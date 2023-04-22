I’m a teacher. I used to spend my days in the company of students, a related species that’s typically smaller and faster. My job as a teacher was to teach my students some of the knowledge they didn’t know. Their job was to study what their books and I were trying to teach them.
The problem was that words like “job” and “knowledge,” “study” and “books,” and even “teach” sound like work. How much better it would be if students could learn automatically, like kitchen sponges absorb water. That way, teachers, instead of teaching, would simply have to “facilitate” their students’ “learning process.” And so it happened that students were rechristened learners while teachers became facilitators, a word for which Latin origins mean “make easy.”
My dictionary entry notes that this ease often comes by way of “ignoring the true complexities of an issue.” This can happen when teachers stop explicitly teaching and students are in charge. It’s commonly what happens in instructional systems like student-directed learning and project-based learning. Both employ the term “learning” loosely. Both run on the imperative, “Leave them alone, and they’ll come home, wagging their intellectual curiosity and self-discipline behind them.”
The theory underlying both is that children should be allowed to pursue their individual interests rather than conform to prescribed content requirements imposed by adults, an alternative that explains why even many capable students today know so little about so much but an almost endless string of facts about whales or dinosaurs. Consider the sixth-grade science program where texts are outlawed, “teachers get out of the way,” and students just “follow the science,” leaving them free presumably to rediscover that the sun revolves around the Earth.
Consistent with their rejection of specific content requirements, advocates often also reject tests, preferring instead that students demonstrate what they know through individualized projects. In addition to better measuring what students have chosen to learn, experts claim students enjoy projects far more than tests, a fanciful assertion my students laughingly dispute each year when I assign their first quarterly history project.
This penchant for projects extends beyond individual subjects, with many schools now requiring students produce a comprehensive senior project in order to graduate. The Los Angeles Times featured one senior’s PowerPoint presentation “on the challenges of trading stock options and what he learned while attempting to climb Mount Rainier with his father,” specifically his self-esteem realization “he failed because he didn’t believe enough in his abilities.” His personal slideshow was touted as a “better way to assess students’ academic achievement” and “readiness” to graduate.
Another senior project that made national headlines involved a student who pretended to be pregnant for six months in order to “explore people’s reactions if a top student, someone you wouldn’t expect, were to get pregnant.” In on her “ruse” were her mother, principal and boyfriend. His parents were outside the circle of trust and “thought it was going to be a boy.”
Described variously as a “social experiment,” a blow “against stereotyping,” and a statement about “Latina teen pregnancy rates,” The Associated Press reported that her project “resonated with viewers of popular teen mom reality shows.”
Let’s set aside what lionizing pregnant children says about our society, and that there is some reasonable middle ground between tattooing a scarlet letter on a girl and giving her a TV series. Let’s also set aside whether a girl who deceives her boyfriend’s parents into thinking they’re about to be grandparents really qualifies as “empathetic.”
Let’s examine the project’s scholastic merit.
Pretending to be pregnant in no way “shines light on Latina teen rates.” Since her high school was 85% Hispanic and statistically 51% of Hispanics become pregnant before they’re 20, her classmates probably already knew someone who was really pregnant. It’s unclear how she uniquely “reached her peers” with a new perspective by pretending to be pregnant. A classmate’s observation that she seemed more “annoying” than before she was pregnant is hardly earthshaking data. It isn’t data at all.
In short, while her project got her to “Good Morning America,” it, like many “innovative” school activities, is distressingly light on academic content. We can’t be surprised when parents and taxpayers express a lack of confidence in projects like these and in the public schools that endorse them.
When students aren’t engaging in projects of dubious value, they’re increasingly likely to find themselves sorting their lunch scraps into buckets. If this sounds unremarkable, consider that it’s taking place under the watchful eye of their school’s salaried Farm to School coordinator. Authorized by Congress and active in thousands of schools nationwide, Farm to School works to “build links with local farmers,” incorporate “farm and food-related topics” in classroom discussions, “encourage students to integrate more fruits and vegetables into their diets,” and promote “just” food delivery systems.
That’s just, as in justice.
One typical cash-strapped New England school received $36,000 in grants to fund food field trips, “free” fruit for snacks and a school garden. Since most vegetables in New England are harvested during summer recess, and most school lunches aren’t served during summer recess, the school next hoped to purchase a flash freezer, so any vegetables raised in the school garden could survive until hot lunch season.
The next time you’re wondering why public education costs so much, multiply all the per diem consultants and nonacademic programs by all the schools that receive funding.
Bear in mind, too, at school, time is even more precious than money. In 1983, “A Nation at Risk” raised the alarm that the “rising tide of mediocrity” in academic achievement was largely due to our having “lost sight of the basic purposes of schooling” and the “often conflicting demands” on time, money and expertise that we’ve placed on our schools.
That’s why we all need to be careful, reasonable and respectful about adding even programs as seemingly benign as farm to school. It’s why we need to be even more wary of other hyped initiatives, pilot programs and the endless, allegedly cutting-edge, research-based bandwagons.
Before we leap onto the next one, we need to decide if we want our students up there.
Or if we want them doing something better with the resource schools can be.
Our students’ achievement and public education’s credibility depend on our decision.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
