Back in 1973, Richard Nixon reassured us that he was not a crook. Those were halcyon days, when Republican leaders had consciences and backbones, felonious presidents blushed when they lied, and we got our news from Brinkley and Cronkite instead of Q and Hannity.
“I am not a crook,” said the President of the United States.
I never imagined American politics could get worse than that.
Nixon resigned the following summer. President Ford pardoned him in the hope it would end our national nightmare.
Now Donald Trump is promoting the notion that, in addition to pardoning his cast of supporting rogues, he might pardon himself.
He’s currently ranting about German voting machines, dead voters and nonexistent election fraud, in general. He took time off from golf and sabotaging the federal government to bizarrely and falsely announce that Joe Biden “can only enter the White House as President if he can prove” his 80 million votes were not “fraudulently or illegally obtained.”
Our outgoing president has also declared “the evidence is pouring in,” so he’ll be able to “turn the election over” and claim victory. He just needs “to have some judge listen to it properly without having a political opinion or having another kind of problem.” Apparently, the dozens of judges — Democrats and Republicans — who’ve ruled against him so far weren’t listening properly.
Most Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, have responded to his delusional narcissism with their customary mumbling, averted eyes and lockjawed silence. All but the boldest seem unaware that Joe Biden is the president-elect.
I doubt I’m the only bewildered American who’s looking back fondly on the Nixon administration, and that’s not a good sign for our time. All I can muster to explain my nostalgia is that at least Nixon had some capacity for facing reality, feeling remorse and caring about the republic.
Too many of us still fail to recognize how dire our circumstance is. As I write this, Mitch McConnell has yet to acknowledge Joe Biden will be our next president. Sen. McConnell knows there was no election fraud, and he knows Donald Trump is incompetent, unbalanced and unattached to conservative principles. Leader McConnell is just more concerned about retaining control of the Senate than he is about preserving the nation.
Joe Biden’s inauguration is still two months away, but Marco Rubio is already running for president. He tweeted his condemnation of the president-elect’s national security team as “polite and orderly caretakers of America’s decline.” He faulted them for being Ivy League graduates with strong résumés, as opposed presumably to Donald Trump’s credentials as an Ivy League graduate with a weak résumé. The senator knows, or should know, America’s decline on the world stage is more proximately the product of our current president’s incivility, contagious chaos, disregard of intelligence, ignorance of foreign policy, and betrayal of our allies, all abetted by his fellow Republicans’ dereliction and the senator’s own malfeasant complicity and fawning acquiescence.
Meanwhile on the Democratic side of the aisle, in rhetoric reminiscent of a 1968 SDS rally, progressives are promoting their list of “demands” and circulating petitions objecting to some of their president-elect’s rumored nominees for positions in the new administration. While Donald Trump threatens to chain himself to the Resolute desk, the Squad is posting its litmus “test for the soul of the Biden presidency.” They don’t appear to understand what it means to be a fraction of a fraction of a nation.
Our problem goes beyond partisan rancor and tactical political maneuvering, and the present guilt isn’t equally distributed. I find the progressive movement arrogant, unrealistic and doctrinaire, but it’s Republican lawmakers and notables who have sadly disgraced themselves as moral cowards and sunshine patriots, who have failed to stand by the nation while in plain view, Donald Trump lies and plots to tear down a free election and with it, the republic.
What is the consequence of doing and abetting evil? What happens if you violate a moral law, or simply disregard it? I’m not talking about the next world or the mark on your soul, though I’m not suggesting you cast those eternal considerations aside.
I’m talking in very practical terms about this world. I’m talking about moral laws that are as real as gravity, that are woven into the fabric of creation, that are as immutable and as inexorable as the natural laws we see and sense every day.
If I proposed walking off my roof, you’d correctly warn me that I’ll fall. My ignorance of gravity, or my hope, even confidence that I’ll escape falling just this one time, wouldn’t save me. I might not hit the ground instantly, but falling is the natural and inevitable consequence of violating that law.
It wouldn’t surprise you when I fell, and it shouldn’t surprise me. But we somehow lack the same clarity when it comes to how moral laws work.
Mr. Lincoln applied this principle to the Civil War when he renewed his oath at his second inauguration. He asserted slavery was the offense that brought the woe of “this terrible war” to North and South. He attributed the nation’s suffering to the “judgments of the Lord,” which according to Biblical precept, are “true and righteous altogether.”
He didn’t limit his reasoning, though, to the realm of the divine. Two centuries of slavery had led to the war. Given the magnitude and duration of that injustice and its malignant effect on the nation, it shouldn’t be surprising if the resulting war continued until it consumed all the wealth created by slaves, and “until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword.”
Immoral acts bring consequences in this world because they change this world.
There will be a reckoning for the political cowardice and partisan dereliction that now threaten the nation.
It shouldn’t surprise us when that reckoning comes.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
