Ever since the Age of Entitlement dawned, Americans have shown no inclination to curb their desires and turn realistic wants into must-have needs. There seems to be no more sense of moderation or caution, let alone delayed gratification. Each new technological breakthrough, each new “device” is like the shiny toy under the Christmas tree, the wrappings ripped apart, the toy tossed aside to get to the next one (with no thank-you notes).

The consequences of the FOMO (fear of missing out), the headlong race to Be the First to Get It Now are dismissed as negligible compared to the benefits of the latest technological invention.

