In case you somehow missed the breaking news, we live in a global world economy. I’m not sure when experts discovered the world was global, but it was definitely before Columbus, and I were in kindergarten. As for economics, in 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue looking for an express route to Asia so Europeans could buy and sell things there. Then there was 18th-century mercantilism, 19th-century imperialism, and the postwar 20th century when Americans woke up to discover everything we used to make here was being made in Japan. In short, anyone who thinks the “global economy” is a new development in world history is ignoring an awful lot of the world and an awful lot of history.
Yes, as improvements in communication and transport have made trade faster and less costly, international commerce has increased, just as it did when those first 15th-century wooden ships made it back from Asia. With today’s expanded trade, some of us directly and many more of us indirectly find ourselves in closer competition with workers, merchants and creative minds around the world.
Most of us, whether we’re teachers as I am, or carpenters as I was, have seen our jobs change over time, but not because of the “global economy.” That obvious reality hasn’t stopped education policymakers from declaring an international state of emergency when it comes to American schools and what our students are and are not achieving there.
Don’t misunderstand. After 50 years of reform, and in large measure because of those 50 years of reform, American public education, like many other American institutions, is buckling at the knees. In many schools, and for many students, achievement has declined, but that “rising tide of mediocrity” isn’t the consequence of multinational trade relations. It’s rooted in our failings as a people, our inflated sense of entitlement and our ebbing initiative, what we expect and don’t expect of ourselves and of our children. We can’t solve those problems by shuffling grandiose curricula, generating additional heaps of extraneous data, or pretending things would be better if more students learned calculus. For almost every one of us, calculus is no more necessary now than it was when I learned it in 1968 or when Isaac Newton invented it four centuries ago.
Yet, even as reformers are shrieking hysterically about the fierce global competition that faces America’s graduates, what are they advocating to prepare our students for that competition?
Welcome to the Start School Later movement. That’s right. In order to better steel our students to compete with the rest of the world, we need to let them linger longer in bed.
According to the executive director of Start School Later — yes, there’s actually an organization that proudly goes by that name — schools need “sleep friendly” hours as “a matter of public health.” Continuing to require students to show up between 7:30 and 8 in the morning purportedly “ignores biology” and poses the same health risk as not “removing asbestos.”
One spotlighted, enlightened high school near the nation’s capital responded by allowing seniors to start “as late as 10:30.” These are the same seniors we’re sending out to do global economic combat.
Attention all graduates from China and other ambitious, hungry places in the world: We Americans can’t wait to compete with you. Let’s meet for brunch.
Of course, officially postponing the opening school bell apparently only “formalizes” what many parents are already doing — “sending a doctor’s note saying their kids require more sleep for health reasons.” Americans employed a similar health ruse back during Prohibition. Hey, Doc, I’ve got a sore throat. Can you write me a prescription for cough medicine? Wink, wink.
Advocates maintain this is no laughing matter. It’s stressful getting to school at the same hour students have been getting to school for generations. Waking up in the morning is hard for 21st-century American adolescents, just as it’s hard for children in the rest of the world to hand-make bricks on their knees 12 hours a day or huddle each night while howitzers shell their refugee camps.
Proponents promise “breaking out of the traditional time constraints of the school day” will “better engage students in learning.” Here’s a newsflash from the classroom front. American students aren’t disengaged in learning because they suddenly can’t get up in the morning. Many think they don’t need to learn anything. Some come from miserable homes. Others believe their world will simply go on as it is, only better.
Big names including the AMA, the NEA and the National PTA endorse the sleep later movement. Arne Duncan, President Barack Obama’s secretary of Education and former Australian professional basketball player, agrees starting later “may be a good idea.” Reformers cite new “research” allegedly proving puberty “shifts” adolescents’ “natural sleep cycles,” so they can’t help staying “awake until 11 p.m.”
Would someone like to tell me how the average pubescent teenager managed to deal with his shifting sleep cycle, and how late he was staying up, before there were electric lights and smartphones? Would someone like to explain why getting up at 6 in the morning, sometimes in the dark, is so much more “detrimental” than being up at 11 at night, always in the dark.
Call me crazy, but maybe turning off your child’s lights and everything else at a decent hour would be more effective and simpler than rearranging every high school in the country. Besides, starting school later would mean ending school later, which would mean starting team practices and after-school jobs later, which would mean getting home later, which would mean getting to bed even later, which would mean … oh, dear.
I’ve got a suggestion for getting high school students to bed at a decent hour and up bright and early. Tomorrow morning, gently approach them as they sleep and scream at the top of your lungs, “Get out of bed before your country turns into a second-rate world power.”
I’m not sure how many students will believe it. I’m not sure how many of their parents believe it.
But we had better believe it.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
