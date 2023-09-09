It doesn’t take much to astound the education world. A few years ago, my profession’s experts were rocked by the newsflash “most juvenile crime happens after school.” Yes, according to researchers, more kids commit crimes when they’re not in school than when they are in school. Also, the juvenile crime rate drops in the middle of the night. Preliminary analysis suggests this might be because most juveniles are asleep in the middle of the night.
Equally astute researchers have won kudos for concluding “students who rank in the bottom fifth of basic skills have a very low probability of completing college.” Other research landmarks include the revelation that improving a child’s reading proficiency “can dramatically increase the kid’s chances of going to college” and the equally stunning correlation between “success” in advanced ninth-grade English courses and “reading lots of books” in eighth grade.
Thanks to scholarly efforts in Canada, Britain and the United States, we now know “overweight adolescents are more likely” to be “victims of bullying.” We’ve also determined a majority of adolescents report they’re “bored” at school. Feeling “tired” placed second, with students who “consume alcohol” inexplicably more bored and tired than students who don’t consume alcohol.
Research breakthroughs like these often lead to classroom innovation. Not long ago, The Washington Post headlined that, based on “the research,” students should read material ahead of time, discuss in class what they’ve read and ask their teacher for help with anything that remains unclear. The Post included a “source” for this revolutionary, 21st-century method, which means somebody actually claims to have recently invented it.
Heterogeneous grouping has long enjoyed prominence as a research-based instructional method. This practice involves deliberately not grouping students according to their academic ability, an arrangement that might sound a little bizarre to someone who lives in the real world. Why, you might be asking, would anyone deliberately try to teach students with widely different academic abilities, needs and interests in the same room at the same time? How can that possibly be efficient or most effective? Of course, the only reason you’re asking that question is, you haven’t attended enough mind-numbing education reform workshops.
Poverty is certainly no bar to academic achievement, just as wealth is no guarantee of success, but students who come from homes with more books, better diets, and better-educated parents, do enjoy advantages. The disparities are real.
That’s why for decades the only acceptable, enlightened response to those disparities between students’ abilities and readiness for learning was to eliminate academic grouping. As far as reform orthodoxy was concerned, anyone who “grouped” was guilty of endorsing a “destructive,” “racist” practice.
It should be obvious that you don’t have to be a bigot to suggest maybe it makes sense to teach students in groups according to what they know and what they can do, their ability, and their present level of achievement. That’s why beginning skiers don’t start out at the summit of the mountain and experts aren’t subjected to the bunny slope. It also doesn’t best serve either group to hold a class for everybody halfway up the hill.
Nonetheless, despite reformers’ best efforts, by 1998, only 28% of reading teachers were still teaching classes grouped by ability. As more time passed, further “emerging research” suggested ability grouping “can in fact benefit students.” Researchers found, not surprisingly, that enabling teachers to work with a “more narrow range of students” is “beneficial for both high- and low-scoring individuals,” and that both ends of the spectrum “performed better when grouped with peers” who demonstrated comparable ability and academic performance.
Naturally, devout reformers were appalled. They were further dismayed by 2009 Brookings Institution data which showed the number of reading teachers grouping their students by ability had risen to 70%.
Meanwhile, another touted reform initiative faced mounting evidence that it’s also a bad idea. Between 2005 and 2011, at experts’ passionate insistence, 45 states increased the number of eighth-grade students taking algebra. Unfortunately for pro-algebra, reform ideologues, and the nation’s math students, the “increased enrollment hasn’t led to higher math performance.” In fact, data suggests higher, earlier eighth-grade enrollment in algebra has actually had a negative impact on performance.
Numerous studies indicate placing lower performing math students in higher level classes resulted in “watered-down” math where actual algebra is replaced with “a significant amount of more basic material.” As a result, students with high and low abilities are suffering. Higher performing students are missing out on the rigor and advanced math they could and should be learning, while lower performing students are being denied the fundamental math skills they could and should master, especially if they ever hope to study real algebra later in high school.
You shouldn’t need a crystal ball to predict that placing students who are unprepared for algebra in an algebra class, especially on an accelerated timetable, will result in either lots of students who fail algebra or lots of adjustments in what schools are calling algebra. After all, if these students had been ready to take algebra, chances are they would have been succeeding at the math skills that come before algebra, the ones you need to know in order to do algebra, and would have qualified for placement in an algebra class on their own merit and not because somebody made a rule that everybody has to take algebra.
It’s hard to grasp why education experts and their minions have such a difficult time discerning between common sense and cutting-edge, bark-at-the-moon lunacy.
It’s also more than a little frightening. Because theirs are the minds shaping the schools that are shaping the minds that will soon inherit the republic.
I never thought I’d live to see it, but our republic stands on shaky pins and an ever-shakier understanding of history, reason, justice and virtue.
The founders prayed that God would save the republic.
But sadly, in these latter days, too many of my countrymen no longer say Amen.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.