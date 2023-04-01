It’s here, the one time of year when I’m actually glad I’m not friends with any A-List celebrities. I’m talking about April Fools’ Day, of course, where it’s bad enough that ordinary people pull pranks on one another, but celebrities with too much money on their hands take this concept to extremes.

Consider the “hilarious” prank in which Ashton Kutcher (who hosted a popular show entirely devoted to “punking” other celebrities) hired actors to pose as IRS agents who then staged a raid of Justin Timberlake’s home, seizing assets while the singer watched and wept. I’m no fan of Justin Timberlake, not since he threw Janet Jackson under the bus after the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” incident of Super Bowl 2004 but, really, what part of an IRS raid is remotely funny?

