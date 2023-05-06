My dictionary defines “regret” as “to think of with a deep sense of loss.” Its origin traced down through the family of European languages means “to look back with weeping,” a translation that better conveys the anguish, sorrow and guilt that tighten my throat and streak my face when I dare to look my regret in the eye.

I enrolled in my first education class in 1970, just as public education was careening off the rails into a lost decade and a resulting “rising tide of mediocrity.” I wish I could say I saw through all the nonsense in 1970, but I didn’t. The stupidities I advocated and the glib ignorance and scorn I displayed still pain me.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.