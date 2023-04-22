In 2018, the United States was ranked second in the world in the total number of gun deaths. The United States is ranked second in the world in terms of national levels of mental health issues. Are we at a point where an attack on mental health issues could acceptably slow our violent gun death problems?

Under NRA guidance and leadership, the U.S. gun lobby has clearly decided they will fix on mental health as the sole national element to be attacked in any attempt to solve our issue of violent gun deaths. If they are successful in selling this concept, the pressures that exist on the control of guns themselves will be marginalized. If you are really interested in professional evaluations of any relationship between the two, just Google “mental health and gun violence.” You will see there is little professional data linking the two.

