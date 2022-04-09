The world’s attention has rightly been focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin. Journalists and news organizations from around the globe have been bringing us stories and images of the Ukrainian people bravely defending their communities and their nation, fleeing and dying. The free press is also informing us about the generous people of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and other nations that are helping Ukrainian refugees. In addition, many humanitarian organizations from around the world are helping to provide food, shelter and medical care to Ukrainian refugees.
Meanwhile, due to recent “fake news” laws by the Russian government, independent journalists and news organizations have closed or were forced to cease operation. Journalists have been intimidated by these “fake news” laws, a term shared by Vladimir Putin and his fanboy, Donald Trump. State-sponsored media channels continue to promulgate government propaganda. The Kremlin even gave a “thumbs-up” to Fox News’ cheerleader Tucker Carlson.
Russian citizens who protest the “war,” instead of using the term “special operation,” risk being arrested, jailed or beaten. Two weeks ago, an Australian news organization posted a video of a young Russian woman who tells the reporter she only had “two words.” She asks (translated), “Am I going to get arrested for this or not?” She then holds up a sign in Russian that literally translates into “two words.” Immediately, she is seen being taken away by several helmeted Russian policemen.
Another video by Global News, a Canadian YouTube channel, shows a young man holding a “blank” sheet of paper. The local Russian police question him why he’s holding this paper and what was the intent or meaning of the blank paper. The young man says he is just standing there holding a blank paper. The police eventually arrest him for this “illegal activity.”
While some independent media channels are no longer reporting, I have recently noticed three YouTube channels by young Russians who are showing the outside world what is happening in Russia in their own ways, and presenting what Russians think or are willing to express on camera.
The “1420” channel videos are from Moscow and the young Russian man asks questions to people on the street. Some questions come from viewers around the world. I immediately noticed the diversity among the respondents. Russia spans 11 time zones and Moscow is a major city. Much like New York City, there are likely people and students from many locations across Russia. There are people of various ages, attire, ethnicities and races, including some with dreadlocks, or died hair, or nose rings. If you didn’t hear the audio, you might think these are folks from any American city.
Some Russian citizens are obviously reluctant to answer on camera. Many who do answer give a sideways glance before answering, in case there are authorities nearby watching or listening in. Some just give one word answers. Some just say they are “not good at politics.” But some are more outspoken. Some go on an interesting rant and reveal more of what they actually feel about the question.
The owner of the 1420 channel occasionally appears on camera and might indicate that some of the audio is cut out (but the English subtitles remain), because someone said something “crazy,” like saying “war” instead of “special operation.” The young Russian man speaks English very well. In one video, he appears from behind the camera to recommend channel viewers get a VPN (Virtual Private Network) so they can safely watch the videos and avoid detection by authorities. He even recommends a company for getting VPN at an affordable price. This YouTube channel owner and the citizens responding are taking a big risk. I certainly appreciate their efforts to inform people around the world about everyday Russian people, beyond the news focused on the Kremlin.
Another YouTube channel is self-titled by “Niki Proshin.” This young man grew up in a Siberian city and now lives in St. Petersburg. His English language speaking is also very good. His videos are mainly from his vantage point, showing what is happening around him. In one video, he goes shopping at his favorite grocery store with a camera stealthily mounted to his shopping cart. The store is within a Finnish grocery store chain. The Finnish company is now pulling out of Russia and is consolidating to fewer stores. Niki shows both the empty shelves and other shelves filled with high-volume items (cookies, pickles, alcoholic beverages). His reporting style is mainly to let you observe what is happening, being careful not to express his opinions directly about the sanctions, the government or the war.
In another video, Niki walks around St. Petersburg and talks about how actions of the Russian government are affecting his daily life and his fellow citizens. He points out a stone marker saying, “Anna Akhmatova Museum at the Fountain House,” and recommends you visit if you come to St. Petersburg. I later learned that Anna Akhmatova was a famous 20th-century poet who was “the foremost chronicler of the suffering and hardship endured by the city during the Stalinist Terror and the Second World War.” Niki goes on to talk about current changes in the Freedom of Information, Speech and Movement, and “general vibe of daily life” in St. Petersburg. He explains that, since the recent “fake news” laws, he has to filter or limit what he expresses. He is not able to give his opinions on what’s happening in Ukraine, but he can show what is happening around him.
Niki also reported sanctions are having an unintended consequence: some VPN companies are no longer accepting payment in rubles, which is affecting the ability of Russians to get access to outside coverage about Ukraine. A few days later, NPR reported ProtonVPN, a Swiss company, is providing free VPN services, so that people living in authoritarian countries can get access to outside information.
Another interesting YouTube channel is “Vasya in the Hay” (a play on “In the Hood”), a relatively new channel. Vasya admits he is still learning English. Vasya travels to remote villages outside the big cities and meets people who live there. Many are elderly pensioners who live in impoverished conditions. Many factories have closed and young people have moved away, and these people subsist in harsh conditions. Vasya meets people in need and brings them groceries. He tells the senior citizens that his generation should not forget the older generation. He meets a teenage boy who lives with his alcoholic parents. Vasya buys him some food as it obvious the boy is hungry. In another video, Vasya returns to visit this young boy and takes him shopping for new boots, a warm jacket and other clothes.
Vasya later meets a Black man originally from Uganda who has lived in Russia since he was a chemistry student in Moscow. Jogi was educated as an engineer, but because of discrimination, wasn’t always able to find work that he had studied for. His boss at one job falsely claimed that he worked fewer years than he actually worked, thus resulting in a lower pension. Jogi speaks fluent Russian and lives off the land. He is also a musician. Despite his troubles, this Ugandan Russian man has a spark for life and has a hearty laugh.
The “Vasya in the Hay” channel would be akin to an American traveling the backroads of Midwestern rural America, and meeting the people struggling to survive in towns that have declined economically. I found the “Vasya in the Hay” channel via recommendations by “1420” and “Niki Proshin” channels. It’s interesting how these channels are supporting each other in their mission to reach viewers outside of Russia.
This is Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. There are older Russian citizens who may be swayed by the government propaganda on state-run media. Many young Russians are not in agreement, but some are fearful of speaking out. While we in America often take our Freedom of Speech for granted, some young Russians are taking risks to provide information to their fellow citizens and viewers across the globe.
In America, the First Amendment of the Constitution includes Freedom of Speech, Assembly and the Press. We have the right to put a “**** Joe Biden” sign in our front yard, and not be arrested or beaten. We can attend a rally expressing the message of “Let’s Go, Brandon,” without getting thrown in jail. We can watch Fox News and Tucker Carlson spew Russian propaganda.
But maybe, we could also consider watching some videos about everyday Russians, not just the Madman in the Kremlin (the one Former 45 praises as a “genius”). Do you think Putin would tolerate a “Let’s Go, Vlad!” sign or rally by protesters in Russia? With rights comes responsibility. Let’s not take our Freedom of Speech for granted, while we still have it. Let’s use our Freedom of Speech more wisely, and not only for trolling those with differing opinions on social media or in real life.
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.