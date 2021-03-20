In 1969, Poor Elijah and his roommate, Darnley, were college sophomores. “Sophomore” comes from two Greek words and means “wise fool.”
Darnley somehow stumbled onto the pre-internet conspiracy theory that the actual Paul McCartney had died in 1966 and been replaced by a fake Paul McCartney, whose real name was Billy Shears. According to Darnley, Paul’s death could be established by deciphering clues on album covers and playing Beatles records backwards. He even figured out the phone number you could call to reach Billy Shears.
Being a sophomore, Poor Elijah was intrigued, despite Paul McCartney’s public insistence he wasn’t dead. “What else would you expect him to say?” Darnley reasoned.
Then one evening, Darnley called the number and woke some guy at 2 in the morning, London time. This man swore he was neither Billy Shears nor Paul McCartney. “What else would you expect him to say?” Darnley reasoned again.
That’s when Poor Elijah stopped following Darnley down the rabbit hole.
We live today in a minefield of rabbit holes, the deepest and darkest of which leads to our next election. Apparently unaware our system of representative government rests on what Tom Jefferson called “the consent of the governed,” Trumpist Republicans have concluded something was wrong with our last election. Their evidence is, Trump lost.
Donald Trump particularly blamed mail-in voting because it led to so many people casting votes, mostly not for him. In fact, he warned that if nothing reduces the high “levels of voting,” we’d “never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Lindsey Graham received permission to dutifully agree that if mail-in voting wasn’t restricted, we’d “lose the ability to elect a Republican in this country.”
Since being that frank isn’t politically prudent, our 45th president hatched the lie that the election he lost was “rigged,” “stolen” and “fraudulent.” He and his co-conspirators at all levels of government are still repeating that same “big lie.” Despite rulings by 60 courts, including the Supreme Court and the consistent testimony of Democratic and Republican officials that the election was fair and free of widespread fraud, Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills to solve a problem that doesn’t exist, unless losing an election because the other guy got more votes counts as a “stolen” election.
Proposals include ending “no excuse” absentee voting or otherwise limiting mail-in voting, purging voter rolls of anyone who hasn’t voted for four years, requiring specific forms of identification, eliminating drop boxes and restricting weekend voting, which would curtail church-sponsored “souls to polls” programs. It’s hard to justify these corrective initiatives when the current methods haven’t resulted in corruption or error that needed correcting.
Other “reforms” are simultaneously corrupt and ridiculous. Iowa legislators want to close the polls an hour early on Election Day, presumably to stop last-minute election stealers. Missouri lawmakers want to exclude concerns about catching COVID-19 as a legal excuse to absentee vote. A Georgia bill would prohibit bringing food and water to voters standing in line at polling places.
Republican sponsors insist all these measures are necessary to restore confidence and “trust” in the “integrity” of our elections. It would make more sense to get the 45th president to stop lying about the election.
A little down the minefield path, Dictionary.com has eliminated the use of the word “slave” to identify people on the grounds that it’s “dehumanizing.” Instead of the “old, very outmoded” definition listing Harriet Tubman as a “U.S. abolitionist” and “escaped slave,” the new “more inclusive” entry identifies her as a “U.S. abolitionist” who “escaped slavery.”
I find slavery and being a slave equally dehumanizing. Quibbling over words trivializes the tragedy, especially when the momentarily right word becomes a badge of pseudo-enlightenment.
In a neighboring rabbit hole, you’ll find the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They recently spoke on camera with Oprah, though it was unclear who’d granted an audience to whom. Meghan and Harry alleged they and their son had been the targets of racism from members of Harry’s family.
I won’t begin to speculate about the glare, expectations and emotional trials that accompany marrying into the British monarchy and the allegation’s veracity aside, racial bigotry is reprehensible. It’s hard to fathom, though, how so many commentators seem stunned that among England’s royal family, an institution that exists to be a vault for the past and the touchstone of tradition, some old prejudices might survive, too. This is the same English monarchy that colonized Africa and claimed to be the kings of France for 300 years.
As we pass the next hole, you’ll hear Republicans wasting time condemning the “cancellation” of some Dr. Seuss books and Democrats wasting time scolding Republicans for wasting time.
One rabbit hole to the right, Sean Hannity is lying that Joe Biden’s lifelong stutter isn’t real. The softer sound is Senator Johnson breathing contentedly as Senate clerks read the 600-page COVID-19 bill. Behind them, Senator Cornyn is slamming a Biden nominee for “attacking people” with tweets. He’s afraid of the harm she’ll do with “the power of the U.S. government behind her.” Somehow after winking for four years at Trump tweets that were so deceitful and poisoned with invective that even Twitter stopped posting them, he now finds nasty tweets “scary.”
The muffled sounds you’ll hear next are the voices of governors lifting mask mandates, proving they can’t remember what they should have learned from the last COVID-19 spike.
Two freshman Congresswomen share the final rabbit hole. Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a break from obstructing the federal legislature and blaming Jewish space lasers for forest fires to complain about aid to foreign countries like Guam. Someone apparently forgot to tell Representative Greene that Guam is part of the United States.
Self-proclaimed “defender of freedom” Lauren Boebert is screening her latest pro-insurrection video. It ends with her demand that Speaker Pelosi tear down the Capitol’s anti-riot barriers, followed by the sound of a shotgun firing, reloading and firing again.
Listen, and you’ll hear it.
That’s because the more we go down rabbit holes, the more we bring the madness back up to our world.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
