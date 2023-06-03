June is the time of year when education experts pay special attention to that enfeebled certificate we call
a high school diploma. Don’t misunderstand. Many graduates are talented, hard-working, well-educated, young men and women. Sadly, however, many are not.
If a baseball team were as poorly managed as American public education is, and its players were as apathetic, as uncivilized and as unfit physically as many American students are scholastically, nobody would be surprised with a disappointing result at the end of nine innings. Somehow, though, at the end of 12th grade, experts and politicians declare their perennial shock and dismay that too many high school graduates are unprepared for college or the workplace.
Naturally, they’ve got proposals for how to fix things. Unfortunately, a lot of their previous bright ideas are part of the reason too many graduates have ended up unprepared for college and the workplace in the first place. For decades, the captains of public education have been blissfully unruffled by contradictions in their theories and entirely at ease with schemes that are irretrievably impractical. That’s why as long ago as the Clinton administration, Louis Gerstner, IBM’s former CEO and avid education reformer, could address the nation’s governors and demand, to vigorous applause, that schools set and enforce higher standards. Mr. Gerstner delivered his speech in Vermont where our new, also widely applauded, official state education reform motto was “Success for all students — no exceptions, no excuses.”
How do you enforce high standards if no one’s allowed to fail?
As for all things impractical, how can anyone who’s spent five minutes with students or adults possibly imagine “every kid can graduate ready for college.” That pipe dream came straight from the mouth of Bill Gates when he enlightened the governors about education reform during George W. Bush’s Oval Office tenure.
No qualified candidates should miss out on college because of race. And it may be in our national interest to ensure money doesn’t stand between talented students and a university education. But that doesn’t mean all students are, or ever will be, capable of earning a college degree, unless we so degrade college that a degree becomes as worthless as many high school diplomas have become. Cheerleader hyperbole, rhetorical fictions like “college for every student,” and statutes with mendacious titles like No Child Left Behind and Every Student Succeeds cripple efforts to improve public education because they divert attention and resources from realistic, honest goals and the hard work required of students to attain them.
You can’t entirely blame students for regarding college as a post-diploma entitlement. Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano advocated the “highest possible standards” in her 2007 speech to the governors. Then in 2008, she opted to allow students who failed her state’s graduation exam to graduate anyway. She was applauded by students like one Arizona senior who’d failed the math exit exam just because she “doesn’t understand math.” This newly minted graduate felt the old rules were unfair because “I’m being penalized for something I’m not good at.”
Not getting credit for something you can’t do isn’t unfair.
Arizona wasn’t the only jurisdiction where the rhetoric was more rigorous than the reality. Headlines across the nation have chronically told us similar stories. A 2004 American Diploma Project report found “only 20% of students” who failed Texas’s graduation assessment were “actually prevented from graduating.” In Massachusetts, “thousands of high school graduates” required “remedial classes at college” because they couldn’t do “basic college level work.” Nearly half of Pennsylvania’s graduating seniors “fail(ed) basic reading and math exams.” Analysts like the Thomas P. Fordham Foundation detailed “watered down” graduation requirements from Maryland to Washington State.
Meanwhile, the New York Times dissected what one Manhattan principal characterized as “the dirty little secret of high schools,” a back door diploma policy known as “credit recovery.” Students who failed could, for example, “earn a year’s worth of science credits by responding to 19 questions,” including academic lobs like, “What are some ways that you, as an individual, can help the environment?” As a result, students were “being pushed through the system regardless of whether they have done the work to earn their diploma.”
Retroactive diplomas, another “novel pathway to graduation,” reflect a “national trend” where officials are eliminating statewide comprehensive tests in favor of portfolios, which rose and deservedly fell at the end of the millennium. Other experts endorse groundbreaking “end-of-course tests,” formerly known as final exams.
In case pretending that finals are an innovation isn’t sufficiently ridiculous, reformers justify their retro-brainstorm on the grounds that statewide graduation tests — the tests reformers themselves advocated — are “useless” because they’re “too easy.” Yes, that’s right. The problem with the tests that too many students are failing is they’re too easy.
That’s why we need to give retroactive diplomas to students who fail them.
If that looking-glass illogic makes sense to you, proceed directly to your nearest superintendent’s office or state education agency and apply for a job. They’re looking for people like you.
Don’t misunderstand. I’m not advocating statewide tests. Contemporary standardized testing has distinguished itself as expensive, unreliable and chronically meaningless. I am suggesting, however, we begin to hold reformers accountable for the serial lunacies they promote in the name of “21st-century education” and “what’s best for kids.”
Policymakers propose rechristening graduation requirements as “proficiencies,” in the apparent hope that changing the name will magically change what students are able to do. Other officials tout standards-based grading as if tacking on the word “standards” will render more students proficient, or teachers more likely to agree on what “proficiency” looks like than on what a “B” looks like.
Nothing we do on paper can overcome everything we don’t do in the classroom and at home. As long as we keep pretending that students are dropping out because the work isn’t “challenging” enough, or they aren’t achieving because we don’t teach them with smartphones, or disruptive students don’t obstruct other students’ learning, or the liberal arts and sciences aren’t sufficiently 21st century for adolescents who can’t do long division or explain the Revolution, we’ll continue our national descent into decadence.
And no June scrap of paper will be able to save us.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
