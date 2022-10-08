While Twitter began as a medium for posting urgent messages like what your favorite reality TV star had for breakfast or things you ordinarily wouldn’t bother to tell casual acquaintances if you accidentally wound up sitting next to them, tweeting has grown in scope and gravity since it was hatched 16 years ago. Now our presidents have Twitter accounts on which they offer the United States government’s 280-character positions on world and national affairs. It reminds me of Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” where the great truths of the revolution were reduced to “Four legs good, two legs bad.”

Right alongside Twitter, Facebook is where our self-absorption gets to stretch out and consume as much space as it wants, meaning all the space in the world. In addition to enabling us to bask narcissistically in full view of strangers we designate as “friends,” Facebook also provides a service to the criminal underclass by alerting them to what our children look like and when we’ll be away from home.

