I was a junior in high school when Simon and Garfunkel released “7 O’clock News/Silent Night.” In their arrangement, the two singers perform the traditional Christmas hymn while the stern voice of a newscaster intrudes with an ever-louder, sobering litany of headline bulletins that roiled 1966, from civil rights marches and Vietnam protests policed by the National Guard, to the overdose death of Lenny Bruce and the slaughter of eight student nurses stabbed and shot in their Chicago apartment by mass murderer Richard Speck back when mass murder wasn’t yet an American commonplace.
It takes just two recorded minutes for the narrated turmoil of that troubled decade to rise behind the old carol and overtake its heavenly peace.
I was, in those days, preoccupied with gaining admission to college and wishing I had a girlfriend. But when I heard that unnerving counterpoint of peace on Earth and human chaos, it stirred in me a sense of impending calamity, not yet fully formed but unmistakable, unforgettable and indelible.
Donald Trump was indicted last week. It’s unfortunate that the charges against him involve a porn star and infidelity because that lurid connection tends to overshadow and trivialize his actual alleged crimes. After all, he’s far from the first man or woman in a position of public trust to prove unfaithful in private matters. As for being the first American president to be indicted, that dishonor would likely have belonged to Richard Nixon had it not been for a cautious Department of Justice and Gerald Ford’s misguided good intentions.
In any case, this first ever presidential indictment doesn’t feature a centerfold. It instead accuses the 45th president of fully clothed, arrogantly conceived, mundane financial crimes with alleged links to violations of election law, as well as to business and tax fraud.
Like any criminal defendant, which he now is, Donald Trump enjoys the presumption of innocence unless and until he’s found guilty at trial. That’s true for the case currently at issue in Manhattan, for the civil complaints brought by New York State’s attorney general, including further investigation into the Trump organization’s corrupt business practices, and for a 2019 defamation suit stemming from an accusation of rape.
It’s true for a special grand jury’s inquiry into allegations that Trump attempted to tamper with 2020 election results, specifically his recorded telephone call demanding that Georgia’s secretary of state “find 11,780 votes,” just enough for Trump to win the state.
It’s true for the special counsel’s investigation into Trump’s alleged seizure and mishandling of top secret documents, including his deliberate obstruction of the government’s efforts to recover them.
It’s true for the special counsel’s investigation into allegations that Trump incited the Jan. 6 insurrection and that he participated in the seditious conspiracy to illegally overturn the 2020 election. There is no evidence that the 2020 election was “rigged” or that Trump won, despite his repeated, unsupported insistence that Joe Biden stole the election from him.
In a hereditary monarchy, the next king or queen is determined by birth order. Denying the crown to the next in line constitutes treason because it overthrows the rightful, legitimate government.
In a republic, the next leader is determined by a vote of the people. Denying the power to govern to the winner of a free and fair election is similarly treasonous because it, too, overthrows the rightful, legitimate government.
Trump claims he won “more votes than any president in history,” which is almost true, provided you don’t count the candidates he actually ran against. Hillary Clinton won 3 million more popular votes than Trump but lost the Electoral College. Joe Biden won 7 million more popular votes than Trump while also winning the Electoral College.
Trump has once again proven himself gratuitously crude and insulting. He referred to the New York grand jury prosecutors as “human scum.” When FBI agents executed a court-ordered, entirely legal, federal search warrant for missing documents at Mar-a-Lago, he denounced them as “Trump-hating Marxist thugs” and the Gestapo.
He’s appealed to antisemitism by identifying New York’s District Attorney Bragg as a “Soros-backed animal.” Trump went on to disparage Bragg as a “degenerate psychopath” who “truly hates the United States.”
In addition to posting an image of himself swinging a bat at a photo of the district attorney’s head, Trump has threatened prosecutors and judges with “potential death and destruction” if he’s indicted. He’s also extended his vindictive menace to include their allegedly “Trump-hating” wives and children.
No, Donald Trump, nobody stole the 2020 election from you. You simply lost. No, the photo of you with a bat beside the prosecutor’s head isn’t, as your attorney claimed, just a picture of you “showing off an American-made bat.” No, loving the United States is not the same as loving you.
Republicans as prominent as Sean Hannity have reminded us that “being a felon is not a disqualification” for serving as president. You can be indicted and even convicted, and still run, win and hold office as president.
The question is, should we Americans want that? Regardless of whether the law would allow it, should we want a felon as our president? Assuming Trump is guilty of just one of the many charges laid against him, which one do you find desirable in a president?
This isn’t a matter of Democrats and Republicans, or Joe Biden’s “liberal agenda,” or GOP fiscal conservatism. We have instead before us a former president who in plain sight orchestrated a coup against our constitutional government. Here is a man who explicitly swore to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” and then in order to cling to power after he lost an election, just as explicitly with chilling ease forswore himself, renounced his oath, and called for “the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
Surely, the Republican Party can do better than that.
Surely, we the people can.
Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he’s “the most persecuted person in the history of our country.” Persecution means hostility and mistreatment for an unjust reason like race, religion or petty antagonism.
Being subject to due process under the law isn’t persecution.
Punishing a thief for stealing isn’t persecution.
It isn’t persecution if you’re guilty.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.