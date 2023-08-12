No matter what you do for a living, chances are good that you’ve run into experts in your field who don’t know what they’re talking about. I don’t want to get into a competition with any working man or woman about whose bosses top the heap when it comes to cluelessness, and I’ve been fortunate myself in the principals I’ve worked for and with. That said, I’m a teacher, and I can’t help putting my money on the powers and abilities of the great minds that superintend education’s wide-open spaces.
Dollar for dollar, pound for pound, most education experts have as much to contribute to classroom teaching as pastry chefs have to offer submarine captains. That comparison is, of course, unfair to pastry chefs, most of whom at least bake a tray of cookies every so often. Education experts are more like pastry chefs who never set foot in a kitchen and then write books about everything they don’t know.
I could regale you for hours with accounts of the theoretical nonsense teachers have endured, and continue to endure, at breathtaking public expense.
For example, back when I was a classroom fledgling, I attended a workshop for novice English teachers where we learned to stimulate good writing by holding our thumbs on our TV remote control devices as we channel-surfed nonstop through random cable programming for an hour. We could also choose to read a book backwards, with or without a partner, or read every other page or every other line.
Naturally, if you opted to read every other line or page, you didn’t also have to read the text backwards. I mean, that would be crazy.
By the way, other surefire prewriting techniques include ignoring the vertical column lines and reading straight across a newspaper page, or pretending to read a newspaper in a language you don’t know. Also, a good time to write is when you have a headache or a high fever.
Go home and bang your head against the wall. Then write a composition about your summer vacation.
Experts impose strict discipline at in-service gatherings. Never is heard a discouraging word, at least if you know what’s good for you. There was a time not long ago when every wall in the meeting room was festooned with signs listing things you weren’t allowed to say. These taboo thoughts, christened “killer phrases,” included shocking, inflammatory protests like, “We tried that two years ago, and it didn’t work.” Let any contrary sentiment escape your lips, and you were instantly assailed by a chorus of harpies pointing and shrieking, “Killer phrase, killer phrase!”
I’m also not kidding about the four “types of schools” identified by another slate of right-thinking, 21st-century reformers. In “Charles Darwin” schools, the amount a student learns “is based upon the student’s ability.” In “Pontius Pilate” schools, “learning takes place if the student takes advantage of the opportunities to learn.” The third school type, “Chicago Cubs” schools, “create a warm, pleasant environment” where “all students can learn something.” Finally, in “Henry Higgins” schools, “all students” succeed, “learn,” and “achieve the agreed upon curriculum standards.”
OK, so picture yourself at a professional development workshop for teachers. The expert explains everything as I’ve outlined it here, and then tells you to choose the “right” kind of school by physically getting up and moving to the designated corner of the room.
It doesn’t take much savvy to figure that you’re not supposed to like the sound of Pontius Pilate Elementary School. Most parents don’t associate crucifixion with their children’s ideal classroom. There should be nothing wrong, though, with believing that what a student learns rests in large part on his effort and whether he takes advantage of his “opportunities to learn.”
Our expert reformers also cast Charles Darwin as a villain because he believes in inherited traits, and that just as some people are born taller than other people, some people are born with more academic ability than other people. Present-day education apostles like Carol Dweck consider this a “dangerous notion.” They prefer to preach that “you can be as smart as you want to be.”
I was saying the same thing to Neil deGrasse Tyson just the other day.
Experts claim that Cubs schools are on the wrong track, too. Yes, we want “warm, pleasant” schools, but by making their goal only that “all students can learn something,” Cubs teachers are acknowledging the reality that all students can’t always learn the same things, and that some students will achieve more than others. That’s not good enough for many reformers. That’s why they insist that all students, regardless of ability, conduct, motivation, or troubles at home, can and will meet identical high standards.
That’s why, this team of reformers explains, Henry Higgins schools are the only right “type.” Professor Higgins, the elocution miracle worker in “Pygmalion,” turned Eliza Doolittle into a duchess. In the same way, Higgins schools do “whatever it takes” so every student succeeds in meeting the academic standards we’ve set for our most able students. In other words, they don’t just promise to make you the best student you can be. They guarantee to make you the best student somebody else can be.
If any student doesn’t meet those high standards of achievement, the experts make clear whose fault it is. It’s not the student’s fault. The fault doesn’t lie in his gene pool or the baggage he brings from home.
If a student fails, it’s because his teacher failed.
Ironically, while none of the first three school “types” alone is sufficient to define a good school, all three together are precisely what a good school should be, and what true achievement rests on: student ability, effort, and a reasonable flexibility in dealing with individual students, as well as intuitive, well-taught teachers.
Unfortunately, the current architects of American public education are mostly standing in the fourth corner of the room. Their pipe dream “right” kind of school, where all students somehow turn into ideal students, is a stew of ignorance, deceit and unbridled wishful thinking. It would be a perfect satire if it weren’t really happening.
The hard part will be trying to explain to our children how we sank their education in a sea of gimmicks.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.