Recently the government reported more than 16 million new claims for unemployment benefits have been filed in the past. Far worse and far sadder, more than 30,000 Americans have now died of a pandemic disease that the president assured us a month ago would “within a couple of days” be “down to close to zero” American cases.
As of Tuesday afternoon, confirmed American cases exceed 600,000.
More states and hospitals are staggering under exponentially more new cases, and despite President Trump’s daily claim that he’s doing an “incredible” job, ventilators, tests, beds, masks and gowns are in dire impending and immediate short supply. In New York, the city is storing bodies in refrigerated trucks.
The president persists in his fantastical intention to “open up the country” soon, just not in time for Easter. He’d initially called for us all to be “packed” into church pews, hip to hip, within easy virus-shedding distance of each other. His pandemic task force, in contrast, has projected that even with “perfect” mitigation from this point forward, between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will likely die. Conveniently disremembering his fact-free “close to zero” prediction, the president now declares that capping American deaths at 100,000 would constitute “a very good job.”
In the meantime, and long after Easter, mothers and fathers will be helping or even filling in for their children’s teachers. Some schools, depending on their situation and resources, are providing assignments and assessments, while others are offering online lessons.
When you’re a parent, helping comes with the territory, so you’re better prepared for your new role than you might think. Here are some suggestions to help you help your students.
It’s a genuine joy when little kids want to “help.” It doesn’t matter that their hands are too small or their tiny fingers too clumsy. On the other hand, if you’ve got 24 dozen cookies to bake by tomorrow morning, that’s when you say things like, “OK, now it’s my turn.” That’s because in the end you have to get the job done.
Schoolwork and learning aren’t like that. Yes, the job needs to get done. That’s how students discover, practice and prove they know what they’re doing. But the job needs to get done by the student, or nothing’s been accomplished.
There’s a difference between reading and being read to. When I assign a story, I expect each student to read it himself. This is a tougher job for some than for others, and it’s easy to understand why parents want to step in when they see their child struggling. But reading the story to him doesn’t help us teach him.
The day we begin a story, I give the class a quiz to test how well each student has read it on his own. Then we discuss it for several days. After a few stories, students take a test, and along the way, I assign essays to assess each student’s understanding after he’s had a chance to listen and voice his ideas.
If you read the story to him, we’re able to assess only how well he listens, not how well he reads. He also isn’t improving his reading skills. If you want to help, ask him questions about what he’s read. Listen while he reads out loud. Then you can help when he’s really stuck. Or as he reads, ask him to explain a few paragraphs at a time. If his version doesn’t make sense, he probably hasn’t understood what he’s read. Then you can help him focus on the specific difficulties he’s having.
Don’t be a ghostwriter. It doesn’t fool me or help our student when I read a seventh-grade paper that sounds like it was written by a 35-year-old. Twelve-year-olds typically don’t season their prose with words like “whereas” and “precludes.” The best way to help your child learn to write is to help him proofread. Make him read his own stuff out loud exactly as he’s written it. Stick right there over his shoulder, and don’t let him change a word as he reads. Then he’ll be forced to hear where it doesn’t make sense.
When it comes to projects, encourage your child not to bite off more than he can chew. Also don’t do the chewing for him. It’s OK to cut the plywood base for his model of Fort Ticonderoga. But if he needs more help than that, he needs to choose another project. The point of a project is to show how much a student has learned, not how talented his parents are.
Relax. You’re not in seventh grade again. If you don’t have all the answers, that’s probably because unlike your child you haven’t been spending seven hours in school every day.
Relax again. You’re really not the seventh-grade teacher either, any more than you’re the family dentist. Teaching your child English is ordinarily my job. That doesn’t make me a miracle worker, but I know a lot of the things about sentences and stories that you’re unfamiliar with. You don’t have to cover all the bases yourself.
A lot of being a classroom teacher is learning how to manage a classroom. You don’t have to do that part. You just have to manage your children, something you’ve already been doing for years. The rest of the job is explaining things.
Don’t be surprised or afraid when you can’t explain everything.
Don’t be shocked when online virtual school is less effective than actual school.
Don’t be anxious about the academic ground your child might be losing. Students suffer and survive lost months and sometimes even years all the time, for reasons ranging from divorce and hormones to readiness issues and strained teacher-student relationships. The virus is simply this year’s reason.
Teaching is hard work, but it isn’t a science. It’s an art and a craft. More than any expertise, your support and encouragement, your expectations and example play a crucial role in your children’s achievement at school and, in our present circumstance, at home.
A child’s future and success rest on far more than a few missed months of schooling.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
