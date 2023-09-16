Imagine reading this letter over the shoulder of Chief Justice Roberts.

Dear Mr. Chief Justice: My son recently argued a case in your courtroom. You and the other justices decided against him. I happen to know he spent hours working on that case. When he read me his speech, I told him it sounded fine. Then you refused to give him credit. I would like to meet with you and the president to discuss this.

