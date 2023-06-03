No!
That was the only word on the oversized plywood sign displayed in this person’s yard — just a big, fat “No!” painted in bright red letters.
Of course, I’d seen plenty of yard signs in my time, some I agreed with, some I wanted to yank out of the ground, but this one was different. This one, with its unequivocal negativity, still had me thinking. Who was this person — owner of a modest-sized, nondescript home on a back road in Vermont — who felt compelled to display such an exclamatory opinion on his front lawn?
Imagine being that publicly against, well, against everything, considering how the homeowner hadn’t qualified what they were protesting. How could passersby not be captivated by such a commitment to being oppositional, especially given some obvious downsides. For one, such a large sign must have required deep stakes to secure it, which couldn’t be good for a lawn already showing several bald spots. Plus, think of the extra effort required to mow around such a display.
But what had prompted this act of defiance? Was there a particular incendiary event that had incited the homeowner to slap on that angry red paint? Maybe the sign was a reaction to a recent headline:
No! to the rise of book banners!
No! to George Santos remaining in Congress!
No! to CNN’s town hall with he-who-shall-not-be-named.
Or, did the sign belong to someone who felt exactly the opposite?
No! to our schoolchildren being exposed to stories depicting nontraditional families.
No! to the attempts to expel George Santos from Congress. (“Everybody in America deserves due process, even if they’ve already admitted to fraud.”)
No! to censoring free speech. (“Mr. Trump is entitled to his own TV special!”)
Given the sign’s lack of specificity, it seemed to me it might serve less as a message from the homeowner and more as a Rorschach test, inviting viewers to project onto it their own personal feelings, emotions and thoughts.
No! I don’t feel like visiting my in-laws.
No! It’s too scary meeting new people. I’ll just stay home with my cats.
No! I don’t think the Loch Ness monster is a myth. I’ve seen actual photos.
On the other hand, maybe this homeowner’s No! was never intended to be attached to any particular political or personal issue. Maybe it simply represented a railing against the concept of Yes!
I can certainly see how this would be a tempting default for weary travelers on the road of life. We may start out with youthful exuberance, open to new experiences, optimistic, ready to put ourselves out there, but then there comes a point.
As a writer, I toy with the idea of adopting a No! mentality more times than I like to admit. No, I don’t think I will bother to write another book, not when the publishing industry is so dysfunctional, plus no one reads anymore, or, if they do, they seem mostly inclined to respond with negativity. A case in point — recently, one of my published essays inspired a reader to enter this pithy feedback in the comment box: “This is crap!”
But why was my essay “crap?” I’m not even that sensitive of a writer, but this kind of quick dismissiveness deflates me. I wonder, how much time did this person spend crafting that critique? How much effort did it take to press “send,” spewing that judgment into cyberspace? One thing I do know for sure is, it wasn’t nearly as much time and effort as I had spent writing and revising my crappy work!
More and more, in both the professional and personal realm, I find it harder to resist the allure of No!
No! I don’t feel like getting out of bed.
No! I don’t feel like hearing what you have to say.
No! I just don’t feel like it, whatever “it” is, even if it’s for my own good, or for a good cause, or just for fun.
I suspect it would be helpful to display an oversized sign in my own little yard, only mine would have a big fat Yes! painted on it in neon pink letters, to serve as a daily reminder to be unequivocally positive. Sadly, I don’t think such a sign would go over well with the homeowners association where I live, given the board members already frown upon lawn furniture disrupting the closely shorn grass.
Sign or no sign, I hope I don’t become as oppositional as that other homeowner. I hope No! never becomes my default, no matter how tempting, no matter how old I get, no matter what the world has in store for me. If I manage to remain the person I want to be, here is how I imagine a scene from my future:
My phone rings as I am lying on my deathbed.
“Would you like to write another book?”
“Would you like to help with our cause?”
“Would you like to come out and play.”
Yes!
Yes!
“Yes!” I respond with my last breaths. “Just give me a minute to disconnect these tubes, while I ignore the sounding of all those alarms.”
Joni B. Cole lives in White River Junction. She is a teacher of creative writing and the author of six books. She can be reached at www.jonibcole.com online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.