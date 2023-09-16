Imagine reading this letter over the shoulder of Chief Justice Roberts.
Dear Mr. Chief Justice: My son recently argued a case in your courtroom. You and the other justices decided against him. I happen to know he spent hours working on that case. When he read me his speech, I told him it sounded fine. Then you refused to give him credit. I would like to meet with you and the president to discuss this.
Or how about this memo to the surgeon general?
Dear Dr. Murthy: Last week, my daughter performed an appendectomy. In the process, she also removed the patient’s gall bladder. Now she’s in trouble with her state medical board. Not only that, but the person won’t pay his bill. This is unfair. I helped my daughter prepare for this operation. I feel she should at least get half her money since she did remove the appendix. Shouldn’t you doctors focus more on what my daughter did right instead of what she did wrong?
Finally, picture receiving this letter from your carpenter’s mother.
Dear Homeowner: My son is very upset about the house he built you. Apparently, you complained because the floor slopes 15°. According to my son, you never told him you wanted the floor to be level. It sounds to me like you didn’t give clear instructions. It also sounds like you don’t care about my son’s self-esteem. Thanks to you, he doesn’t even want to pick up his hammer anymore.
Letters from fantasy land? Not if you’re a teacher.
Don’t get the wrong idea. Most notes from home are rational and courteous. And teachers, including Poor Elijah and me, aren’t always right. Also, teachers aren’t the only journeymen who have to deal with complaints and demands that fall measurably short of reasonable.
Fortunately, misunderstandings about grades and assignments can often be resolved with a little face-to-face conversation. Poor Elijah suggested we offer here a few of the parent conference explanations that have helped defuse home-school tension.
Incidentally, these don’t always help either.
Partly, this is because most parents love their children and want them to do well. The trouble is, the best motives don’t necessarily make parents correct in their knowledge of cell division or their judgment as to what makes a seventh-grade essay acceptable. All the love in the world won’t teach me more about teeth than my dentist knows. At least, I hope it won’t.
I’m supposed to know more about English than most parents. This doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with mothers and fathers. I’d forgotten most of the finer points of subordinate clauses until I had to teach students about them. Don’t feel bad if you feel lost.
For one thing, sometimes our children are smarter than we are. For another, students enjoy a decided advantage over their parents. They’re in class every day.
This means they’re supposed to know what they’re supposed to do. It doesn’t, however, necessarily mean they communicate expectations and assignments accurately to the folks at home.
Believe it or not, some students don’t mention long-term projects and assignments until the weekend before they’re due. Some even — accidentally, no doubt — leave their parents with the mistaken impression the assignment was given that very day.
So here’s your child, laboring mightily over his Revolutionary War project. And here you are, laboring right beside him, all weekend. You even make a special trip to school to transport the finished masterpiece. And then, to cap the whole thing off, that miserable teacher gives it a lousy grade.
Attention Mom and Dad: If I give students a month to complete an assignment, they’re probably not going to do what I call an outstanding job in a weekend, no matter how hard you work.
Long-term projects aren’t the only areas of confusion. Parents sometimes question why essays receive low grades, even though what their child has written seems to make sense. “Why did he get a D? This part’s good.”
Frequently, the problem with student work isn’t what’s there. The problem is what’s not there. Following directions is essential. If a question has four parts, and a student only answers three parts, his answer will be less than acceptable. It’s like a house that’s got decent walls and floors but no roof. What grade should the house get?
You can’t work on and off in school and expect to do well. It takes consistent effort. How much would you expect to be paid if your workday was eight hours long and you only worked four hours a day? Now ask yourself how well you can expect your eighth-grader to do and how high his grade ought to be if he only makes an effort in the second half of the marking period.
It’s easy to understand why students who don’t do well in school can become discouraged. Poor Elijah and I don’t want school to be unpleasant for anybody. But we need to bear in mind what the point of school and grades is supposed to be.
I’m supposed to be teaching my students English. I’m also supposed to be reporting to you and your child and to the society that’s paying for the enterprise how well your child is doing.
My assessment of his skill and knowledge is supposed to be accurate. It’s got nothing to do with how much I like him. It also really, in the end, has nothing to do with measuring how hard he’s working. I can commend him for his effort, but that’s not the same as saying he can read and write well.
School is a process. No single assignment or class will make or break your child. And most teachers and parents are reasonable, well-intentioned people. That’s why most problems can be resolved with a little conversation.
The troubling news is that unreasonable parents increasingly resort to threats and lawsuits when they don’t like the grade or the discipline their child has received.
Schools and school boards bow to these threats at our collective peril. If we truly mean what we say about high standards, then we need to stand behind teachers who set and maintain them.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.