The following statement was issued by the Rutland Area NAACP earlier this week, after it was revealed a vendor at the NEACA Gun Show was allowed to sell shackles:

NAACP petitions Vermont State Fairgrounds to ban sale of racist items: A vendor at the NEACA Gun Show held in Rutland City on Aug. 13-14 at the Vermont State Fairgrounds, was permitted to sell shackles with connections to, or made to appear connected to, the United States’ original sin of slavery.

