Realish
Members of the Vt. House of Representatives rise to welcome new members during the legislative session.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / File Photo

The woman seated beside me in the balcony of the Vermont State House wears a stylish suit, accessorized with a scarf. In other circumstances, her elegance might intimidate me, given my own plain dress and rain-splotched boots on this January morning. But not today. Today, despite our style differences, this woman and I have bonded, united in the Republic of Motherhood.

“Which one is yours?” she asks me to point out my daughter, Esme. We both peer over the railing to the house chamber below, a grand room furnished with curved tables skirted with red velvet. I point to the top of my daughter’s head and feel a swell of pride.

