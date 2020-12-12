When I was 10, John F. Kennedy was president-elect. I didn’t know much about him except that he’d beaten Vice President Nixon, and that he would be our first Catholic president, which to my fifth-grade ecumenical mind meant he somehow went to the same church as my friend, Billy Torlucci.
Being president-elect meant he’d won the election but wasn’t president yet because he needed time to get ready. In the meantime, President Eisenhower was still president. Somewhere on the news I’m sure someone explained we only have one president at a time.
Except this time we appear to have no president.
A century and a half ago, we found ourselves in similar straits. Lame duck James Buchanan, generally regarded until now as the worst president in United States history, dithered between his doubt that the Southern states could legally secede and his equally immobilizing doubt that he could legally do anything to stop them. President-elect Lincoln, not yet invested with the immense powers of his new office, could do little more than issue statements. By the time he was inaugurated, Fort Sumter had been reduced by siege to six weeks of rations.
Yesterday, Donald Trump lost another five meritless election lawsuits. He refused to allow Joe Biden’s national security team to meet with Defense Department intelligence agencies, and he escalated his pressure on Georgia officials to overturn the results of the election.
Not yet president, Mr. Biden, like Mr. Lincoln, is as yet without presidential power and can do little more than issue statements as the nation suffers. Yesterday, Donald Trump, the man who will retain that power for another six weeks, again chose to exercise it to benefit his own vindictive, petty, selfish interests.
Meanwhile, the breadlines grew longer, and the virus killed another 2,637 Americans.
Last summer, Donald Trump granted clemency to longtime Trump operative Roger Stone, convicted by a jury on seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress. Stone this week announced he has “incontrovertible evidence,” which he predictably didn’t present, that North Korea smuggled in votes for Joe Biden via a harbor in Maine.
Someone should check his Netflix account for recent viewings of “The Hunt for Red October.”
Nearly four years ago in the early days of his administration, Donald Trump fired retired general Michael Flynn, his first national security adviser. Flynn subsequently twice confessed under oath in open court to lying. Pardoned by Trump on Thanksgiving, Flynn this week, under the banner “We the People,” called for the defeated president to impose martial law, suspend the Constitution and direct the military to conduct a “revote.”
When he wasn’t baselessly charging that the election was stolen, Donald Trump this week met with advisers to discuss preemptively pardoning 20 political associates, his family and possibly even himself.
In a shameful proof of faithless cowardice, of the 247 Republican members of Congress, only 27 have managed to summon the courage to publicly acknowledge that Joe Biden is the President-elect.
Judge after judge — Republicans and Democrats — has dismissed Donald Trump’s allegations and found no evidence of election fraud. Official after official including Trump’s own attorney general and every recount and audit, have confirmed the same incontrovertible election result.
Joe Biden won.
Donald Trump lost.
There has been no lack of inquiry. Challenges and charges have been heard and duly investigated. The verdict is in and Republican leaders who withhold their affirmation that Joe Biden is president-elect must reckon with this: If you discredit the result of a demonstrably free and fair election, whether through your speech or your silence, you strike a blow against the government that held the election. If you overturn the results of that free and fair election, you overthrow that government.
It’s that simple, that final, and that treacherous.
There are those who will shake their heads and deny the gravity of their hedging as some kind of expedient hesitancy. “It’s just politics,” they’ll say. “The country will be fine.”
Somewhere in your travels you’ve probably seen an old photograph of 1865 Richmond or 1945 Berlin. Pile after pile of broken bricks and mortar — the destruction is utter and unmistakable. In fact, it’s often hard to tell the difference between the ruin wrought by 19th-century artillery and 20th-century aerial bombing.
Sometimes destruction is obvious like that. Other times, though, as after an earthquake, the ruin is harder to see — the hairline crack in a foundation, the invisible stress on steel that looks sound and whole until it fails catastrophically.
Some of you will accuse me of giving voice to hysteria. You rely on our republic’s strength and our Constitution’s genius.
Consider, though, what gives any law or constitution its power. Traffic laws, for example, have only the power I’m willing to convey to them through my obedience. Sometimes I obey out of my desire to do right. Other times my fear of consequences, loss and punishment motivates me.
Suppose my devotion to our Constitution is more lip service than love. Suppose I don’t even know what it really says or means. Suppose I overestimate how much disobedience and abuse it and our nation can withstand before they crumble. Suppose I’m one of millions just like me. What chance do you give our country?
Now suppose you’re driving down a two-lane road. The law on paper requires safe driving and imposes consequences for violations, but the driver coming at you doesn’t love the law, doesn’t know what it says or means. Suppose he thinks he’s above the law. Suppose he doesn’t fear consequences or believes he’s indestructible. Suppose you see him swerving farther and farther across the center line.
Suppose your children are in the car with you.
Last night, Donald Trump lied and claimed he’d won the election in a landslide.
The crowd cheered.
The Senate stayed silent.
A mad, lawless tyrant is bearing down on the nation.
And still its leaders shuffle on, heedless of the mortal hazard they can clearly see.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
