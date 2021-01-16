During the period preceding the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol, right-wing organizations on social media were filing all sorts of exhortations for their followers to overturn the presidential election, to go to D.C. to demonstrate in favor of the president and even to kill some elected officials, including the vice president.
President Donald Trump and his acolytes were devoted on Jan. 6 to the overthrow of democracy in the USA and his ultimate reinstatement in the presidency.
Many of the Capitol invaders were dressed in battle gear, some were carrying equipment designed to tie up and disable their enemies. Finally, they were encouraged in their attack on the Capitol by the president, his family and his advisers, particularly Mr. Giuliani.
If you believe what you see in the press, U.S. airwaves are almost constantly monitored by federal internal security agencies. According to CNN, the FBI has long worked on the premise that right-wing terrorism represents the primary U.S. internal domestic terrorist threat.
In the world we now occupy with international and domestic terrorism running rampant, it is almost inconceivable to think our internal security agencies are not involved in the collection of intelligence on the plans and activities of right-wing dissident groups.
With all this federal technical coverage and foreknowledge of the plans of right-wing dissident groups, how is it possible that thousands of their members could successfully attack and enter the Capitol of the United States — our iconic emblem of freedom and democracy — without facing an organized and competent defense presented by police and National Guard units?
Not only was the Capitol Police force unprepared to handle such an attack, but it is clear from the extraordinary press coverage of the event that the National Guard was not allowed to help in any sort of timely fashion. The Capitol Police chief asked six times for National Guard back-up and was turned down each time.
The Military Times reported “because of D.C.’s finicky federal status, any entity — whether the mayor, or the Interior Department, which controls federal parks within the District — has to put in a request for National Guard troops through the Army secretary, who gets it endorsed by the defense secretary.” This all finally played out when the troops were activated at 3:52 p.m.
Once activated, the D.C. Guardsmen made their way to the armory, where they donned protective gear, loaded up vehicles and made their way to the Capitol. They were there before a mandatory curfew began at 6 p.m., and stayed into the night to perform crowd control on protesters who refused to pack it in.
An investigation is needed into why National Guard troops were not mobilized to the Capitol earlier to stop the insurrectionists from storming the building and disrupting the 2020 presidential election certification process, a former Trump cabinet member, who asked not to be named, told Military Times on Wednesday.
Why wasn’t the D.C. National Guard, and perhaps Guard troops from Maryland and Virginia, there ahead of time? the former cabinet member said, speaking on condition of anonymity out of safety concerns.
It simply does not make sense that there was no appropriate force present to defend the Capitol. Almost everyone knew the insurgents were coming. There was plenty of time to get the troops deployed. The president openly invited them to come to Washington, spoke to them in front of the White House and incited them to march to the Capitol. Rudy Giuliani added they should do this by “combat.”
So one has to ask why this insane, unusual chain of events happened. It was so crazy that one has to wonder if, rather than just happenstance, it was completely engineered. Could not someone in the administration have quietly let it be known the White House actually wanted the insurgents to get to D.C. and into the Capitol where they could completely disrupt the counting of the Electoral College vote tally? This would hopefully precipitate, at minimum, the deferral of the vote count that would otherwise confirm Joe Biden as the president-elect.
That certainly has been a primary White House goal, and the White House seems never to be inhibited by the total outrageousness of its tactics.
We now have just under a week to worry. What can we expect from them next?
Haviland Smith is a retired CIA operations officer.
