It’s a fact of life that some people are better at their jobs than other people are. When experts and other critics of public education advocate getting rid of mediocre teachers, it’s often hard to disagree, if only because “mediocre” itself is such a vague, repellent word. Inconveniently, however, it simply means “ordinary,” “of middling quality,” or, “average,” which consequently means that, regardless of our particular occupation, mediocre is what most of us by definition are.
Definitions aside, the chief obstacle to replacing mediocre teachers is finding enough non-mediocrities to replace us with. Look back at American history, and you’ll see that even with the whole country to choose from, it’s been difficult enough to find excellent presidents, and we only need one of those at a time.
Good principals are likewise hard to come by. I’ve enjoyed the good fortune to work for and with several, but over the years, I’ve seen and heard of plenty more for whom mediocre would constitute far more generous praise than they deserve.
Partly, that’s because many principals fled the classroom because they weren’t especially good at teaching, and it’s easy, or should be easy, to understand why being a lousy classroom teacher might not be the best preparation for leading an entire school full of classrooms. Other principals never worked in a classroom at all and, as a result, are particularly clueless. Principals also struggle because, as public education has descended into the slough of bureaucracy, folly, and pointless, needless complication, the bulk of the mushrooming, bureaucratic, public relations and regulatory chores have landed on principals’ desks, the desks where rules get made, interpreted and enforced.
While today’s education policymakers have noticed that excellent principals are rare, they ironically haven’t noticed that their own serially counterproductive policies have contributed to the problem. Now, in classic public education form, they’re setting out to fix something without recognizing that they helped break it.
Consider a recent novelty in administration known as “franchising.” The declared idea is to let “exceptional school leaders” manage more than one school at a time and thereby “maximize their exposure to more teachers and students.” The presumption, of course, is that when you’re talking about exceptional leaders, you mean they’re exceptionally good, which, for the reasons cited above, is not a safe presumption.
It’s also worth mentioning that, while larger districts “rarely give successful principals the opportunity to run two schools simultaneously,” many small town districts, including Poor Elijah’s, moved from two principals to one as their town school system moved from two small buildings to one larger, combined facility.
Still, it’s fair to say that most principals today are responsible for a single school. Supporters of franchising explain that while “high-performing principals” customarily move on to a central office position, the new “innovative management” format allows them to continue to employ their expertise at the school level. Managing two schools, of course, will require that they “lead in a different, less direct way,” particularly since their duties will engage them not only in both schools, but also more intensively at the central office level.
Even exemplary principals can only be in one place at a time.
In order to manage things when the traveling “executive principal” is out of the building, each school will also employ an assistant or “onsite principal.” This school-level deputy will “focus on instructional leadership” and inherit the responsibility for “visiting classrooms, observing teachers, and interacting with students and parents.” The executive principal, meanwhile, will “oversee” the “managerial aspects of the job,” including “budgeting and professional development.” This will involve regular attendance at meetings with members of an administrative “team” consisting of everyone from “instructional coaches” and a “blended learning director” to “operations” specialists and assorted “coordinators.”
In other words, the old principal will become a traveling mini-assistant superintendent, while the new deputy becomes the school’s de facto, actual principal. In practical terms, this means that all the important things the old principal did well, the things that made him valuable, he’s no longer going to get to do.
It also means that the ranks of the district’s administrators will swell even further. This is something to bear in mind at school budget time. You’ll need to look closely, though. Administrators rarely volunteer that there are more of them than there used to be.
School costs and taxes aside, the plan, however well-intentioned, rests on the fallacy that public education would work better if there were more people directing it. The federal government, for example, has over the years embarked on plans to reallocate money they were spending on remedial math teachers and instead hire math “coaches” to tell teachers how to teach math. Regardless of how that may look on paper, and it doesn’t look good to me, the result was less direct help for students who needed it.
Good teachers can give their colleagues useful advice — after school, over lunch, and in a thousand meetings and conversations. I like to think I’ve given some myself, and I know I’ve been the recipient. But however helpful that advice may have been, it wouldn’t have been worthwhile to remove that good teacher from her classroom in order to help me in mine. That’s because good teachers do the most good when they’re directly teaching students in their classrooms.
In the same way, good principals do their most important work in the classrooms and corridors of their schools. They know their students and teachers because they deal with them directly every day. “Visiting classrooms, observing teachers, and interacting with students and parents” is how a principal becomes exemplary. It’s how he doesn’t lose touch with the realities that chronically and perniciously escape the notice of public education’s nominal leaders. It’s how he does the most good.
Public schools don’t need an additional layer of absentee authority and theoretical expertise.
You can’t be a teacher without being in class with your students.
In the same way, you can’t serve as your school’s principal without spending your days with your students and teachers.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.