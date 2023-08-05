Back in the 1990s, as the millennium prepared to turn, politicians, advertisers and school reformers began punctuating their fevered pronouncements with the watchword “for the 21st century.” From “technology for the 21st century,” a Clinton administration favorite, to the homestead mantra, “Tubers and Root Vegetables for the 21st Century,” there was no escaping the calendar frenzy.
When it came to standard headline issues like “health care,” “foreign policy” and “schools for the 21st century,” tacking on that formerly inauspicious phrase simplified policymaking because you no longer had to construct an argument or think a proposition through. All you needed to peddle your latest policy pipe dream was to remind your audience that the world was about to change forever because a “1” was about to become a “2” on their calendars.
All the faux hysteria used to really irk me, especially since in the Middle East alone, for Hebrews, Muslims and Persians, it was turning 5760, 1421, and 1378 respectively, none of which are especially noteworthy numbers. Come to think of it, it still irks me.
There are just so many times I can suspend my disbelief while experts recycle their grand plans to uniquely prepare American students for success in a “21st century, globally competitive society.” There are only so many excuses I can swallow when those plans predictably and repeatedly fail to deliver universal “success in college, life and career in the 21st century.”
Now consider the improbable key to this globally competitive scheme: Skills we formerly expected of kindergarteners, like letters, numbers and basic reading, skills many 5-year-olds currently can’t master, the new regime commonly requires of 4-year-olds — at least on paper. In reality, approving impressive objectives at curriculum meetings isn’t the same as actually achieving them in classrooms.
It’s obviously silly to attribute our troubles to a newly numbered century, and 5 years old isn’t suddenly too late to learn to read, especially when 21st-century colleges increasingly play nursemaid to students who, in the 20th century, were expected to care for themselves without undergraduate counselors and helicopter parents. Yes, roughly half of college freshmen require remedial math and English, but not because 5 was too late to start learning to read.
Reformers disagree. They warn we’ve got no time to waste, that we must teach more and teach it earlier.
I don’t dispute that American education has lost academic rigor. Rigor began disappearing when experts began “reforming” schools in the 1970s. Like-minded reformers have been “fixing” schools ever since, and are still in charge of fixing them.
But “earlier” is neither the secret to improving achievement nor the ticket to 21st-century success. Yes, academic expectations should be rigorous, but they also need to be reasonable. I didn’t learn to read until first grade, and I’ve got a classy diploma somewhere that says my degree is in English. I also didn’t take algebra — real algebra, not 21st century “algebra-for-all” — until ninth grade, and I was studying calculus before I left high school.
Hardly anybody needs to know calculus, even in the 21st century, especially at 17. If I could get to calculus by starting algebra in ninth grade, how can eighth grade algebra possibly be the solution to American students’ poor performance in math?
The “more, faster, earlier” crowd has stiff competition for the hearts, minds and dollars of students and taxpayers. Contrary experts condemn the 21st-century “fixation” on academics, “test scores and graduation rates.” They prefer we fixate on the “barriers to learning” posed by “changes in society.”
The American School Counselor Association’s catalog of barriers facing students ranges from incarcerated parents, hostile stepmothers, and family illness, to pregnancy, poverty and drug use. Advocates contend that “trauma is changing children’s brains.”
It’s “not surprising” that students facing serious problems often “aren’t focused on school as their highest priority.” Teachers should be compassionate. But English class isn’t therapy, and the “barriers” didn’t originate at school. Schools didn’t invent contemporary American complacency, permissiveness, sloth, irresponsibility, and our peculiar brand of materialistic entitlement that expects all manner of goods and services but often doesn’t expect to work for them.
Don’t lay the nation’s failings at your nearest classroom door.
ASCA counselors insist that the “21st-century obstacles” they’ve identified are new, that “schools are no longer populated by Wally, Beaver and their friends.” According to ASCA’s former director, students face pressures unknown “when the educational system was created 100 years ago.”
He means 100 years ago when millions of immigrant, non-English speaking schoolchildren lived in America’s urban slums.
Poverty, drunkenness, family discord, abuse and the death of loved ones aren’t new either. Hostile stepmothers predate Cinderella. According to the CDC, teen pregnancy was at its height when Wally and Beaver were visiting America’s living rooms.
If by Wally and Beaver, the specialists mean decent kids, then they’re wrong because most students still are decent. If they mean that children no longer come to school from perfect homes, then they’re wrong because most students never did. My middle-class 1950s home was heir to all the troubles most real families face. Sometimes, like most children, I found them overwhelming. But in the end, I understood that I was responsible for what I said, what I did, and what I would become.
It wasn’t just middle-class me who believed that. My less advantaged friends, the one with the single mother working the night shift, and the one with the alcoholic, blue-collar father who beat his wife — they learned the same lesson.
Trauma isn’t new for the 21st century. It isn’t new at home, it isn’t new in school, and it isn’t new in our public square.
If too many children are coming to school burdened by hardships at home, it’s time more Americans accepted their individual responsibility to ease the hardships of those we love. It’s also time more Americans remembered our mutual obligation to help each other.
If too many students are coming to school expecting success without effort, it’s time we reined in children’s galloping sense of entitlement.
American government should be characterized by the same personal responsibility and commitment to justice and the public good. A people that fails to establish justice can’t claim entitlement to the blessings of liberty.
There’s more to patriotism than chanting “USA.”
It’s time we stopped making 21st-century excuses.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.