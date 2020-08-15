We moved into our new house on Nov. 22, 1963.
My sister and I had the day off from school to help. These were the days before smartphones, radio was something we listened to in the car, and my father hadn’t yet had time to connect the television to the roof antenna. There we were, out of touch in the New Jersey suburbs.
If you’re old enough to have been in eighth grade in 1963, chances are you recognize the date. If you don’t, you’re about to find out what happened the way I did because here comes my friend, Harvey, home early from school, with the news President Kennedy had been shot in Dallas. A few minutes later, Walter Cronkite confirmed the president was dead.
It was a dreadful four days, from Mrs. Kennedy’s bloody pink suit, to Lee Oswald’s murder in the Dallas police station, to the riderless horse with empty boots backward in the stirrups.
But as much as the world seemed upside down, nobody questioned what would happen to the government. President Kennedy was dead. Lyndon Johnson was president. He’d become president the moment President Kennedy died. Taking the oath of office on Air Force One simply confirmed that constitutional fact and the orderly, peaceful transfer of power that has been an American hallmark since George Washington chose not to be president for life.
I tell my students this story every year. I also teach them about Henry VIII’s six wives. Henry’s father had secured the throne after 40 years of civil war fought between competing claimants. Between those Wars of the Roses and the earlier Hundred Years War, which was triggered by an English king’s disputed claim to the throne of France, Henry knew enough history to appreciate the perils of succession, and he spent his reign pursuing wives to produce suitable heirs, which meant sons. Ironically, he was ultimately succeeded by his daughter, Elizabeth, who proved to be one of England’s most successful monarchs.
Here in the United States, our chief executives don’t inherit power. We elect them for four-year terms. For 232 years through good times and hard times, following the precedent of relinquishing power established by our first president, that’s meant one or two terms, with Franklin Roosevelt the single exception. Owing to the exigencies of World War II, he was duly elected four times. Following his presidency, a constitutional amendment made the traditional two-term limit mandatory.
At every four-year interval since 1789, including during the Civil War, the election was held as scheduled, and the newly elected or reelected president began his term on the appointed date, detailed since 1933 in the 20th Amendment as Jan. 20.
I’m not naïve. I was 10 years old in 1960 when I heard the rumors of pro-Kennedy voting irregularities in Chicago. I was 50 when George W. Bush and “hanging chads” in Florida defeated Al Gore.
As a history student, I learned about Andrew Jackson’s improbable allegation that John Quincy Adams had stolen the presidency through a “corrupt bargain” with Henry Clay. As a history teacher, I teach my students about the election of 1876, where vote-counting disputes in several Southern states were resolved by a congressional commission. The commission awarded the presidency to Republican Rutherford Hayes. Not coincidentally, Republicans agreed to Southern Democrats’ demands to end federal enforcement of Reconstruction.
Women’s suffrage rights weren’t guaranteed until 1920. The voting rights of Black Americans, including Black women, are increasingly subject to suppression and systematically denied. The expression “stuffing the ballot box” didn’t come from nowhere. Those flaws acknowledged, American elections have earned American voters’ confidence. We’ve known the security of a peaceful passing of power, even in violent, tragic times.
That security isn’t guaranteed.
All isn’t fair in politics, not in a democratic republic.
Yes, maybe we can tolerate heckling an opponent as “Creepy Joe.” It escapes me, however, why this president would want to raise the “creepy” issue when his first election campaign was distinguished by paying off a porn star and his confession he makes a practice of grabbing women by their genitals.
The president’s campaign is actively deploying Trump reelection assets and workers to place bipolar entertainer Kanye West’s name on the ballot in a cynical attempt to lure Black voters. Is that any way to treat someone with acknowledged mental health problems? Is it any way for a president to treat the country he professes to love?
Should we tolerate that?
President Trump, who votes by mail, broadcasts unsubstantiated allegations and outright lies charging mail-in ballots during a pandemic constitute a plot by Democrats to “steal the election.” He asserts voting by mail is acceptable in “Republican states,” but not in states where the governor is a Democrat. At the same time, he deliberately undermines the postal service that needs to deliver those mailed ballots.
Should we tolerate that?
President Trump, famous for filing lawsuits, invents the false necessity we “must know Election results on the night of the Election.” He issues a less than veiled threat mail-in ballots will delay declaring the winner for a week, a month, or “with litigation and everything else that can happen, years. Years. Or you never even know who won the election.”
This same president, when asked if he’ll accept the result if he loses, replies, “I have to see.”
This same president who jokes about being president for life proposes delaying the election until people can vote “properly.”
This same president who solicits interference in the election from foreign governments, even from our enemies, accuses Democrats of making the election the “most inaccurate and fraudulent in history.”
This same president who prescribes ingesting bleach warns the election will prove a “great embarrassment to the USA.”
I doubt that’s what the world regards as our chief embarrassment.
How much of this should we tolerate?
How much can the nation safely bear?
The mark of a free republic is the orderly, peaceful transfer of power in faithful accord with the will of the people. For more than two centuries, we’ve preserved that order, peace and faith.
Institutions, even powerful institutions, can’t defend themselves. They require flesh and blood defenders.
We can’t allow what began with Washington to end with Trump.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. He lives in Mount Holly.
