Poor Elijah blew out his first flat tire at 2 o’clock on a dark Saturday date night. He was 17. Those were the days when having a telephone dead zone meant your extension cord was too short to reach from the bedroom to the kitchen.
The hike to the nearest farmhouse gave my friend plenty of time to exercise his vivid imagination and anticipate the average farmer’s annoyance at being awakened several hours before his cows were expecting him. The farther Poor Elijah walked, the more irritated his imaginary farmer grew.
At first, Poor Elijah pictured himself knocking politely, but it wasn’t long before the farmer’s imaginary fists were flying, and a corps of imaginary police were on the scene, all because Poor Elijah showed up without a jack.
That was how we pictured things, anyway.
By the time my friend reached the actual farmhouse door, he was so nerved up that he entirely skipped the polite apology he’d planned and started right off pounding for all he was worth on the farmer’s real front door. The real farmer appeared at his second-story bedroom window, took one look at Poor Elijah, and called out in neighborly tones, “Want to borrow a jack?”
It was that simple.
As September approaches, it’s easy for parents and teachers to slip into combat mode. Since school isn’t always the most trouble-free, non-confrontational place in the world, Poor Elijah jotted down a few suggestions to help adults when problems crop up.
1. Don’t gird up your loins for battle. The last thing children need to see as they head back to school is the spectacle of their parents hyperventilating and their teachers pounding on each other’s shoulder pads. Yes, our children are precious, and most teachers take their jobs seriously. But detentions and low grades aren’t matters of life and death.
Remember what happens when a toddler falls down. He looks to his adults. The more hysterical they get, the louder he howls.
2. Even when problems arise, most of the time there’s no need for anyone to hyperventilate. Sure, there are some miserable human beings out there who wound up working as teachers, just as there are miserable plumbers and a few nurses from hell. But most teachers don’t hate the sight of children any more than most surgeons hate the sight of blood. The same thing is true of parents. Most love their children and simply want the best for them. Our intentions aren’t usually the problem.
3. Start small when you have a complaint or a question. Encourage your child to try to clear things up face to face with his teacher. If you need to get involved, write the teacher a note. Except don’t write it at 3 o’clock in the morning when you’ve whipped yourself into a frenzy. And don’t start with the principal or the superintendent or the school board. If you’re looking for answers and a solution to a problem, it’s best to talk to the person who probably knows best what the problem is.
4. If you’re a principal, a superintendent or a school board member, resist the urge to talk to irate parents if they haven’t talked directly to the right people first. Sure, you want to help, but there’s a reason for all your school policies about complaints and following the chain of command. Next time you’re tempted to intervene before it’s your turn, consider skipping all the steps and just send the parent to Chief Justice Roberts.
5. Be properly skeptical of your child’s account of events. First of all, some children lie. There’s no polite way to say that. Second, children work with their own definitions. For example, many students define “yelling” as any time a teacher says “No.” Finally, even the most honest children commonly don’t see things from an adult perspective. That’s because they’re not adults yet. At home, does your child always understand why you do what you do? Does he always agree with you? Does he ever complain about how you run your home? So why are you surprised when your child complains about how his teacher is running the classroom?
6. Don’t speed dial your attorney when your child earns a grade you don’t like. If you find yourself saying you don’t understand a particular grade, you’re probably right. Even though most teachers bend over backwards to be fair, assessing a project or an essay is highly subjective. It depends on standards, which are supposed to be high, and it depends on the particular requirements of the assignment. Lots of times, a student’s work looks fine, unless you know what the actual assignment was.
7. Keep an open mind when it comes to bad press. Teachers know that students don’t always live up to their sinister reputations. The same thing is true about teachers. The faculty ogre your neighbor warned you about may turn out to be a pretty nice guy.
8. In the movie “Cool Hand Luke,” the captain blamed all the mayhem on “failure to communicate.” And often the tension between home and school does come down to a simple misunderstanding. But communication doesn’t always fix things. Lots of times at school there isn’t an easy solution. Sometimes there isn’t any solution at all. Most problems ultimately reside in the student. Either he isn’t behaving or he doesn’t do his work, or he can’t do his work as well as his parents hope or expect. Despite all the promises and press releases, school can’t guarantee success for all students.
9. Try not to take things personally. This is a tall order for parents who love their children and teachers devoted to their work. Sometimes, though, it’s good and necessary advice. Not everyone will appreciate your child or your efforts. Consider the other guy’s criticism. If it’s valid, act on it. If it’s not, cope the best you can until June.
10. Go back and read #1 and #2 again. And remember, most parents and teachers are more than willing to lend you a jack.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.