Here at the Vermont Council on Rural Development, we’re committed to listening to community members from around the state about the opportunities and challenges they see in their towns and supporting those who step forward to build an even stronger future. It is a critical time to be focused on our small cities and towns.
In recognition of the hard work underway in towns across the state, VCRD is inviting community leaders, volunteers and partners committed to Vermont to come together for VCRD’s Inaugural Community Social from 5 to 7 p.m. June 13 at Lake Bomoseen Lodge & Taproom. Our short program will feature updates on VCRD initiatives and issues vital to towns across the state, and is an opportunity to connect with friends old and new on the shores of beautiful Lake Bomoseen.
In addition to hearing about VCRD work, we are thrilled to welcome Rutland County’s own Melinda Humphrey as our keynote speaker. Melinda currently serves on the NeighborWorks of Western Vermont board of directors, executive committee/assistant treasurer for NAACP, and a foster/respite provider with Vermont Department for Children and Families. In prior roles, Humphrey was on the Rutland City Board of Aldermen and founding member for Rutland Young Professionals. Relating to her own experiences, Humphrey will share the importance of being involved in your community and the challenges being faced by Vermonters today.
Building on Melinda’s remarks, VCRD Executive Director Brian Lowe will discuss more about VCRD — who we are as an organization, what we are seeing across Vermont, and some of what’s next for us. Additional speakers for the evening include Lyle Jepson, executive director, Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region; Lisa Ryan, associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion, Vermont Law and Graduate School and VCRD board member; Julie Moore, secretary, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and VCRD board chair.
The speaking program will be short, and much of the event is an opportunity to meet other people stepping forward to work in their community, connecting with statewide friends, delicious appetizers, a cash bar and picturesque views of Lake Bomoseen. It is an evening you won’t want to miss. Space is limited.
Registration is currently open at www.vtrural.org/vcrd-community-social and is $25 per person, with options available on the registration website for partial or no payment to register, if needed, by using the promo code “PARTIAL” (for $25) or “FRIEND” (for no cost) at checkout. Registration helps cover event expenses, but we do not want cost to be a barrier for anyone.
VCRD is an organization working alongside fellow Vermonters to build the best future for our state. Our organization works through our seven primary program areas, which include Climate Economy, Community Visits, Vermont Proposition, Vermont Community Leadership Network, Working Communities Challenge and Working Lands. But at the end of the day, it is volunteers around our state who are making the real impact in your communities. Through our Inaugural Community Social, we want to highlight and celebrate this work — with each of you.
We hope you will join us June 13 on Lake Bomoseen so we can all get reconnected and share the positive work happening in Vermont. See you on the shores!
Kim Rupe is development and communications manager at Vermont Council on Rural Development. She lives in St. Johnsbury.
