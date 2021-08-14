Just “plain” is what the Bread and Puppet aesthetic wished, for the burial yesterday of Elka Schumann, the gifted wife (in song and graphic art) of Peter Schuman … he the grizzled founder and life-long director of the quietly illustrious Bread & Puppet Theater.
And “just plain goldenrod,” fervently yellow and abundant as grass, and as ordinary as the coarse, sour rye bread that is the emblem of the Bread and Puppet Theater — that common goldenrod is what the homely aesthetic of the Bread and Puppet community made the flower of choice on Elka’s funeral day, borne by members of the long cortege of family, friends and performers past and present, who accompanied Elka’s casket, uphill and down, the half-mile distance from the Schumans’ house to the open grave awaiting her corpse, in a great, cathedral-like pinewoods, all columnal and reaching high, that is the gem of the extended Bread and Puppet property in the Northeast Kingdom region of Vermont. On the morning of the funeral, unknown hands had gathered buckets full of goldenrod from the surrounding fields, to pass out to friends and mourners escorting the casket to the grave.
While other hands, the day before, had woven together out of still green sticks — withes — the considerable casket in which Elka’s body would be brought to her grave and laid at its bottom.
And down into the grave the flower offerings went also, at the end, after the homemade casket was lowered into it: the flowers carried by the many people who in no order stepped to the edge of Elka’s grave and silently dropped onto her casket the sprays of goldenrod and the bunches of other flowers, that they had brought anyhow … wild flowers that in their ordained succession, from yellow to white to blue, appear everywhere in Vermont’s high season of wild flowers.
At one point in the course of the service of words and song — one choir singing Russian dirges and the other one fierce Sacred Harp songs, indigenously American and belted out in full voice — and after the spontaneous ceremony of dropping flowers onto the casket resting at the bottom of the grave, Paul, one of the puppeteers from early times got himself quietly over to one of the two great mounds of soil that the day before had been dug out to make a place for Elka’s body.
That old-time puppeteer, still somehow young, though, who had followed his years of work with Bread and Puppet with a puppetry career of his own as a comic enacter of the insane and hilarious vagaries of the American Culture of the Day, stepped unobtrusively over to the gravesite and in view of all the assembled mourners, got down on his knees — not to pray, God forbid, but to lay his hands on the heaped soil which had been excavated the day before, to make place for the burial to come. Quietly, with small movements at first, and never mind the dress pants he wore … kneeling, because the hole in which Elka’s casket now lay was deep and broad, and the manual job that he, as it soon turned out, was modeling for the rest of us, would take a long time to carry out … this initiator quietly and moderately took handfuls of the heaped-up loose earth he was kneeling by and shoved, flung, and dropped it, the everlasting stuff, back down into the grave. That autochthonous action was done in sight of the husband, children, grandchildren and the numerous choir of friends of the one being buried, deliberately buried by a decades-long and surely beloved friend, that Paul. The crude action was softened by the fact that between the casket and the dire cover of earth, there was a copious layer of flowers, that had been dropped in before, onto the wicker casket, in a slow, spontaneous parade, by a hundred hands.
So Paul, collaborating puppeteer from early days, began the actual, the literal burial of Elka, in solemn friendship and, I suppose, love.
Then, in a little while, under the eyes of the hundred or so mourners gathered on the slope beside the grave, and following Paul’s good idea, another member of the funeral came forward and knelt down on the ground too, not prayerfully either, just ready to go to work, to do her ceremonial share. And shoved in more earth, as Paul was doing. Followed by others and then others, friends and sons and daughters and grandchildren, and old people and young kids, and this witness, too … all of us callow Americans who scarcely knew Death and its ceremonies, and were ready to learn this most elementary ceremony of death: a hand-made burial, hands upon hands upon hands, contributing first flowers and song, and then just plain earth to the finality of it. First tentatively, then, actually heartily, the sovereign earth getting pushed into the grave, and finally with abandon.
It was a long process, filling in that deep hole at whose bottom lay what could still be called “Elka.” On their knees, 15-year-olds and old-timers and people of every age in-between, 10 or 12 at a time taking turns, “soiling,” literally, hands and knees. Now vigorously, with large motions, sweeping the heaps of loose earth back down to where it came from, and bidding dear Elka goodbye in that frank, barbaric and ultimate way, Back-Down-Into-The-Ground, with her.
Just hands, no implements, was the unspoken rule. Though I tastelessly violated the rule by making a few swipes at a section of earth with an old sap bucket that lay nearby.
After the burial that had taken so many hands and so much song and testimony to accomplish (I haven’t here even sketched out the extended obsequies at the grave site that were conducted, with remarkable good sense and confidence, by one of the Schuman daughters), a bunch of brassy jazz musicians broke the spell, and, themselves in the lead, as in old-time New Orleans, conducted the 100-150 of us to an area nearby, still in the cathedral of the woods, where Bread and Puppet elves and wizards had laid out a summer feast together with beer and wine in plenty.
And people, we mourners and friends of the institution which the half-century-old Bread and Puppet Theater has become, now liberated from the sadness and solemnity of the day, under the towering pines — we sorted out into pairs and bunches, mostly friends from earlier times recovering each other and — talked.
The solemn hush of funeral now past, it was as though we were all regaining our own lives … life again, life still.
So, it was meal time again, and that was a joy. And with an infinity of old friends and buddies and sweethearts and co-adventurers congregated together, and the central solemnities of the funeral over we could find and find out each other and once more express our pent-up selves in that thing our big-mouthed species does so well: talk about the life events that, in spite of all, were thrumming still in all of us.
Na zdrovyje! L’chayim! Salud! Cheers!
Then the brass band broke out again, putting an end to conversation, as is the way with celebrations today. People began to dance and our daughter drove a car up over the fields to the edge of the pine forest, to bring my wife and me away, who happen — that’s all right — to have been among the oldest people there, with prevision of our own mortality.
Jules Rabin lives in Marshfield.
