Anyone who’s ever run a classroom election is familiar with the perennial question, “Can I vote for myself?” It reflects a charming childhood understanding of humility, a quality parents have long tried to instill in their children.
I have to wonder, though, how long American students will continue to ask. From Facebook to the White House, we’re awash in narcissism and self-glorification, neither of which was commended in the Sermon on the Mount. Somehow, we’ve concluded that strangers who scarcely know we’re alive, care when our birthday is and what we had for supper.
People, including me, have always been self-centered, but that common human tendency wasn’t considered a virtue. Today “Blessed are the self-absorbed” is an unspoken beatitude.
Four centuries ago, John Donne observed “no man is an island” and as a consequence, every man’s death diminishes each of us. That kind of empathy is commendable. But there’s a difference between feeling compassion for someone else’s suffering and claiming it as my own. If someone you love dies, that’s undeniably a tragedy for you. When I hear of the loss you’ve suffered, it should leave me sensitive to your sorrow and mindful of our shared human condition. But it’s your sorrow. I didn’t suffer the wound. The loss didn’t happen to me. That’s why I feel sympathy, but why I neither need nor deserve attention. Seating myself in the front row of mourners is a shameful exercise in self-indulgence.
In the wake of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, a team of mental health specialists scheduled a “community support meeting” to help area residents cope with their “psychological responses.” In what for meeting organizers was apparently an unforeseen development, nobody else showed up.
One counselor endowed with common sense saw this as a healthy sign that people were coping successfully with hard times and getting the “support they need” without attending a special meeting. The majority, however, were “really concerned that no one is here.” They didn’t see the empty room as evidence that nobody especially needed their help. Instead, they brainstormed strategies to “reach people who need help” but obviously just “aren’t coming forward.”
Each of us at times needs a shoulder to lean on or cry on. There’s nothing wrong or weak about that, and there’s everything right about offering your shoulder. However noble your intention, though, it’s wrong and debilitating to induce someone to believe they need your shoulder when they don’t.
All this leads me to the virus.
The more knowledge we acquire, the less we seem to remember. Otherwise we wouldn’t hear the word “unprecedented” as often. While HIV and the other epidemics that marked the late-20th century didn’t touch humanity as broadly as COVID-19 has, you only have to go back 100 years to find a pandemic that killed 675,000 Americans and as many as 50 million people worldwide, “unprecedented” shouldn’t be the first word that leaps to mind — unless by unprecedented we mean it’s never happened to you and me before.
I’m in no way minimizing the peril our coronavirus plague poses, or the inadequacy of the federal government’s response to that peril. We have good reason to be alarmed about both. I’m also not endorsing the pernicious notion advanced by some Americans that the pandemic is an exaggerated hoax, or the lethal folly that they can somehow resist a virus that took down 1,000 able sailors on an aircraft carrier. I have no right to frolic on the beach if it makes me a more likely part of spreading the virus to you or to your family.
We’ve grown so narcissisticly self-obsessed that many of us no longer recognize what real, firsthand trauma is. We place ourselves at the vortex of every drama. After September 11, for instance, commentators declared the falling towers had so scarred us all that “we knew that America would never be the same.”
America will never be the same for the Americans who lost their husbands and wives, their mothers and fathers, their brothers and sisters and children in the fire. It may never be the same for those who fought their way through the rubble. It may never be the same for those who went to war. For them, September 11 was personal.
The rest of us, however frightened and disrupted we may have been, watched it on TV.
It’s not the same.
My suffering isn’t worse just because it happens to me.
Each of us bears griefs and burdens differently. No one knows the dark nights of another’s soul. But a few months of cabin fever and confinement isn’t the same hardship as losing your job or your home. It isn’t the same as being on a ventilator. It isn’t the same as losing your life caring for people on ventilators.
Children are subject to their parents’ daily anxieties. They hear the conversations about death. But for most children, boredom, missing school and friends, and squabbling with shut-in siblings don’t constitute a “mental health crisis.”
At least, it shouldn’t.
None of this is meant as an indictment of any individual’s strength or character. It’s an observation about our collective strength and character.
Two years before his own death, Abraham Lincoln helped dedicate a cemetery at Gettysburg. He expressed his hope and resolve “that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion.”
After two bloody, inconclusive years of war, after 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg alone, he needed to move a nation of ordinary people to fight on. To hearten that nation, he offered the extraordinary devotion of the ordinary soldiers who’d struggled on that Pennsylvania field.
Sometimes, we need a respite from the pain and fear that beset us. Sometimes, we need a shoulder. Other times, we need a firm “Snap out of it.”
Strength and courage matter, but persevering through hard times is less about being strong and more about devotion to something or someone other than, and greater than, yourself. Mr. Lincoln understood that.
There lies the menace of our modern cult of Me.
There’s no room for devotion to others when all you’ve learned to see is yourself.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah will answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
