Currently, Vermont is in the envious position of having the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the United States, if not the world, so let’s not mess with it by opening our schools.
In March, Gov. Phil Scott made the smart call of closing schools to direct instruction and going remote. We accomplished this feat in a matter of days, with minimal help from the Agency of Education, which offered little more than a slew of new forms and regulations. It was not perfect, but it worked and most importantly, we kept kids and staff safe. I do not believe there were any cases of COVID-19 being transmitted over Zoom. (The Agency of Education has had since March to focus on improving the distant learning models but has chosen to do absolutely nothing.)
There was a steep price to pay for this security, financially and emotionally. Remote learning is not 100% effective, but neither is the face-to-face model.
Now the governor, the AOE, the president and child “experts” are pushing educators (from the safety of their Zoom meetings), to return to their buildings and take their chances. (Maybe some of them would consider signing up to sub in open schools).
The impetus to reopen is motivated by economics, not best practices. Parents want and need to get back to work; I get that, but risking children’s and educators’ and support staff’s safety is not justified.
School’s mandate is to educate, not to provide child care. Teachers are not first responders, by design or training. The remote model is not perfect; it can be improved. There is no need to risk any lives.
I decided to retire from teaching this past December, although I wavered at times. At 69 years old, I was simply fatigued. The pandemic made my decision easier. My wife, however, is still teaching, so we are terrified for her safety, for my safety, as well as for our son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren since we live in two blended households.
Since the shutdown in March, I have not been sick a day. At school, it was pretty common for kids to show up ill. I would ask them why they came in instead of staying home. The usual answer was that parent(s) had to work, they could not be alone at home. So off to school to share their malady with peers and staff. This will not change. Many parents and kids cannot be counted on to do the right thing when given the choice.
There have been multiple stories of partying throughout the country, including parents and students, with no social distancing or masks, which leads to spikes in COVID-19 infections.
I would urge the governor, the AOE, school boards and parents to go the remote route, at least through the first semester (January 2021), so that we can guarantee the safety of our students and educators. That notwithstanding, I would urge teachers (hello, NEA), to consider “uncoordinated” actions, including simply calling in sick, to walking out en masse; they cannot force anyone through the school doors.
I lost my mother to COVID-19 in May. She lived in a secure facility where residents were monitored regularly. Still, she remarked that she was a sitting duck and she was right; so are our teachers, staff and students should we continue on this present course.
Kenneth A. Saxe lives in Montpelier.
