What do Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the mayor of Wichita and Dr. Fauci have in common?
The improbable answer, or what should be an improbable answer in the United States, is they’ve all been the target of credible death threats because they disagree with Donald Trump about how to deal with the virus. The threats have been unapologetically inspired, encouraged and arguably even instigated, by the president of the United States.
Displaying his customary lack of remorse and concern for others, America’s president has denounced Dr. Fauci as a “disaster” and an “idiot” because he won’t pretend we’re “rounding the corner” on a virus that, by Thanksgiving, will have killed a quarter-million Americans.
Referring to Governor Whitmer, Donald Trump returned at his most recent Michigan rally to the theme of his earlier incendiary tweet to “liberate Michigan,” marching orders that helped initiate the conspiracy to kidnap and execute the governor. His supporters answered his rally incitement to “get your governor to open up your state” by chanting, “Lock her up.”
The president of the United States just smiled and concurred, “Lock them all up.”
Is that a sentence you ever expected to read?
The “all” Donald Trump wants arrested includes Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, plus a CNN reporter for his failure to identify Joe Biden as a “criminal” based on Russian disinformation fed to Rudy Giuliani by an agent of Vladimir Putin.
Vladimir Putin is the president of Russia. He makes a practice of poisoning his political opponents.
Donald Trump is the president of the United States. He draws the line at ordering the attorney general to find a reason to lock his opponents up.
Putin holds elections that guarantee to elect him.
Trump only wishes he could.
Instead, he spreads the lie that the only way he can lose is if Joe Biden rigs the election. All the while, Donald Trump deploys every mechanism at his disposal — the courts, the post office, toadying sycophants and intimidation at the polls — to rig it himself.
He is the first president to refuse to promise a peaceful transfer of power.
He is the consummate liar.
He is the fake news.
He mocks the disabled.
He winks at Nazis marching with torches.
He gleefully orders American soldiers against American citizens.
He’s ignorant and unconcerned about his ignorance.
He seizes powers but shirks responsibilities.
He demands personal loyalty but betrays our allies.
He touts law and order but is himself a lawbreaker.
He charges others with corruption but is himself the most corrupt.
He assaults the First Amendment free press and is himself the enemy of the people.
We have spent the last four years treading lies. Arch-liar Adolf Hitler explained his theory of lying in “Mein Kampf.” Hitler recognized that most decent, ordinary people tell small, commonplace lies, which equips them to spot small lies when other people tell them. Most decent, ordinary people, however, are easy prey to “colossal untruths” because they simply can’t “believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.” In short, the secret to successful, persuasive lying is to tell outrageous lies shamelessly and often.
It’s worth noting that Hitler isn’t confessing he’s guilty of telling big lies. He puts his theory and the lies in the mouths of his Jewish scapegoats. The most important big lie is the preemptive lie that the other guy’s the liar.
I’m not saying Trump is Hitler, though some likenesses, besides lying, are striking. Both men insist on their own infallibility. Both are ruled by delusions of grandeur and haunted by paranoia. Both turn “the other” into the enemy. Trump has even adopted a trademark fist pump salute. In 1945, Hitler declared that the German people, having lost the war, “deserved to perish.” As early as 2016, Donald Trump announced that he “will never, ever forgive” the American people if he loses.
Nor do I believe that all Trump supporters are racists. I know too many decent, intelligent people who voted for him. But when I watch a Trump rally, the resemblance to the adoring mobs in Nuremberg is striking, too. Many of the men and women in the old newsreels were simply looking for a better life and a greater Germany. Sadly for them and for the rest of the world, they didn’t know the worthlessness of their leader’s promises or how the newsreel would end.
When he was a young man, Mr. Lincoln predicted the rise of an American tyrant. He warned us that our greatest danger would come not from a foreign enemy but from within, that one day there would spring up among us some man “possessed of the loftiest genius, coupled with ambition,” whose own “distinction will be his paramount object.” This man would “strike the blow and overturn that fair fabric” of our republic, the government by the people that from its beginning has stood as “the fondest hope of the lovers of freedom throughout the world.”
Mr. Lincoln prophetically exhorted us that “when such a one” does come, “it will require the people to be united with each other, attached to the government and laws, and generally intelligent, to successfully frustrate his designs.” Mr. Lincoln reminded us that “gratitude to our fathers,” “justice to ourselves,” and “duty to our posterity” require that we thus defend our republic.
He teaches us, now as then, that we can fall only if we fail to oppose this tyranny within us. He likens that failure to national “suicide.”
If Donald Trump prevails, our children will lose the nation we have known.
Joe Biden is a decent man, competent, experienced and compassionate. But when I mark my ballot, I won’t just be voting for him. That’s because Donald Trump isn’t just running against Joe Biden.
He’s running against George Washington.
He’s running against Adams and Jefferson, and Madison.
He’s running against Mr. Lincoln.
I’ll be voting for them, too.
Who will you be voting for?
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
