According to an Educational Testing Service report, American “millennials,” the generation second in line to inherit the republic, “lack the skills required for high-level employment and meaningful engagement in our democracy.”
This is bad news, unless, of course, you’re interested in meaningless engagement in our democracy.
For readers who have difficulty keeping track of which self-absorbed generation is which, “baby boomers” like me were born in the decade following World War II. Our parents were the renowned “greatest generation,” so named by boomer Tom Brokaw because they’d survived the Depression, fought a world war and would have blushed to call themselves the greatest generation, humility being largely absent in succeeding American generations.
As we’ve matured, too many boomers have acted as if our parents’ greatest achievement wasn’t their modesty, or surviving hardship, or defeating fascism, but instead, giving birth to us. We’re free to applaud and share in our parents’ legendary virtue, while knowledge-starved generations after us can spend their time figuring out, “What was World War II?” This includes Generation X and its successors, Generation Y, also known as “millennials,” owing to their auspicious origins in the swansong decades of the 20th century. The youngest millennials will soon be leaving high school. The oldest are in their late 30s, an age which used to signify maturity and stability.
Things have changed. For example, two-thirds of the Americans who came of age at the end of World War II were married by age 35, versus only 26% of millennials. Marriage rates aren’t the only pertinent indicators of adulthood, but the millennial generation is also having children later, living with their parents longer, and more likely to have mom and dad intercede for them with college officials and prospective employers, even to the point of bringing their parents on job interviews.
In fairness, many millennials are resourceful, self-reliant and capable of self-sacrifice. Many are likewise diligent, well-educated students. Yet, although they’ve racked up “the highest levels of educational attainment” in terms of college and graduate school degrees “of any previous American generation,” American millennials “on average demonstrate relatively weak skills in literacy, numeracy and problem-solving.” In ETS’s study of 22 nations, American millennials ranked last in numeracy, and in literacy, outscored only their generational peers in Italy and Spain. Even Americans with master’s degrees and above, once a category we proudly dominated, now rank fourth from the bottom internationally.
Despite their dismal performance and survey results indicating that they “study less” than previous generations, 4 in 5 American college-age millennials rank their “drive to succeed” above average. Another extensive study of millennials found that “more students than ever before consider themselves gifted” generally and particularly “gifted in writing,” even though “actual writing ability” has declined “since the 1960s,” the decade which, incidentally, immediately preceded the advent of the modern education reform movement. The coincidence of inflated self-image and mediocre performance substantiates the common perception that millennials are “overly self-confident and self-absorbed.”
The ETS report concludes that given “the comparatively low skill level of U.S. millennials,” prospects for American “international competitiveness” and our overall national “future look bleak.” This is not an outcome many non-millennial Americans will readily accept for themselves or for their children.
What then can we do about this?
For starters, we can bring back shame, guilt and humility. In our post-1970s obsession with self-esteem, by which we meant something exclusively positive, we forgot that esteem means “an opinion or judgment of merit or demerit.”
Self‑esteem isn’t a new word. It has to do with determining values. The dictionary on my desk says it entered the language in 1657. The entry also includes a pair of synonyms, self‑respect and self‑conceit. I’m all for self‑respect, as long as I don’t have a reason to be ashamed of myself. Self‑respect in the absence of good cause is self‑conceit. That’s the meaning of self‑esteem we’ve been working with for decades. Conceit has left too many students lamed by their own inflated self-image, and it’s bred a crippling complacency.
Next, we can stop expecting hyperbolic rhetoric, grandiose reform schemes like the Common Core, and expert-hatched classroom gimmicks like writing essays while sitting on beach balls to deliver us from mediocrity. Nothing can save American families and students from their worst selves.
Instead, we can resist the campaign to impose top-down management of our schools by distant administrators and federal and state officials. We can reverse the onslaught of counterproductive mandates and regulations. We can allow teachers and principals to exercise their judgment as to how best to meet the needs of the students in their classrooms. We can restore the power to govern public schools to the communities whose children sit in those classrooms.
We can stop placing the dubious entitlement of the most delinquent, most disruptive, most dangerous, least diligent students above the rights of all the other children who suffer at their hands every day in our classrooms and corridors.
We can stop allowing children to pick and choose their own student-centered education adventures. We can also stop expressing surprise that too many students don’t know much.
We can stop expecting schools to pick up the slack dropped by families and other social agencies.
We can stop asserting the fiction that schools can ensure all students will succeed.
When Euclid was teaching mathematics to Ptolemy I, the young king asked if there were some easier way to learn his math teacher’s theorems. Euclid replied with plain, simple honesty, “There is no royal road to geometry.”
In the same way, there is no millennial road to learning, no special American road or 21st-century road — even for kings.
Gimmicks and gadgets come and go and sometimes can be of service, but learning requires ability, which largely resides outside our control, and effort, which commonly does lie within our power.
We need to teach our nation’s children discipline, perseverance and responsibility.
Learning these virtues would profit all our generations.
Mine, too.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.