Ever since the Age of Entitlement dawned, Americans have shown no inclination to curb their desires and turn realistic wants into must-have needs. There seems to be no more sense of moderation or caution, let alone delayed gratification. Each new technological breakthrough, each new “device” is like the shiny toy under the Christmas tree, the wrappings ripped apart, the toy tossed aside to get to the next one (with no thank-you notes).
The consequences of the FOMO (fear of missing out), the headlong race to Be the First to Get It Now are dismissed as negligible compared to the benefits of the latest technological invention.
The real-life examples are legion. For example, by 2050 most if not all personal vehicles will be powered by electricity, namely, the lithium-ion battery. Lithium is an element found in minerals that must be surface-mined, decimating the environment. The method of extraction typically involves millions of gallons of water, either trucked in or by tapping into natural underground reservoirs. In any case, the extraction of lithium — which is accelerating to meet demand — severely damages ecosystems, impacts endangered species, and can turn nearby human communities into here-today-gone-tomorrow boom towns.
Yet consumers can easily overlook the irony of creating environmental mayhem to free themselves from dependence on traditional fossil fuels. Even lithium is not inexhaustible. But we must have it for EVs, watches, computers, phones … anything that uses a long-lasting battery, even unnecessarily. How to dispose of it poses another environmental nightmare. But we must have it.
Another example is the addictive narcotics: hashish, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Good agricultural land is commandeered to produce the plants that replace real food for humans. This occurs in relatively underdeveloped countries in Central Asia where the plant is the main cash crop. Despite the romance of the Silk Road, opiates have devastating effects on populations with little access to a decent life. We are finding this to be true right now, with the spreading acceptance of marijuana as “harmless,” the proliferation of the dysfunctional drug culture and the stubborn plague of opiate overdose deaths.
(It should be mentioned that opium has a long history in the East but Indian opium was pushed in China by the British East India Co. intentionally in “trade” for Chinese imports — tea, silks, porcelain — sought after by the British elite.)
In spite of the fatal attraction to things that are not good for us, there have been warnings, especially in Western literature. They can be dismissed as “myth” but myths often disguise a nugget of truth.
Pandora’s Box would be one. Pandora was warned not to open a certain box but, of course, her curiosity got the best of her and once opened, a host of demons and plagues flew out into the world.
Prometheus’ fate would be another word to the wise. We are grateful to Prometheus for discovering the uses of fire but Zeus had told him not to play with matches and above all, not to share it with humans. Ever the naughty boy, Prometheus disobeyed and reaped the consequence by getting chained to a rock with an eagle devouring his liver … over and over.
In another Greek story, Demeter’s temple was surrounded by a wonderful forest. A man came along and decided he would build his banquet house right there. He cut down all the trees. Demeter expressed her displeasure by putting a spell on him so that no matter how much food he had before him, he could not eat any of it.
Close to our own time Mary Shelley wrote “Frankenstein,” which — like Dickens’ “Christmas Carol” — has been commercialized into feel-good entertainment. But unlike Scrooge, who emerged chastened but unscathed, Dr. Frankenstein was destroyed by his creation, which he had turned loose on the world to fend for itself.
This is how I view the feverish fascination with AI, specifically, ChatGPT. We now read that Geoffrey Hinton, dubbed a “father” of AI, claims to have had some “what-if” misgivings, but he and his colleagues were still so entranced with it — and with his own power — that they, like Prometheus, forged ahead and let it loose upon the rest of us. Like any technology, it has benign aspects: It can (sort of) produce your cover letter, your memo, your novel.
But now a sober thought is occurring to the champions of advanced AI, that it could, in fact, destroy the world. How? we ask.
After all, it is only a tool. It can interpret (perhaps clumsily) a prompt made by a human being and produce a facsimile response. In 1942, Isaac Asimov, the guru of sci-fi, posited three laws for robotics: the first, “a robot shall not harm a human, or by inaction allow a human to come to harm. The second law is that a robot shall obey any instruction given to it by a human, and the third law is that a robot shall avoid actions or situations that could cause it to come to harm itself.” (Quoted from The Guardian)
But what happens if AI bots start talking among themselves, completely free of human monitoring or intervention? What happens if the “human” that Asimov apparently trusted, is a bad actor?
Finally, consider the atomic bombs that were deployed in 1945 against Japan and have been tested and refined ever since by the U.S. and other countries. Whatever the rationale for using it — that it would save lives and end the war sooner, or that if we didn’t use it Germany would — is that not an object lesson for our time?
But dismissing the cautions, as well as entertaining the illusion that all the players will collaborate in some kind of regulatory solution (despite the fact that many millions of investment venture dollars are at stake), we must have what we must have, whatever the cost.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
