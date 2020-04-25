As a teacher (about to retire in June), I have had a small role in transforming our building-based school system into a mobile, online system that appears to be reaching over 95% of Vermont’s students throughout the state. I am not sure that the general public appreciates the scale and speed of this transformation as well as the Herculean effort that it entailed, particularly in a state with significant pockets of dead internet zones.
Within two to three days of Gov. Phil Scott’s closing of our campus buildings, most schools were up and running using Google Classroom, Zoom and other platforms to connect with students and families, and in so doing providing at least an element of normalcy in the midst of this totally abnormal situation.
While the medical profession and first responders, as well as essential service personnel, have leapt to the forefront of the pandemic in heroic fashion, schools have not missed a day of student contact. In my 25 years of teaching this has been the most challenging situation I have ever encountered. Parents, guardians and care providers have now become school partners in a true sense, whether they wanted to or not.
We are fortunate in that while school campuses are closed, we are still teaching and being paid. Support staffs of most supervisory unions have been providing two meals per day per student for seven days a week including delivery via school buses. This is no small feat.
Transforming from “brick and mortar” to “cyber” based teaching is far from simple. Not surprisingly, the most confusing and stressful aspect of this transformation for teachers and special educators, has been the multitude of hoops, new forms and rules (revised after two weeks) appearing from the Agency of Education. It is a shame that so much effort should be directed towards compliance rather than service to kids and families. The Continuity of Learning plan was a 27-page document that took three professionals a few hours to complete, so that it could sit in a file at the AOE. It will serve no practical purpose. It would have been more helpful for the AOE to declare a moratorium on all special education deadlines through at least September, thus freeing up personnel to focus on student and family wellness, which should be our primary focus.
Know a teacher or school support staff or school administrator? Send them a hug and thanks, from a distance.
Kenneth A. Saxe lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.