dramatically from one year to the next that last June’s performance frequently doesn’t accurately forecast what lies ahead this term. Some who couldn’t handle grammar or algebra last year will catch on this time around. It’s not that they got smarter. Their brains are just more ready. Maturity often brings better behavior, too. For students, part of growing up is seeing people, including teachers, differently from the way you saw them when you were younger. The teacher you couldn’t cope with last year might seem more reasonable, even likable, now.
3. Don’t sneer at homework. “Child-centered” advocates cite dubious research to bolster their complaints, but whether it’s basketball or biology, learners need to practice their skills. They also need to prepare for tomorrow’s class. Achievement requires hard work. It takes time. Contrary to critics’ charges, homework is child-centered. It lets students get some of that work done and spend more time at home instead of at school.
4. Insist on decent behavior. One expert detailed how to turn a “biting insult into a teachable moment.” When a student called his teacher “fat,” she “calmly” retorted that she was “voluptuous.” Unfortunately, this allegedly “memorable vocabulary lesson” completely ignores the real lesson the class and the offender needed to learn: Obnoxious behavior doesn’t belong in the classroom, which means that obnoxious people don’t get to stay in the classroom. We can talk forever about sensitivity and anti-bullying programs — and we do — but as long as schools tolerate disruption, cruelty and violence, talking is all we’ll be doing. Expecting students to solve the problem of indecent behavior, as many state-of-the-art programs prescribe, is itself indecent. Eliminating indecent behavior requires a united front of teachers, administrators, parents and regular citizens willing to act no matter who the offender is or how much pressure his parents apply.
5. Don’t rely on standardized testing to judge how your child and his school are doing. I’m not trying to avoid accountability, but most current assessment tools have proven unreliable. If you want to gauge how much your child is learning, look at his work, talk to him and talk to me. If you want to assess his school’s performance, check how its graduates do when they reach the next level.
6. Don’t worship technology. I’m not suggesting we eliminate computers any more than I want textbooks calligraphed by monks. But computers, like the printing press, are just tools. They’re neither magic nor the point of education, and they certainly haven’t “changed everything” the way boosters, many of whom coincidentally are in the computer and software business, keep insisting they have. Experts and politicians tout laptops as essential for student success, but some school officials describe the same laptops as a “distraction to the educational process” that actually make things “worse.” If nothing else, the past year of Zoom classes should have shown us that teaching and learning happen best when they happen face to face.
7. Don’t worry about fun. I try to make class as enjoyable as possible for my students and for me. And naturally, you need to be concerned if your child comes home miserable every day, although the problem often isn’t his school’s fault. In general, though, the modern American obsession with making learning fun doesn’t yield students who know much. A Brookings Institution study found that students in math classes that stress “fun” and the “relevance” of math to students’ lives, both very fashionable notions, learn less math than students in classes that just teach the math and “basic skills.”
8. Don’t get mired in meaningless rhetoric. Not long ago, for instance, Harvard’s Public Education Leadership Project astutely recommended that schools identify “strategies” and “concrete steps” to “ensure that high-quality teaching is happening in every classroom, every day.” In a further burst of insight and edu-babble, authorities concluded “a well-articulated strategy helps leaders choose what to do” so they can implement it “in a way that is congruent with the strategy.” Compiling this recommendation took four years. You can find out more about your child’s education over supper.
9. Don’t misunderstand parent involvement. Students whose parents take an interest in what they’re learning tend to do better academically, and parents should feel comfortable asking questions at school. On the other hand, schools that campaign to involve parents in school management and instruction are missing the point. Typically, parents can’t help in the classroom any more than they can in the operating room. Parent involvement means being involved with your child, and letting him know you believe in learning, you expect hard work, and you’re there to help.
I’ll do my best, too.
To all that, add reason, patience and a sense of humor, and we’ll have a good start.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
