These are difficult and scary times, but Vermonters are resilient, innovative, and community oriented which is why we have stepped up and taken on COVID-19 as an opportunity to improve our system and strengthen our communities.
I have seen so far, and am hopeful that many positive changes will result from this situation. I would not want to be anywhere else but Vermont during these times.
We are grateful to our federal government for passing some major legislation to help address systemic challenges we have been facing due to COVID-19, and in general. There are some things, such as providing unemployment insurance benefits to those who do not contribute to the fund, which the state cannot do on their own.
Here is a summary of the benefits to individuals and families in the federal stimulus package that was just signed into law:
Stimulus Checks— $1,200 payment to individual taxpayers.
— $2,400 payment for married couples filing jointly.
— An additional $500 per qualifying child under the age of 17.
— For individuals making less than $75,000; married couples filing jointly with AGI above $150,000; and heads of household (that’s a single person with dependents), with AGI above $112,500.
— Also eligible for Social Security retirement or disability benefits recipients who earn too little to have to file returns. Not eligible for college students and older teens dependent on parents for 50% of needs.
Unemployment Insurance
— Unemployment has been expanded to include gig workers and self-employed workers.
— Unemployment coverage has also been expanded for an additional 13 weeks.
— Unemployed workers will also receive an additional $600/week for four months.
— Employees who were not laid off but cannot work due to circumstances related to COVID-19 are also eligible for unemployment.
— Furloughed employees are eligible for unemployment.
— The seven-day waiting period has been waived.
Paid Family Leave
— Employers with fewer than 500 employees can receive family leave for up to 12 weeks, 10 of which are paid.
— Families can receive up to $1,000 per week in paid family leave benefits for those 10 weeks of paid leave.
— Employees must be rehired by the end of the year to receive benefits.
— They must have worked at the job for 30-60 days before they were laid off.
Paid Sick Leave
— Employees, both part and full time, will receive up to 80 hours of paid sick leave at full pay, capped at $511 per day.
— Those staying home to take care of someone with COVID-19 or who need to stay home and take care of kids will also receive two thirds of their pay capped at $200 per day.
Mortgage, Renter Relief
— No foreclosures or evictions on federally backed mortgages for the next six months.
— Forbearance on federally backed mortgages is available for six months for those experiencing financial hardship (interest will still accrue, no other penalties or fees will be applied).
— Renters cannot be evicted or charges fees in rental units backed by federally backed mortgages.
Student Loan Relief
— Interest will not accrue on federal student loans from April through Sept. 30 and no payments must be made.
— Even though payments are suspended during this time period, the Department of Education will treat it as if the borrower made a payment toward public service loan forgiveness or other forgiveness programs.
— Borrowers who are in loan rehabilitation programs will also have the suspension period count toward rehabilitation.
— Credit reports and scores will not be impacted during the suspension of payments period.
— Wage garnishment and tax refund seizures will be halted during the forbearance period.
— Private collections agencies are also ordered to stop pursuing defaulted borrowers through such methods as phone calls, collection letters and billing statements. Borrowers whose wages continue to be garnished after March 13 should contact their employers’ human resources department.
Retirement Plan Changes
— “Coronavirus-related” distributions of up to $100,000 will be allowed, without the early withdrawal penalty being applied, conditions apply for repayment.
— The limit for retirement plan loans has been temporarily raised from the normal $50,000 to $100,000, while the current rule that loans may not exceed half of a 401(k) participant’s vested account balance has been waived.
— Required minimum distributions (RMDs) have been waived for 2020.
Please do not hesitate to reach out to your local lawmakers if you have any questions or need assistance navigating the new laws. Feel free to share this summary and article with others.
Zachariah Ralph is a state representative for Hartland, Windsor and West Windsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.