I’m a teacher. I used to spend my days in the company of students, a related species that’s typically smaller and faster. My job as a teacher was to teach my students some of the knowledge they didn’t know. Their job was to study what their books and I were trying to teach them.

The problem was that words like “job” and “knowledge,” “study” and “books,” and even “teach” sound like work. How much better it would be if students could learn automatically, like kitchen sponges absorb water. That way, teachers, instead of teaching, would simply have to “facilitate” their students’ “learning process.” And so it happened that students were rechristened learners while teachers became facilitators, a word for which Latin origins mean “make easy.”

