Poor Elijah’s annual commencement address is a tranquil affair. That’s in part because he delivers his remarks on my porch, and we’re usually the only two people there. Nobody sets off an air horn when their kid’s name gets called, and the iced coffee is on the house.
Feel free to join us. He’s just getting started.
* * *
I attended a high school graduation last June.
I’ve almost recovered.
To be fair, I only think it was a high school graduation. It might’ve been a public radio fundraiser. I say that because mostly what I remember are phones ringing off the hook. The fact that very few phones actually make ringing noises or have hooks anymore only added to my confusion.
I do recognize, however, that most Americans live in the age of smartphones that have many optional features. Now we’re all so self-important that we need to remain in constant radio contact with each other, presumably in case somebody needs to borrow the nuclear launch codes.
The launch codes, by the way, are reportedly available at Mar-a-Lago from time to time, along with a complimentary “Trump Forever” baseball cap.
Anyway, returning to last year’s graduation, a young woman four seats down from me took advantage of the principal’s extended welcome and called her boyfriend to tell him she’d found his pants. No, the green pants. Moments later, she texted him to add she’d also found his hat. Then she called her mother to report the weather in Vergennes, even though it was clear from the half of the conversation I could hear that neither of them planned to be in Vergennes.
The grandmother behind me was engaged in a running conversation while the school choir sang. At first, I thought maybe she didn’t realize there was a song in progress. I could barely hear it myself on account of all the commotion. That excuse expired, though, when she interrupted herself to explain, “No, it’s just the choir singing,” following which she spoke even louder now she’d realized the choir was performing.
I entirely missed the salutatorian’s speech when the clan in front of me arrived late. Their seats were empty because somebody’s cousin had strategically placed handbags, programs and assorted sections of The New York Times on a dozen “saved” chairs. Then, instead of blushing a little and silently filing in, they stood there blocking everyone’s view and arguing about which of them should sit where.
It was shortly after I got hit in the head with the second helium balloon that I realized there was a dog under my chair. I like dogs, although I have to admit I’d never accompanied one to a commencement ceremony. This was apparently the dog’s first time, too, and while he behaved considerably better than many of the humans in attendance, he was noticeably restless. To keep him occupied, the post-adolescent couple seated next to the grandmother proposed that their 4-year-old engage the dog in a tug-of-war with a sock.
The dog won most of the time. I know this because both combatants spent the whole match under my chair.
I wasn’t altogether surprised that a 4-year-old wouldn’t realize that graduation ceremonies aren’t the same as day camp or Monday night wrestling. The toddler’s unruliness and self-obsession were annoying and inappropriate, but the more worrisome problem was his adults encouraged him to be unruly and self-obsessed.
This is how people grow up believing they’re the center of the universe. The trouble with thinking that way isn’t just that it makes life difficult for other people around you. The danger lies in the fact it isn’t true. None of us is the center of the universe, and the universe has a way of sooner or later making that plain.
I’m afraid schools have had a hand in promoting our shared delusion of self-importance. We’ve taught you to glory in self-expression while we’ve disdained troubling you with the tedious details like spelling, punctuation and grammar that make clear expression possible. We’ve so inflated your grades and your self-esteem that they far exceed your achievements and abilities. American students, for instance, are more confident and comfortable with their math skills and prowess than their international peers, even though Americans’ actual math skills and prowess don’t rank anywhere near the top of the international heap.
We’ve inaugurated an era of guaranteed student success, regardless of ability or effort, an absurdity that, despite decades of resulting mediocrity, somehow still undergirds education mission statements and public policy. We’ve tolerated disruptive, even criminal, behavior in our schools. In a corruption of compassion, we’ve bent so far over backwards to be open-minded that we’ve swallowed nonsense whole.
We’ve magnified your rights and minimized your responsibilities, and many of the responsibilities we have given you, like choosing your curriculum and governing your classrooms, should have remained our responsibility. Instead, we’ve abdicated our duties as adults, handed them off to children, and called it empowerment.
We’ve taught you the religion of entitlement, that all good things are due you, and if you lack any blessing, it’s the fault of whoever was supposed to give it to you.
Except, blessings are ours only through the grace of Providence and the good will of others. Charity means giving when it’s not explicitly required. Gratitude means understanding that nobody owed you the good things you’ve received.
Entitlement, instead, has left us graceless.
We have sweetened into a self-indulgent people, and nearly half of us have chosen the most self-indulgent among us to be our leader. We chose him because we admire the shamelessness with which he suits himself. That same shamelessness will be our undoing.
It’s not too late to rediscover virtue. It’s not too late to correct our course. It’s not too late to distinguish between what’s easy and what’s necessary.
Humility is waiting in the mirror.
Honor and truth are a moment away.
Perseverance is the disciplined procession of those moments.
Godspeed.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.