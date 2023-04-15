I was a junior in high school when Simon and Garfunkel released “7 O’clock News/Silent Night.” In their arrangement, the two singers perform the traditional Christmas hymn while the stern voice of a newscaster intrudes with an ever-louder, sobering litany of headline bulletins that roiled 1966, from civil rights marches and Vietnam protests policed by the National Guard, to the overdose death of Lenny Bruce and the slaughter of eight student nurses stabbed and shot in their Chicago apartment by mass murderer Richard Speck back when mass murder wasn’t yet an American commonplace.

It takes just two recorded minutes for the narrated turmoil of that troubled decade to rise behind the old carol and overtake its heavenly peace.

