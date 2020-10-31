Did you know October is National Co-op Month?
Co-ops, whether they are food co-ops, craft co-ops, mutual insurance companies, credit unions – or electric utilities like Vermont Electric Co-op and Washington Electric Co-op – are about members. Co-ops, locally based and locally controlled, are created by members and run by members for the benefit of the membership as a whole.
Co-op members elect a board of directors to represent them, and also vote on certain significant questions relating to the direction of the co-op. Importantly, co-ops are also nonprofit, and operate so that each member has a financial stake in the co-op through patronage capital.
In addition, seven co-op principles guide all co-ops, including VEC and WEC, and with a total of about 42,800 members in 116 towns across Vermont, these tenets help us accomplish our mission.
Voluntary and open membership: Anyone is welcome to be a member as long as they live in our service territories.
Democratic member control: Members elect a board to represent them and at annual meetings, members can also vote on particular questions relative to the direction of the co-op.
Members’ economic participation: Members contribute equitably to, and democratically control, the capital of their cooperative. Members are owners of the co-op through so-called patronage capital.
Autonomy and independence: Co-ops are owned by the members and retain independence. If they enter into agreements with other organizations or raise capital from external sources, they do so in terms that assure democratic control by their members and maintain their cooperative autonomy.
Education training and information: Co-ops are committed to educating their members, their board members and their staffs.
Cooperation among cooperatives: Co-ops support other co-ops. Storm-related mutual aid assistance and cybersecurity are great examples where co-ops help other co-ops.
Another co-op value is "Neighbor-Helping-Neighbor." Because co-ops are rooted in the communities they serve, they often have community funds through which their members may, if they so choose, chip in to help support nonprofit efforts in their local communities. For example, both VEC and WEC have active Community Funds. To learn more about how to support, or apply for assistance from, these funds: VEC members can visit https://vermontelectric.coop/community-fund and WEC members can call 223-5245 or 932-5245.
Patty Richards is general manager of Washington Electric Co-op. Rebecca Towne is chief executive officer of Vermont Electric Co-op.
