The violent events of Jan. 6 last year at the nation’s Capitol have persuaded more than a few writers and media outlets there is a rising chance of further, perhaps more intense, political violence on our horizon. If you look carefully at the available information, a pretty good case can be made that supports this position. Further, it is clear the situation began to develop with the 2016 election of Donald Trump to the presidency and his subsequent, constant anger and use of vitriol against the U.S. government, its employees and American civilization in general.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that, so far this year, there have been over 1,000 threats made to election workers. In addition, in the more sensational, publicized world, we have the attack on the Pelosi home in California, the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer and the incident involving Supreme Court Judge Kavanaugh, as well as an armed attack on an FBI field office. The threats have become so bad that several national-level politicians have hired personal protection at their own expense.

