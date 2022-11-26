I worked outdoors in Wisconsin one summer, maintaining filtration pipes that were laid out over an 80-acre pasture. My only companion during work hours was a house cat I named Fred who had recently been abandoned to the fields. My circumstances were such that I could not take him in, and because of the long, warm summer ahead of us, I thought it would be best to encourage his independence, and I left him to fend for himself.
For the first few days, Fred remained within the security of the compound. He didn’t hunt for food, and soon his sleek and well-groomed coat began to lose its luster. But by the end of the week, he had made his first few clumsy attempts at hunting. He re-established his grooming habits and ventured further into the fields. In no time, he had honed his instincts to meet the demands of his new way of life. It became my daily ritual to watch him hunt.
From the manicured lawn of the field station, Fred would suddenly stop short and fix his attention toward the fields. I would gaze out over the same general area, but all I ever noticed was the tangle of vegetation and nothing that would seem to warrant his attention. But he would begin to stalk, stepping gingerly over dried leaves and twigs. He would venture far out into the field before pouncing, and he would always return with his catch. He would even offer me a mouse on occasion, trotting proudly into the compound and dropping it at my feet.
I was intrigued by Fred’s ability to detect the presence of mice from such a great distance. He couldn’t have seen them hidden among the tall grass, or picked up their scent from so far away, mingled as they were with the aromas of wildflowers, wet earth and weeds. He certainly couldn’t have heard them from that distance.
I had been curious about the nature of hunger and wondered whether it might be playing a role in Fred’s ability to hunt. I decided to experience hunger for a short while: to feel some of its physical effects without suffering through the more prolonged feelings of weakness and pain — knowing I could end it at will.
I reduced my diet to juice and an occasional piece of fruit. As the days passed, my hunger increased and with it, an enhanced sensitivity to my surroundings. Sounds that had barely been audible, amplified, from the drone of a tractor three fields away to the rustling of leaves and grass at my feet. The smell of soil, wildflowers and moist decay grew pronounced. Colors seemed more vivid, and I began to notice details in the landscape I hadn’t noticed before. It was as if nature had turned up its volume, exaggerated its movements and illuminated the colors of the landscape. But why?
About one week into the fast, Fred was meandering past when he suddenly stopped and fixed his gaze out over the field. As I had done time and fruitless time again, I followed his line of sight with my own but this time, easily caught sight of a tuft of grass that, alone, quivered against the undulating movement of grass around it. It was being disturbed by the presence of a mouse at the base of its stalk. Fred retrieved it within minutes and although this satisfied his hunger, mine went unanswered for a few more days. But from that moment on, the fields, which had once appeared tranquil, came alive. Out of the corners of my eyes, I would easily catch sight of rodents and reptiles, bugs and birds and the unusual movement of grass. The flash of a redwing’s feathers would startle me, and the fields assumed a thousand shades of green. The buzzing of bees and dragonflies captured my attention, and the smells of the fields rose up to delight my senses, but it all grew to proportions of sensory overkill as my tactile senses sharpened and my hunger increased.
These heightened senses that accompany hunger gave Fred and me the competitive edge in tracking food. The creative energy had once used for more cerebral pursuits was being directed back to the primal and fundamental need to eat. It seemed nature was throwing all of its weight in our favor, and it was not until I reintroduced solid food into my diet that these sensations subsided to within the usual realm of the senses. That sensitivity still ebbs and flows around mealtimes, as it does with everyone, but never with the intensity of those days in the field.
I ended the fast as I had started it — out of personal choice. That counts me among the fortunate who have never suffered through prolonged hunger. I try to show my appreciation by eating food appropriate for my well-being and not eating so much as to the point of dullness, for that seems to take the edge off life. Just as a little bit of hunger creates a sense of keenness, satiation dulls the senses and ushers in a sense of complacency.
I know I will over-indulge on occasion, but hunger will come around again as it always does because we never really end hunger: we merely keep it at bay every few hours. That is its curse and its blessing. While its needs be fulfilled, our hunger extends beyond the realm of food. Nature endows us with an inherent drive — or hunger — for knowledge, freedom and a peaceful state of existence. I hope that, in the days ahead, my hunger for peace, love and justice prove to be as insatiable as my appetite for food.
A farm home was found for Fred, by the way, before cold weather set in. I am told he continued to stalk field mice, and preferred the warmth and company of cattle to people.
Most Americans feel far removed from the experience of hunger. We are generous with our bounty in times of need and sympathetic toward the idea of ending hunger worldwide. But how far removed are we from the experience of hunger? Can we in any way relate to the hunger we witness on our television screens? I believe we can bring ourselves closer to the truth regarding hunger with a simple suggestion: we begin thinking in terms of satisfying world hunger rather than ending it.
Consider the nature of hunger. The reason we eat is to sustain life, and, so, the sensation of hunger is simply the life-sustaining desire to eat, which makes hunger a positive force in our lives. This is to say the sensation of hunger is not some cosmic mistake in the grand scheme of things. At birth, we are endowed with two senses of hunger: one for food, which ensures our survival as individuals, and a hunger (or “thirst”) for knowledge, which ensures our survival and growth as a species. Both are forms of sustenance in a very real sense.
Our self-declared “war against hunger” creates in our personal lives ambivalence toward it. While on the one hand we hold a heartfelt desire to end hunger for others, we associate our own experience of hunger with anticipation and delight. For us, hunger enhances the taste of food, and satisfying our hunger is an event around which families and friends gather.
As a social effort, it can be difficult to galvanize support around ending hunger — or ending anything for that matter — because wanting to simply end something envisions just that: nothing. How do we work toward creating something we do not want to have in our lives? Instead, it would be more productive to think and speak about satisfying people’s hunger, just as we satisfy our own.
How does one end hunger? Nothing short of death does that. During the course of our lives, we merely keep hunger at bay every few hours. How does one satisfy hunger? Begin in the home. We can learn to choose foods more appropriate for our well-being, and not eating to the point of dullness. Illnesses attributed to people of the poorer nations are due chiefly from want. Those of us living within developed countries show symptoms of excess in one form or another.
On a community level, local food pantries and soup kitchens nourish our very neighbors, people who work alongside us, share in passing conversations and attend school with our children. Gardeners can translate their avocation into community gardens and edible landscaping. Green markets encourage and support local farms. Local supermarkets can be petitioned for food pantry contributions on a sustaining basis.
On a national level, we can encourage our representatives to sponsor or support legislation, such as one foreign aid appropriations bill that allowed the United States to forgive $915 million of debt for 16 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. (A UNICEF report noted as many as a half-million children die each year as a direct result of debt and recession alone.)
On an international level, we can support relief organizations such as Oxfam America. Oxfam not only provides emergency food relief but emphasizes self-sustaining agriculture throughout the world in order to lessen people’s dependence upon shifting political winds and handouts.
As countries throughout the world democratize, and the free enterprise system slowly weaves a pattern among people’s lives, we can lend our support and rich heritage of experience in matters financial, agricultural and marketing. Part of the beauty of satisfying world hunger is there is no one solution. There are thousands.
For those who believe there is simply not enough food to go around, consider that planting one single grain of rice will yield, after only 10 harvests, 26 sextillion, 321 quintillion, 583 quadrillion, 711 trillion, 527 billion, 1 million, 953 thousand and 125 grains of rice (give or take a handful).
Those who fear ensuring survival for so many people only ensures the growth of a world population already difficult to feed, should consider this: Demographers are discovering the best way to slow, and even halt, population growth is not through starvation but through an adequate food supply. Reproduction levels taper off, the better fed the nation. Ironically, bread becomes an effective means of stabilizing our world family.
Is this idea of satisfying — as opposed to ending — hunger a mere play on words? I think not. In the words of George Bernard Shaw, “Playing with mere words is like playing with mere dynamite.” Words influence our perceptions. Perceptions determine our actions. We are fortunate in having the food security in this country to the extent that we do. Without it, we could not enjoy the privilege of pursuing our higher personal, social and cultural aspirations. It would be ideal to incorporate those aspirations with the most fundamental and immediate need we all share: sustenance. Among all the challenges set squarely before us today, there is none quite so fundamental and beneficent as ensuring survival. It is one of the most life-affirming statements we can make.
Jeffrey Reel is general manager of Rutland Area Food Co-op and lives in Hartland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.