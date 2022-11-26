I worked outdoors in Wisconsin one summer, maintaining filtration pipes that were laid out over an 80-acre pasture. My only companion during work hours was a house cat I named Fred who had recently been abandoned to the fields. My circumstances were such that I could not take him in, and because of the long, warm summer ahead of us, I thought it would be best to encourage his independence, and I left him to fend for himself.

For the first few days, Fred remained within the security of the compound. He didn’t hunt for food, and soon his sleek and well-groomed coat began to lose its luster. But by the end of the week, he had made his first few clumsy attempts at hunting. He re-established his grooming habits and ventured further into the fields. In no time, he had honed his instincts to meet the demands of his new way of life. It became my daily ritual to watch him hunt.

