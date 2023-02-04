The woman seated beside me in the balcony of the Vermont State House wears a stylish suit, accessorized with a scarf. In other circumstances, her elegance might intimidate me, given my own plain dress and rain-splotched boots on this January morning. But not today. Today, despite our style differences, this woman and I have bonded, united in the Republic of Motherhood.
“Which one is yours?” she asks me to point out my daughter, Esme. We both peer over the railing to the house chamber below, a grand room furnished with curved tables skirted with red velvet. I point to the top of my daughter’s head and feel a swell of pride.
“Isn’t this exciting,” the woman says, and I smile and nod. For a moment, an impulse from long ago reasserts itself. Maybe this mother and I could schedule a playdate for our girls so that they could become friends! Then I catch myself. Our daughters are far past the age of playdates, though the hair tie I noticed earlier wrapped around Esme’s wrist remains a sweet vestige of her childhood. But now both our girls are young women. Mine is 26, while hers is in her mid-30s. And now both of them are only minutes away from being sworn in as newly elected state representatives in the Vermont Legislature.
The gavel drops. The buzz in the balcony and the chamber subsides. The deputy secretary of state calls the session to order, stepping in for the secretary of state whose absence is unexplained. Where the heck is she? I wonder. You would think she’d make a point to show up, given this is the first day of the legislative session, plus this year marks a historic level of turnover in the Vermont House and Senate. But then I chide myself. The Trump era and its aftermath has imbued me with a knee-jerk embitterment toward politicians, but this isn’t the time or the place for ill will.
First on the agenda, a reverend from Montpelier begins with a devotional, along with some cautionary words, “There will be times of contention ....”
You think? My mind darts some 500 miles away to another Capitol, where the GOP is deadlocked over the vote for speaker of the House — which means Congress is at a standstill. At this point, Kevin McCarthy has already failed several times to secure the position. The process reeks of desperation and dysfunction.
“But there will also be moments of great joy and accomplishment,” the reverend continues. Her thoughtful words, with their blend of the religious and the secular; the realistic and the optimistic, bring me back to the Vermont State House, which was recreated in the image of the Capitol Building in D.C., yet has somehow managed to maintain not only its historical integrity, but also its dignity.
After the devotional, we all rise. I place my hand over my heart.
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America ...” It’s funny how easily the words return, though it’s been years since I’ve recited them on a regular basis. “... one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Despite the divisiveness in our country and the current contingent of right-wing extremists, I can say with conviction that my patriotism — my affinity for America and its ideals — has never faltered.
The deputy secretary of state begins the roll call of the members-elect. The woman next to me beams when she hears her daughter’s name. Shortly after, my own daughter’s name is called.
“Present,” Esme calls out. How is it possible, I wonder, that hearing a single word can move a mother to tears?
After the roll call comes the nomination for the speaker of the Vermont house. A Democrat from Burlington easily wins, with only one lawmaker dissenting — something to do with procedure. The dissenter’s argument goes over my head, plus some kinks in the chamber’s newly installed sound system muffle a few of her sentences.
The work of the morning continues with the newly elected speaker administering the oath of office to the House members-elect, immediately followed by the first votes on a handful of resolutions.
“The ayes appear to have it ... The ayes have it.”
“The ayes appear to have it ... The ayes have it.”
“The ayes appear to have it ... The ayes have it.”
Behind the speaker looms an enormous, gold-framed portrait of George Washington. As the House works its way through the agenda, I imagine what the Father of our Country is thinking: “Now this is more like it! No name-calling. No pandering. No chaos for the sake of chaos.”
With a last drop of the gavel, the morning session concludes and people begin to disperse. Before we part, the woman beside me and I exchange one more set of congratulations. Our honorable daughters! For me — and I imagine for her — this has been quite the moment, not just personally meaningful, but also restorative.
What a wonderful reminder! I think, as I make my way down the spiral staircase, eager to find my girl and give her a hug. Democracy is intact. Civility and decorum remain possible in politics. Here in the State House on this wet January day, I have witnessed the manifestation of a positive and productive governance. I only wish Kevin McCarthy’s mother could say the same.
Joni B. Cole lives in White River Junction. She is a teacher of creative writing and the author of six books. Joni can be reached at www.jonibcole.com online.
