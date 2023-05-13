It’s May, the time when young men’s fancies lightly turn to thoughts of love. It’s also when history teachers are figuring out how they’ll get from San Juan Hill to Franklin Roosevelt before students clean out their lockers.
Meanwhile, policymakers are trying to pull their own fancies out of their hats.
On the academic front, high schools long ago began adopting creative measures to ensure more students graduate. Before you get the wrong idea, I’m in favor of helping students acquire sufficient knowledge and skill to warrant giving them a diploma. That’s why I do what I do for a living. I also recognize that some students need more help than others.
That extra help, however, shouldn’t consist of chaperoning them from class to class, picking their books up off the floor for them, making excuses for their behavior, or expecting them to learn when they make no perceivable effort. It’s ironic that the same experts who obsess about standardized assessments and “following the data” also somehow advocate alternative programs that throw all that data and common curricula out the window and purport to evaluate students based on individualized programs, individualized goals and individualized indicators of success.
In addition to epidemic grade inflation and indecipherable standards-based grading, assessment methods now feature a glaring, unabashed fraud known as “credit recovery,” where students somehow make up for an entire year of failure by taking quickie classes, often online, in whatever subjects they failed. As a result, officials report higher graduation rates even as standardized assessments, including the National Assessment of Educational Progress and the SAT, confirm “no true gains are being made.”
Critics point out that our efforts to boost graduation rates have only “devalue(d) the high school diploma.” Less qualified graduates mean less qualified, entry-level workers and higher workplace training costs. At the undergraduate level, it means entering freshmen who don’t know, and can’t do, what entering freshman used to know and be able to do.
Colleges have addressed this skill and knowledge deficit by offering noncredit remedial courses which hopefully prepare freshmen for subsequent semesters of what used to be freshman coursework. It’s easy to see how this accommodation would extend the time required to graduate and consequently make a college education more expensive.
Some colleges, including the California State University system, have elected to give credit for these formerly noncredit remedial courses, christening them “corequisite” classes. Now, thanks to the smoke-and-mirrors approach long popular in America’s K-12 public school system, you can earn college credit for what used to qualify as high school classes.
This is the reverse of offering college classes and Advanced Placement to particularly qualified high school students, a once laudable practice that allowed advanced students to enroll in higher level college courses when they arrived on campus. Of course, it’s not a coincidence that Advanced Placement courses have become less advanced as they’ve been offered to less qualified students.
The predictable result of redesignating formerly high school work as college work is that, either college graduates will end up less qualified than they used to be, or it will take longer to graduate with what used to be a college education, or graduate school will become what college used to be, just as college is becoming what high school used to be.
I don’t think it’s supposed to work that way, or that most of us want it to work that way. And yet we keep doing these things.
As for students’ emotional readiness to learn, experts have determined, for example, there’s a negative “lasting impact of mispronouncing students’ names.” First, I’ve never deliberately mispronounced anybody’s name, nor have I ever adopted a “who cares” attitude and said anything, including somebody’s name, the easiest way I could. I have, however, occasionally discovered I’ve spent years mispronouncing some of my dearest students’ names. In one case, my error extended through four sisters and almost a decade. This was in part because they pronounced their own last name in various ways. Another mother explained that her family had concluded it was easier to let people pronounce their family name the way it looked on paper, to the point where she and her children had all adopted the mispronunciation themselves and begun introducing themselves by their mispronounced name.
Anyway, whenever I discover I’ve been mispronouncing someone’s name, I usually say something like, “I’ve been teaching you since August, and you never told me I’ve been saying your name wrong?” By the way, these aren’t always exotic ethnic names. They’re short vowels instead of long vowels, and things like that.
I’m always truly sorry I’ve been saying their names wrong, but I’m usually far more troubled about my mistake than they are. They seem to take it in stride, which is a sign of what experts call resilience. That’s one of those nonacademic emotional skills we’re supposed to be developing in our students.
Unfortunately, education experts aren’t as resilient as they want my students to be. Experts regard mispronunciation as “a tiny act of bigotry” and a “microaggression” that “impacts the world view and social-emotional well-being of students.” When teachers mispronounce a student’s name, they are allegedly “disregarding the family and culture,” depriving students of the “opportunity to learn in a safe environment,” and communicating “your name is different. Foreign. Weird. It’s not worth my time to get it right.”
I’m not suggesting teachers adopt the demeanor of 19th-century Ellis Island immigration officers, who were not exactly famous for their cultural sensitivity. And I’m not saying children don’t deserve the respect implicit in addressing them by their rightful names. But some names are simply hard to pronounce because they come from other languages with other sounds. I’d expect my name to be mispronounced in some other countries, too. Hell, it gets mispronounced in this country.
Public education doesn’t need more hysteria, crusades or initiatives. It’s reasonable to be concerned about diminished academic skills, aggression in our schools and classrooms that aren’t safe learning environments. But learning isn’t a magic trick, and teachers aren’t magicians. Actual academic success requires more than passing out stacks of increasingly meaningless diplomas, and there’s far more to safe classrooms than amplified gimmick goals like pronouncing names correctly.
A flick of the wrist just isn’t enough.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. Poor Elijah would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.